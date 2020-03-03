[beshur]’s 2-year-old is obsessed with transportation, so he lifted a few DUPLO blocks from the bin and made this toy traffic light as a birthday present. Hey, might as well get him used to the realities of traffic, right? It also makes for a good early hacker lesson: why buy something when you can make it yourself?
The traffic pattern is determined by an Arduino Nano V3 situated inside the carved-out rear block. There’s a push button on the side in case there’s a spill and the lights need to go blinking red until the issue is dealt with. Instead of trying to solder everything in situ and risk melting the plastic, [beshur] dead-bugged the LEDs and resistors to the Nano with a helping hands and then worked everything into the case. The 5mm LEDs fit perfectly into the drilled-out posts of a second block and produce a nice, soft glow. Proceed with caution and check it out after the break.
Of course, plastic building blocks can do real work, too. This LEGO chocolate pantograph is pretty sweet.
One thought on “Stop ‘n Go DUPLO”
Could have done it with a 556:
http://worldtechnical.blogspot.com/2012/02/traffic-lights.html
If you want the blinking yellow light, then you need one 555 and one 4017 counter. In any case, these can be deadbugged into a much smaller space than an Arduino nano, and they’ll use much much less power so you can run it on batteries for longer.