For however many Linux distributions there are to choose from, there are perhaps even more window managers that can be paired with them, and some have dramatically different features than the X window systems that most of us are familiar with. There’s a rabbit hole to fall down, as with most Linux-related topics, but while this tiling window manager from [caoluin], called sara, adds to the cacophony, it’s also representative of any pet project that lets us take a deep dive into something personally interesting.
What started as a desire to revive an abandoned window manager called catwm eventually evolved into a fork of sorts of another popular window manager called dwm. dwm is used as a basis or as building blocks for many other window managers, and while [caoluin] was writing sara he found that many of the solutions he found converged on the same things that dwm had already implemented. In a way, it’s reassuring if your solutions are similar to tried-and-true methods already in use. For other things he found interesting solutions, and other features that dwm has he found to be unnecessary and removed them.
Does the world need another window manager? Probably not. But we can all appreciate building something from scratch, just to see how it really works under the hood. As far as that goes, we’d consider sara a success for [caoluin], and if you’re really interested in window managers then you can take a look at his Github page or one of the more esoteric window managers we’ve seen.
5 thoughts on “A(nother) Minimalist Window Manager”
All we need is one universal window manager that covers everyone’s use cases … https://xkcd.com/927/
There are people that argue Apple has one… some say Microsoft has one. A few wierdos argue IBM had one in the mid 90s. There are die-hards out there that believe SGI had it with 4dwm.
The concept of a “window manager” is really getting back to the Unix philosophy: do one thing and one thing well.
So even big “desktop environments”, fundamentally are built on a simpler window manager:
– Gnome 1 used to use Enlightenment (but could use others)
– Gnome 2 used Metacity IIRC?
– KDE has kwm
– XFCE has xfwm
– fvwm-crystal uses fvwm
– lxde uses OpenBox
XFCE seems to feel a lot like CDE (which I’ve used in SunOS/Solaris). MacOS X is basically evolved from NeXT… which today AfterSTEP would be the closest match to that classical platform.
There’s a big proportion of people that have never used anything beyond the major players, and so that distorts the view of what is “better” or “popular”. I for one don’t think there’ll ever be a “universal” window manager, any more than there’ll be one “universal” model of computer, or a “universal” personal vehicle (be it a car, bike, truck, whatever).
We’re individuals, and our choices in desktop environment reflect this.
Why mention GNOME 1 and 2 without mentioning GNOME 3 with Mutter?
> Unix philosophy: do one thing and one thing well
Like systemd does ?one? thing ?well?.
Make Sawfish great again!
It currently coughs a bit… but I’m ommmptimistic that it will recover.
Someday I’ll be brave enough for EXWM!
… but as intermediate step I’ll ditch all desktops and switch to Sawfish.