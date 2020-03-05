Bluntly stated, music is in the end just applied physics. Harmony follows — depending on the genre — a more or less fixed set of rules, and there are a limited amount of variation possible within the space of music itself. So there are technically only so many melodies possible, making it essentially a question of time until a songwriter or composer would come up with a certain sequence of notes without knowing that they’re not the first one to do so until the cease and desist letters start rolling in.
You might well argue that there is more to a song than just the melody — and you are absolutely right. However, current copyright laws and past court rulings may not care much about that. Aiming to point out these flaws in the laws, musician tech guy with a law degree [Damien Riehl] and musician software developer [Noah Rubin] got together to simply create every possible melody as MIDI files, releasing them under the Creative Commons Zero license. While their current list is limited to a few scales of fixed length, with the code available on GitHub, it’s really just a matter of brute-forcing literally every single possible melody.
Admittedly, such a list of melodies might not have too much practical use, but for [Damien] and [Noah] it’s anyway more about the legal and philosophical aspects: musicians shouldn’t worry about getting sued over a few overlapping notes. So while the list serves as a “safe set of melodies” they put in the public domain, their bigger goal is to mathematically point out the finite space of music that shouldn’t be copyrightable in the first place. And they definitely have a point — just imagine where music would be today if you could copyright and sue over chord progressions.
3 thoughts on “Brute-Forced Copyrighting: Liberating All The Melodies”
But doesn’t this mean it’ll generate songs that already exist?
One has to wonder how long until every music corporation sues them for copyright infringement on every red melody that they have “illegally” published without paying any royalties.
Like how do they avoid landing on the existing red landmines while brute force creating all the green melodies.
While ‘cute’, it probably this does not really mean anything. Courts typically look at the ‘color’ of an object. What that means lets say you and I both make something. It looks, sounds and is basically identical. You copied a previous item and just changed a few things. Yet I did not do that at all and came up with it 100% on my own. You are probably in violation, where as I am not. Music is one of those areas where it is a bit odd as there is so much of it. So some progressions and riffs are re-used easily. Even if you do not mean to. The case which caused this is probably wrong in its answer. So another case could come along and this one means nothing anymore. Judges are usually not very impressed with novel ways to work around the spirit of the law. Which this project does.