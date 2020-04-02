FDA Says PPE Can Be Reused After Trip Through Shipping Container Decontamination System

We are hearing so much in the news about shortages of personal protective equipment, or PPE, for healthcare workers. Factories are being asked to perform the impossible when it comes to production be the need is so real, so immediate, and so widespread.
The problem with rapid consumption of PPE is that once it has been exposed to infection, it’s contaminated and can’t be used again. Physically it may be fine, but it retains the capability to infect other people. If there were some way it could be effectively cleaned and decontaminated for re-use, it would reduce the strain on the supply chain and result in a greater availability of PPE for all those who require it.
This is the promise of Battelle’s Critical Care Decontamination System, a shipping-container-sized unit which has received approval from the FDA at break-neck speed.
Hydrogen Peroxide: It’s Not Just For Rockets
Each container houses a main chamber into which the infected PPE is loaded protected by an airlock and a set of filters, and the decontamination magic happens courtesy of several hours’ exposure to hydrogen peroxide vapour. The mechanism of using hydrogen peroxide as a disinfectant is simple and well-understood, it’s a chemical that readily degrades into highly reactive hydroxyl radicals which in turn attack any organic material they encounter. This effectively neutralises any viruses or bacteria that may be present on the PPE, leaving it clean and disinfected for its next user, and with the whole cycle from start to finish including loading and unloading taking twelve hours. The particularly flexible aspect of the system comes in its shipping container home, making it very straightforward to move from place to place where it is needed using standard trucks and loading equipment.
All this is most impressive and has the potential to be a game-changer for hard-pressed hospitals in the thick of the epidemic, but it is dangerous to latch onto any one solution and long-term the best solution will still be to build up a sustained manufacturing effort all PPE that is in short supply.
[Main image source: @PaigePfleger]
3 thoughts on “FDA Says PPE Can Be Reused After Trip Through Shipping Container Decontamination System”
Who could possibly know that one could just expose stuff to an immensely inhospitable environment, and have “clean stuff” as a result….
Viruses are’t really able to defend themselves much to begin with, considering that their normal thread out in nature is just bacteria literally eating them up…
Exposing viruses and bacteria to a high concentration of various industrial solvents tends to make things very sterile.
That this weren’t the practice to begin with is honestly a bit silly, though sterilizing things isn’t “free” nor cheap. So if it is simply cheaper to buy new PPE, than what it is to sterilize it, then why go for the later?
But with current shortages. Sterilization and reuse is fairly trivial. Unless one gets a shortage of applicable industrial solvents and the like.
I should probably add that there is a rather large difference between sterilization in a factory making PPE, and a hospital.
In the factory, it mostly contaminated with various oils, dirt/dust, and “normal” bacteria/viruses. Ie, nothing too bad to be fair, but sterilization is mostly to stop this from contaminating other things in the end application.
In a hospital, the PPE will most likely be contaminated with more hazardous stuff, making it a health hazard just to deal with it. So tossing it into a sealed bin and burning it is trivial thing, while sorting and re sterilizing it is a more fiddly process that risks infecting the person(s) dealing with the process.
>So if it is simply cheaper to buy new PPE, than what it is to sterilize it, then why go for the later?<
Well, from a training and practice perspective, if I don't absolutely know it's sterile, then it's NOT STERILE. AFAIK, in the U.S., all the med-training programs take that approach. For instance, if I am laying out materials for a sterile procedure, and I momentarily turn away from the prep area, letting it out of my sight, I am required by training, protocol and standard procedures, to assume it's no longer sterile, and have to discard and start again. If you're wondering how and why this approach has been adopted, it's based on all of the bad outcomes(infections, deaths, etc.) where someone "assumed" their materials were still sterile after a lapse in attention.
I do recognize we're in an extreme and exceptional situation where normal procedures may not hold…