What Will You Do With An Extra 1.2 Gigahertz?

While our collective minds have been turned towards the global pandemic it’s refreshing to hear that in some quarters life has continued, and events that would have made the news in more normal times have continued to take place while they have been replaced in coverage by more urgent considerations.
In the last few weeks there has been a piece of routine American bureaucracy that flew under the radar but which will have a significant effect on global technology; the United States’ Federal Communication Commission first proposed, then ratified, the allocation of an extra 1200 MHz of spectrum in the 6 GHz band to ISM usage. This allocation process is likely to be repeated by other regions worldwide, freeing up another significant piece of spectrum for unlicensed usage.
In practice this means that there will be a whole new set of WiFi channels created, and we’ll all have a little more spectrum to play around with, so it’s worth examining in a little more detail.
We Owe WiFi To The Microwave Oven
The dry description of an ISM band, or to use its full terminology, industrial, scientific and medical, conceals a lengthy history and a load of unexpected frequency allocations and uses for the spectrum most of us simply associate only with wireless networking and maybe a few extra protocols such as LoRa or UHF remote control.
Their history goes back as far as the mid 20th century when they were set aside by the International Telecommunication Union as frequency allocations in which non-communication applications for radio could be pursued.
A particular application was to be RF heating, and the popular 2.4 GHz band first made an appearance with the brand-new technology of microwave ovens, which were in turn derived from wartime work on radar. Indeed a Raytheon employee invented a popular cooking gadget.
There were an array of different frequencies reserved as ISM bands, ranging from the HF bands through to the sub-millimetre microwaves, even though (or maybe because) the technology barely existed to make use of those higher frequencies at the time. Aside from microwave ovens, devices using the ISM bands found their way into the hands of consumer through the first generation of cordless home telephones, and in radio-controlled toys and models. There was a time when owning a model plane, car, or even fighting robot, meant also having a pack of crystals for each of the individual channels (usually 27 MHz or 40 MHz) in use.
The turning point that led to the WiFi networks we have today came in 1985, when the FCC relaxed the rules to allow unlicensed use of the ISM bands within a set of guidelines, and in particular their use for spread-spectrum communication devices. After the development of the technology through a series of proprietary products, by the 1990s what would become the 802.11 series of standards appeared, and by the end of the decade everyone wanted a Lucent Orinoco PCMCIA card in their laptop.
We now have an array of WiFi channels across the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, and while the former is so congested as to have become degraded in some built-up areas, the latter has now become the well-used band of choice. The expansion in numbers of connected devices coupled with the explosion in IoT devices can only increase demand for wireless bandwidth, so the extra new space in the 6 GHz band can only be welcome.
Why Do We Have Wireless Networks We Don’t Use?
Before rejoicing too much over the new allocation, it’s worth taking a look for a minute at the alternatives. The 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands are not the only ones in which consumer wireless networking has been deployed, so why can’t those other bands take up some of the slack? The answer lies in a complex combination of market forces and competing technologies: A promising product can fade into obscurity simply by arriving too early before the market has a need for it, or too late after the market has moved on.
DECT is an example of the former, while we know it today as a digital cordless phone standard it possesses all the characteristics of a 3G cellphone network, including a data channel. Sadly, it arrived in the early 1990s when mobile computing users had little need for a wireless network, so that side of its operation never saw significant use. Meanwhile 802.11ah is a WiFi standard for the 900 MHz ISM band that offers extended range that you might expect to be everywhere, but its late arrival on the scene caused it to be supplanted by other technologies. 802.11ah chipsets and modules are produced by some manufacturers, and given the right market conditions could be as plentiful as those for 2.4 GHz WiFi or LoRa, but due to low take-up they remain extremely rare.
The 24 extra 6 GHz channels that will be provided by the 802.11ax standard will therefore be a much needed addition to the existing allocations. But merely because they are there does not necessarily mean that they will see significant use. Just like the aforementioned 802.11ah it is possible that the market may have taken a different course by the time enough supported devices have been shipped to allow consumers to use it.
One of the promises of 5G mobile telephones, for example, is a future in which there is universal high speed connectivity. Will this remove the pressing need for extra WiFi in years to come? Or how about the upcoming 802.11bb so-called LiFi standard for light-based networking? Will a much cheaper LED light bulb on every ceiling make a WiFi router seem archaic? One thing is for certain, if you thought wireless networking was a done deal, you’re in for a surprise over the next few years.
4 thoughts on “What Will You Do With An Extra 1.2 Gigahertz?”
But will 24 channels be … 24 actual disparate channels? Or will it be the nonsense that we see with 5GHz where we have 150 channels, but oh wait we can’t use the middle ones, or the low ones, and oh wait everyone uses 16-channel-wide bands, so really we have a whopping 2 channels that can really be used – one in the low area (32 through 50), and one in the high area (147-163). Since I’m in an apartment building. 5GHz is just as uselessly congested as 2.4GHz is.
I think the early 802.11 standard included an optical element. It was frequency hopping, spread spectrum and optical.
Also don’t forget IrDA protocol which allowed optical serial and even up to 4 Mbits/s and jvc did a vipslan that did 10 mbit or near enough optical Ethernet. Canon did 155mbit atm point to point (cano beam)
Nowadays, few people think about this technology, which allows generating a steady stream of threats that will not come from people from firmware algorithms, which will lead to a new round of global crime. And the next 5-10 years will not be developed effective mechanisms to counter such threats.
Interesting how the FCC “proposed, then ratified, the allocation of an extra 1200 MHz of spectrum in the 6 GHz band to ISM usage.” (Now after writing this whole comment, I realize it states “to ISM usage.”, that is legally not stating that it is an ISM band, just that it can be used for ISM applications within the USA.)
When the ISM bands are defined by the ITU Radio Regulations. (ie it is set by the International Telecommunication Union) A union we got to hope likes the idea of another 1.2 GHz of spectrum being used for ISM applications. Or in this case, likely short range radio communication for things like WiFi and the like.
The FCC can propose some new spectrum for ISM use. They can on a national level in the USA state that one can use the band for ISM applications, but they can’t make it an “ISM band” on their own. (Yes, the FCC is responsible for governing the ISM band’s proper usage in the USA.)
Most ISM bands are internationally accepted, notable examples are:
The 433MHz ISM band is though only accepted in Europe and Africa. (Not to mention being subject to local acceptance, so it isn’t applicable everywhere. Ie, 433 MHz transceivers aren’t legal everywhere, though Australia seems to have an exception allowing them.)
And the 915 MHz band is only usable in the Americas, with some exceptions.
Though, the ISM band is originally made for running things like induction heaters, high frequency TIG/MIG welders, among other high energy applications that tends to create a fair bit of interference.
For an example the 2.45 GHz ISM band were only created thanks to the US delegat at the time (9th August 1947) saying that there is an electronic cooker that uses this frequency in existence that might see future use on trans Atlantic ships and airplanes, and it’s quite noisy… (That being everyone’s favorite WiFi and bluetooth jammer, the good old microwave oven.)
The idea of using these bands for radio communication is a small loophole to be fair. And the ITU has accepted this loophole.
Since the devices the ISM band were created for are rarely picky about EMI. (Considering that it is primarily high energy heating/welding applications.) Then the ISM bands are practically already designated as “here there be jamming!” so if someone wants to communicate over that, then feel free to try, but don’t be surprised to get jammed occasionally….
(There is though usually a legal requirement to use spread spectrum technology to get more “immune” against said jamming, this is likely to just make it slightly harder for people to actually use ISM bands for RF communication. Since when this acceptance were proposed, Tele communication companies providing similar solutions in their own licensed spectrum got worried that their market were doomed and obviously complained…)
Now, there is no such thing as an “ITU radio communication band” with a similar “license free” structure, but without all the high energy devices having practically free reign to use it. Though, a few such bands would be wonderful.