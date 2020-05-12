Raman spectrography uses the Raman scattering of photons from a laser or other coherent light beam to measure the vibrational state of molecules. In chemistry, this is useful for identifying molecules and studying chemical bonds. Don’t have a Raman spectroscope? Cheer up! Open Raman will give you the means to build one.
The “starter edition” replaces the initial breadboard version which used Lego construction, although the plans for that are still on the site, as well. [Luc] is planning a performance edition, soon, that will have better performance and, presumably, a greater cost.
Looking at the bill of materials, it looks like it would well over $2,000 to build, with the bulk of the cost being for the optical parts of the device. That doesn’t include the cuvette which holds the sample will set you back another $250 or so. We aren’t sure how much the performance version will cost to build, but even double that wouldn’t be out of the budget of a well-funded college lab.
Typically, these are expensive because Raman scattering is a very subtle effect. Detecting it is no mean feat. It looks like the project thinks schools will be interested in a low-cost Raman spectrometer, and they are actively seeking academic partners.
You might think this kind of instrument is exotic, but it isn’t the first one we’ve seen. It isn’t even the second one. If you want to learn more about what people do with Raman spectroscopy, you might enjoy the video from BW Tech, below.
One thought on “Open Source Raman Spectrometer Is Cheaper, But Not Cheap”
This was featured on Hacker News a little while ago. I’ll mention here what I mentioned there:
This project is not open. A non commercial license is in direct conflict with what is the commonly accepted definition of “open” (source or hardware) [1].
Normally when hardware projects claim to be “open source”, I give them a pass as they sometimes have the code or other firmware under a GPL-compatible license even when they have the hardware design files under a proprietary or non-commercial license. This content is not providing any source or other files under an open/free/libre license.
This project is “open washing” and should not be considered an “open source” project. From the front page of their website, they claim ” … 100% Open Source Raman Spectrometer” which is a bald faced lie.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Open-source_license
> ” … Licenses which only permit non-commercial redistribution or modification of the source code for personal use only are generally not considered as open-source licenses. … “