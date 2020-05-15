Hackaday Podcast 067: Winking Out Of IoT, Seas Of LEDs, Stuffing PCBs, And Vectrex Is Awesome

Hackaday editors Mike Szczys and Elliot Williams explore the coolest hacks of the past 168 hours. The big news this week: will Wink customers pony up $5 a month to turn their lights on and off? There’s a new open source design for a pick and place machine. You may not have a Vectrex gaming console, but there’s a scratch-built board that can turn you oscilloscope into one. And you just can’t miss this LED sign technology that programs every pixel using projection mapping.
Direct download (~60 MB)
Places to follow Hackaday podcasts:
Episode 067 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- DEF CON 28 in-person conference is CANCELLED
- What we’ve been building:
- New Teensy 4.1 Arrives With 100 Mbps Ethernet, High-Speed USB, 8 MB Flash
- Original Zork MDL Source Code Has Been Released
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Reverse Engineering Saves Trashed LED Panels
- Fail Of The Week: Bright Idea For LED Signs Goes Bad
- Touch-Typing On Fingertips? Prototype Says It Could Work
- Robotic Open Source Puppy Needs A Home
- Open Source Pick And Place Has A $450 BOM Cost
- Scopetrex Is A Game Console… For Your Oscilloscope!
Quick Hacks:
- Mike’s Picks:
- Elliot’s Picks: