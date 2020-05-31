We humans may not have superpowers, but the sensor suite we have is still pretty impressive. We have binocular vision that autofocuses and can detect a single photon, skin studded with sensors for touch, heat, and pain, and a sense of smell that can detect chemicals down to the parts per trillion range. Our sense of hearing is pretty powerful, too, allowing us to not only hear sounds over a 140 dB range, but also to locate its source with a fair degree of precision, thanks to the pair of ears on our heads.
Recreating that binaural audio capture ability is the idea behind this homebrew 3D microphone. Commercially available dummy head microphones are firmly out of the price range of [LeoMakes] and most mortals, so his was built on a budget from a foam mannequin head and precast silicone rubber ears, which you can buy off the shelf, because of course you can.
Attached to the sides of the foam head once it got the [Van Gogh] treatment, the ears funnel sound to tiny electret cartridge microphones. [Leo] learned the hard way that these little capsule mics can’t use the 48-volt phantom power that’s traditionally pumped up the cable to studio microphones; he fixed that problem with a resistor in parallel with the mic leads. A filtering capacitor, an RC network between the cold line and ground on the balanced audio line, and a shield cleverly fashioned from desoldering braid took care of the RF noise problem.
The video after the break shows the build and test results, which are pretty convincing with headphones on. If you want to build your own but need to learn more about balanced audio and phantom power, we’ve got a short primer on the topic that might help.
One thought on “Homebrew Binaural Microphone Lets You Listen Like A Human”
Binaural recording is one of my favourite topics.
Yes the creation of a synthetic head, with ‘ears’ and mics inside an ear canal, is one approach. It, um, looks funny in the field, though. Another, slightly less creepy rig is the Crown SASS binaural mic. You can also approach binaural with 2 spaced omnis and a Jecklin disc (Google away, folks)
My favourite rig is also the easiest to make and use: get some Walkman-style open headphones, take out the lil speakers, and put in some small electret omni capsules, connected to the same wires. Done. These can immediately be plugged into any camera or recorder with plug-in power (found on cassette, MiniDisc, DAT and solid-state recorders, and many DV cameras). Or you can plug into an XLR adaptor which converts phantom power to electret-sized voltage.
Besides being cheap and easy to make, these use any available head (including your own). They’re less conspicuous in public, and great for stealth recording.
Try the following: put these recording headphones on and make a recording as you walk down the street, or a path, etc. Now, get some actual headphones, and play the recording while walking down the same route. It’s uncanny how real the sounds are; it’s hard to tell whether something you’re hearing is real or recorded til you look.