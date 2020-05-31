If This Is Your Inspiration From Space, You’re Doing It Wrong

So after a false start due to bad weather, the first crewed launch of a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule with two astronauts on board has gone ahead. After playing catch-up with the ISS for around 27 hours they’re now safely aboard. At times it seems that space launches have become everyday occurrences, but they are still heroes who have risked their lives in the furtherment of mankind’s exploration of space. Their achievement, and that of all the scientists, engineers, and other staff who stand behind them, is immense.
I watched the drama unfold via the live video feed. Having heaved a huge sigh of relief once they were safely in orbit, the feed cut to the studio, and then moved on to interview the NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine. He was naturally elated at a successful launch, and enthused about the agency’s achievement. You can watch the full interview embedded below, but what caught my attention was his parting sentence:
And if this can inspire a young child to become the next Elon Musk, or the next Jeff Bezos, or the next Sir Richard Branson, then that’s what this is all about
I was slightly shocked and saddened to hear this from the NASA administrator, because to my mind the careers of Musk, Bezos, or Branson should not be the ones first brought to mind by a space launch. This isn’t a comment on those three in themselves; although they have many critics it is undeniable that they have each through their respective space companies brought much to the world of space flight. Instead it’s a comment on what a NASA administrator should be trying to inspire in kids.
Ask yourself how many billionaire masters-of-the-universe it takes for a successful space race compared to the number of scientists, engineers, mathematicians, technicians, physicists, et al. From the anecdote of the NASA administrator it takes about three, but if he is to make good on his goal of returning to the Moon in 2024 and then eventually taking humanity to Mars it will take a generation packed full of those other roles. To understand that we’ll have to take a trip back to the Apollo era, and how that generation of kids were inspired by the spacecraft on their screens.
Fifty years ago, we were very much on the brink of becoming a spacefaring planet. American astronauts were taking their first steps on the Moon, and Soviet cosmonauts were occupying real space stations that would soon be capable of housing them for months at a time. Planetary probes were returning colour TV pictures from other worlds, and it was certain that in the immediate aftermath of the Apollo programme we’d be sending astronauts and probably cosmonauts too further afield. A Mars base in the 1980s perhaps, and following our fictional Star Trek heroes further afield thereafter.
We now know it didn’t quite work out that way, but a whole generation of tech-inclined kids grew up wanting nothing more than to be involved in space flight. The vast majority of us never made it, but with that inspiration we took our soldering irons and 8-bit home computers and ran with them. Those NASA folks were the coolest of role-models, and no doubt their Soviet equivalents were too for kids on the other side of the Iron Curtain.
With the best will in the world, the chances of any kid becoming the next Jeff Bezos is about as high as that of their becoming the next Neil Armstrong. Compared to the number of kids in the world, the number of billionaires and the number of astronauts both pale into statistical insignificance. But the chances of a kid becoming an engineer or a scientist is much higher, and in those careers their chances of having some of their work be involved with the space effort becomes not entirely unlikely.
I understand what the NASA administrator was trying to say, but can’t shake the feeling that if those are the people he rolls out to inspire kids watching a space launch, he’s missed an opportunity. Those are the names we all recognize, but shouldn’t we also elevate the people making the scientific breakthroughs so their names are equally recognized? Like Margaret Hamilton, Gene Kranz, and Sergei Korolev and many others before them, we should be making names like Tom Mueller and Margarita Marinova prominent examples of where a career in the sciences can take you. But to be honest, the real problem is we just don’t hear much about all the people doing this fascinating engineering and that’s a sad state of affairs.
Looks like it’s time for Hackaday to pursue a biography series based on the many great minds who are the ones delivering on the promise and vision of today’s (and tomorrow’s) space race. Get us started by talking about your favorite behind the scenes science folks in the comments below.
I agree, Jenny.
It is indeed unfortunate to be “inspired” and have as role-models, tycoons with highly questionable motives (primarily profit) on all their ventures so far. Thank you for bringing this up!
I would suggest Hackaday focus on a series of great minds like the ones you mentioned and additionally: Cayley, Goddard, Kemurdzhian, Keldysh, Severin, Xiji and many others.
No argument there. I spent my formative years studying what was known about Goddard, and many others. And watched with surprise and awe the collective efforts of NASA to do the impossible. (Or what was then.) Now? Yes I am impressed by Musk’s company. Not by the one Jeff Bezos is doing stuff with, and could care less about the name behind Virgin anything. And as it happens my interests in computers were shaped by the efforts to apply them for those efforts. Also the middle and lower level electronics efforts.
Everyone knows about the nazis we got from Operation Paperclip, but what’s less well known is the contingent of brilliant aerodynamicists and engineers from Avro in Canada. After the Avro Arrow (which would have been the world’s most advanced interceptor at the time) program was shut down for sketchy political reasons, a lot of Avro’s top people emigrated to the U.S. They, including Jim Chamberlin and John Hodge, went on to lead the Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo programs.
I’m disappointed- I love a good billionaire bashing as much as the next guy, but I’ve come to expect a little actual content to help wash it down. Usually love the poignancy of your writing, but the clearest point made in this article seems to be that there are more children than billionaires on earth.
As it happens, I’m at pains not to billionaire-bash. Their contribution to the current space effort is beyond question. My target is the NASA man, for imagining that kids should be inspired in their direction.
I might have agreed with the article in my youth, but my perspectives have changed as my hair has grayed.
There were and remain technical problems to be solved in our new space race, but things got solved because Musk, Bezos, and Brannon were willing to do a prolonged leap of faith in a high risk venture, investing their personal fortunes AND never giving up. Their boffins may be the ones solving the problems, but they are also getting paid and hence weren’t taking a risk. If any of their employees had chosen a different career (politics, marketing, writing articles for Hackaday), we’d still be roughly where we are now. If Musk, Bezos and Brannon had made different choices, we wouldn’t. The important question was never “how to optimize a fuel nozzle for a space craft?” , it was “how important is it to me personally that we have space craft?”.
At JPL, we’ve been landing vehicles on Mars for decades without any business pukes “taking risks”. There’s nothing special about Musk, Bezos, and Brannon, they’re just the most recent people trying to cash in on space technology. If they weren’t there, someone else would be. Back in the day, it was TRW, North American, Honeywell, and others.
I too was disappointed by his statement, and a little annoyed that he kept referring to how much “support” the current administration had given. However, I watched the whole of the first launch attempt on YouTube, and they also interviewed some of the SpaceX staff who referred to the long run-up to this launch. How they had used the Cargo Dragon flights to test and certify equipment, software and procedures. And how many people had been involved. They also showed without any fuss, how diverse their staff are. I find it quite noticeable that SpaceX seem to have more women and minorities than NASA. Their President, Gwynne Shotwell also made comments in the same vein, and she was in the control room overnight. I remember back in the day, the then NASA administrator being asked how many people had worked on Apollo. His answer was that if you took in all the suppliers it would come to about 400,000. That’s where all the money went. In paychecks. The similar total for Crew Dragon is around 100,000 over 10 years. Nearly all the people from SpaceX that I have seen interviewed had said they were inspired by Apollo or Shuttle or Hubble or ISS or even Voyager. Both the astronauts, when Bridenstine talked to them on the ISS, went out of their way to praise the backup staff at NASA and SpaceX, and pretty much ignored what he said.
On Friday over 10M people combined, watched the YouTube feeds of SpaceX and NASA. Their Twitter feeds seemed to be full of kids who had made their own spacesuits, LEGO spaceships, etc. Today they have all been showing off sparkly dinosaurs! Bridenstine may be an ex-military pilot, but he is now a politician in an administration that goes out of its way to claim the credit for things it hasn’t done. I think we can ignore what Bridenstine says, the kids are being inspired in the right way.
