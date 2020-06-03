Many cars these days come with a basic Heads Up Display, or HUD. Typically, these display speed, though some also throw in a tachometer or navigational graphics too. Of course, if your car doesn’t have one of these stock, hacking in your own is always an option.
[PowerBroker2] developed this HUD in a somewhat circuitous way, but it’s effective nonetheless. An ELM327 Bluetooth OBD-II reader is hooked up to the car, collecting data on speed and RPM. This data is passed to an ESP-32 and Teensy 3.5. From reading the code, it appears the Teensy is responsible for logging data from the CAN bus on an SD card, and running a small OLED display. The ESP32 is then charged with running the LED display that actually forms the HUD. It’s then combined with a 3D-printed housing, some plexiglass, and reflective windshield film to complete the effect.
It’s a build that probably packs in more hardware than is strictly needed to get the job done, but it does indeed get the job done. Other builds we’ve seen use LED strips as a quick and tidy way to get the job done. Video after the break.
3 thoughts on “Arduino Car HUD Does The Job”
Never experienced a HUD before, but I’d expect a few things as improvements: the image seems to be focused on the near plane (simple mirror reflection), it would be ideal if the focus point was at least a couple meters in front of the windshield; Bigger mirror and/or smaller mount; a less vibrant color for the mount, a dull black/gray would’ve been better. Other than that, looks interesting and responsive.
It’s hardly a HUD.
The main point of a HUD is to keep the virtual image with information on the same eye focal length as the outside things driver/pilot look at, to eliminate the need to use eye muscles.
So, despite the fact of nice construction and programming job, this thing is not very useful, simple LED display on the dash will do the same work with much less waste of time.
It doesn’t sound like you’ve ever tried this approach yourself, so don’t knock it before you have….I have a commercial version of this build – although I dispensed with the supplied plexiglass and just leave it projecting on to the glass windscreen. It’s a huge improvement over dash mounted displays because even though it may require refocussing, you continue to have an awareness of what is going on around you.