Theoretically when you write a GUI-based application for Linux there are standards to follow, with these all neatly documented over at the Freedesktop website. However, in reality, Freedesktop is more of a loose collection of specifications, some of which are third-party specifications that have somehow become the de facto standard. One example of this is the StatusNotifierItem spec that provides a way for applications to create and manage a ‘system tray’ icon.
This feature incredibly useful for providing a consistent way to users to quickly access functionality and to see application status. Unfortunately, as [Brodie Robertson] notes in a recent video, not everyone agrees with this notion. Despite that Windows since 95 as well as MacOS/OS X and others provide similar functionality, Gnome and other Linux desktop environments oppose such system tray icons (despite a popular extension), with an inevitable discussion on Reddit as a result.
Although the StatusNotifierItem specification is listed on the Freedesktop website, it’s under ‘Draft specifications’ along with another, apparently internal-but-unfinished System tray proposal. Meanwhile DEs like KDE have integrated first-party support (KStatusNotifierItem) for the specification. There’s currently an active Freedesktop Gitlab discussion on the topic, whether StatusNotifierItem should even be in the list, or become an approved specification.
With the specification mired in bureaucracy and multiple camps pushing their own idea of what ‘the Linux desktop’ should look like, it feels like a real shame that the Linux Standard Base effort died a decade ago. Users and developers just want their desktop environment to come with zero surprises, after all.
5 thoughts on “StatusNotifierItem: How Standard Non-Standards Tear Linux Desktops Apart”
Ya why I hate Linux its standards are not standard
“Users and developers just want their desktop environment to come with zero surprises, after all.” Beg to differ somewhat… I want to pick a DE that fits my workflow… Not one that is ‘pushed’ on me as the only choice or is THE ‘standard’… With Linux I have a ‘bunch’ to pick from. For example, I like a menu button in left bottom corner. I want the standard menu when it is displayed and list goes on of my ‘wants’… So I go look for that in an offered DE. Some other person wants the menu bar at top and wants to right click on open desktop area to bring up a menu of applications. He/she will go find a DE that fits that workflow design. So standard? Naw … Freedom of choice is better :) .
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IBM_Common_User_Access
“The subset of CUA implemented in Microsoft Windows or OSF/Motif is generally considered a de facto standard to be followed by any new Unix GUI environment.”
That’s how it’s done.
Yay, the perfect recipe for making tech support even more impossible.
I’d say DE standards as a base a great and should be “standard”. But deviations from that are always possible.
If your tiling window managers doesn’t support “(K)StatusNotifierItem” than that’s your problem but every GUI application that wants to use it should just do so. (and there should be proper standard across different DEs for such things)
Imagine *nix OSs hadn’t the POSIX standard and/or Linus had not followed it?
Linux wouldn’t be were it is if it hadn’t followed several existing standards.
Isn’t GNU pretty much an open source re-implementation of “standard” Unix utilities?
Same should go for desktop environments (DEs), window managers etc. – one fundamental standard that evolves over time every app supports.
I feel that any extension that enjoys a high level of popularity should be merged into the DE as opt-in/opt-out, as it has shown that that is what the users want.
