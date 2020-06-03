Ford’s Powershift Debacle

In the automotive world, change is a constant, and if you’re not keeping up, you’re falling behind. New technologies and methodologies are key to gaining an edge in the market, and companies invest billions each year trying to find the next big thing, or even the next minor incremental improvement.
In just such a quest, Ford Motor Company decided to explore an alternative to the traditional automatic gearbox, aiming for greater fuel efficiency in their small cars. On paper, there were gains to be had. Unfortunately, not everything went according to plan.
The Concept
The traditional torque-converter based automatic gearbox was a game-changer for the automotive world. With the advent of the self-shifting transmission, drivers had one less complex skill to learn, and cars became much less taxing to drive, particularly in high-traffic, slow-speed environments. However, the fluidic coupling of an automatic transmission isn’t as efficient as simple meshing gears, a tradeoff that harms fuel efficiency. To get around this, Ford instead decided to create a dual-clutch automated manual transmission for its small cars.
Dual-clutch transmissions use a pair of clutches, one for odd-numbered gears, and another for even numbered gears. As the car accelerates in one gear, the transmission can preselect the next gear, and then engage the opposite clutch while slowly disengaging the other. This allows for nearly-instantaneous shifting while maintaining torque output to the driven wheels for the duration of the shift. Finding their first road application in high-performance supercars in the 90s, the technology has slowly trickled down to cheaper vehicles over time. Most dual-clutches, particularly those for high-torque applications, use a wet clutch system, where the clutch plates are bathed in oil. Ford wished to maximise fuel efficiency, and instead chose to go with a dry clutch system. The dry clutch eliminates pumping losses from the oil in the transmission.
The Problems
What in the world are you thinking going with a dry clutch?
With an eye firmly fixed on improving fuel economy numbers, the Powershift transmission was pushed through development, to be installed on the 2011 Fiesta and 2012 Focus models. In the lead up to production, problems were already apparent to Ford engineers, who were struggling to calibrate the transmission’s computer controls to allow the vehicles to drive smoothly and safely.
Early pre-production testers had issues with launches from a stop and shift quality. Often, vehicles would lurch violently when taking off from traffic lights, or shudder under power. Efforts were made to solve the problems in software, with tricks used to modulate the clutch engagement to try and better control the torque delivery. Unfortunately, none of the fixes stuck. The dry clutch system faced fundamental problems, with the inconsistent friction coefficient making it difficult to program the transmission controller in a way that could keep things running smoothly.
In a parallel to another automotive engineering disaster, the Takata airbag fiasco, Ford were well aware of the issues with the transmission prior to launch. In one document presented to court, a product development engineer emailed colleagues outlining issues with the transmission’s performance. Launches were a particular issue, with the email being sent just six months prior to launch of the first Focus models to feature the transmission.
Despite this, the company pressed on, and millions of vehicles were sold with the Powershift transmission fitted. In a short period, complaints began to flood into the NHTSA. Particularly of concern was the tendency to suddenly shift into neutral when there was a loss of communication or other fault with transmission components. This behaviour was not considered as inherently dangerous by Ford, as the driver would still have full control over steering and braking systems.
In the face of this complacency, incidents continued to stack up. Cars returned to dealerships time and again for repair, with no proper fix available. Crashes began to implicate the Powershift transmission. Drivers reported cars lurching forward in parking lots into stationary objects, to being rear-ended due to a sudden loss of drive on the highway. Several fatal accidents have been attributed to the transmission by victim’s families. However, due to the complex nature of the incidents involving a loss of control, proving this as a definitive cause has been difficult. Ford have declined to accept the allegations in these cases.
The Cost
With millions of vehicles fitted with the Powershift transmission, the inevitable result was a series of lawsuits against Ford. Class actions were undertaken in the United States, Australia, and Canada. In many cases, Ford initially declined to offer refunds or replacement vehicles at no cost, leading to a backlash from regulators. Eventually, Ford elected to settle in most cases, with warranties extended for Fiesta and Focus models fitted with the affected transmissions.
The fallout was a massive reputational hit to Ford, with following models of the Fiesta and Focus returning to a standard torque-converter based automatic transmission. The high cost of repeated transmission repairs also weighed on Ford in warranty costs, estimated to be to the tune of $700 million.
One wonders whether the cost of a late-stage switch back to a more traditional automatic gearbox would have been cheaper in the long run. In addition to causing less inconvenience and heartache to customers, the lower warranty costs and improved reputational standing are worth considering. It’s likely that Ford has had a stern, hard look at internal policies in the years since to determine just why such a defective transmission was allowed through to production. As always, it pays to get your quality assurance out of the way early, before sending millions of defects down the production line and out into the world.
16 thoughts on “Ford’s Powershift Debacle”
Only driven automatic transmission when I travel to the USA and get a rental car. Back home in UK – driven manual (stick shift) since 1982.
Fluid torque converter is probably the most inefficient device in automotive history.
Imagine the zillions of barrels of oil wasted over the decades because of this piece of useless design. It might simplify driving but it does Jack for mpg.
Nuff Said – keep it simple stupid.
They have lockup clutches now. There are still losses, but not nearly as bad.
IMO though, the generic “how to drive economically” advice doesn’t work on an auto. Well, it works for for the wrong reasons, i.e. if you always over-accelerate, not anticipating traffic and road conditions ahead, you’re always going to use too much gas. However, in the simplest case of getting up to speed, where that speed will be maintained for long enough to be worth it, you don’t want to granny an auto, it’s like lazily stirring a cup of coffee and expecting the cup to spin. Neither however, do you want to do a drag strip start. You’ve gotta get the torque converter over it’s stall speed, because only then is it 90% efficient, best it can do. So give it like 2500 rpm, that’s brisk, but not crazy acceleration, and chop it off the instant you get to speed, and bring foot down tenderly until you just feel the motor pick up the strain again, if you can keep your foot steady there, not letting the revs fluctuate, in a 40mph limit, most modern lockups will start to cut in and do better than the 90% there. In a 30 limit, I’m still unsure whether steady, or short pulses works better. Seems to depend on car.
I had a Focus with the DPS6 in it. That was my first (and likely last) Ford vehicle; I had done some development work with some BCM designers and was impressed enough by their design rigor to go ahead and buy my first Ford. It almost literally hurts me to see the email trails that have come out with the classic engineering vs delivery dilemma.
It was a good transmission when it worked, but it slipped like crazy after about 20K miles. A few recalls, a bunch of warranty work, a dead bearing on the output shaft, and I’d had enough. My new car is a decent, gentlemanly 6MT so any slipping is my fault.
So was there a definitive post mortem on what was actually happening? I’d be looking at build up of friction dust, lube contamination, play/yield in the engagement components leading to skitter…
So from one dealer saying the input shaft seals only last 10k miles I’m guessing lube contamination is a factor.
I have no idea if I’m right, as I know nothing about this system, but they mention “calibration” problems.
Sometimes people calibrate inputs that will produce the right outputs in the “then-current” conditions, but the real calibration should be done within a feedback system that measures outputs.
Otherwise calibration will no longer be current when parts wear off, etc.
Still; I find it hard to believe they didn’t think of it.
More likely strange non-linearities (that we compensate with experience on manual transmissions) are hard for machines.
“Calibration” is used in automotive ecus to describe anything that can be tuned, or modIfied.
This can include anything from ECU address, valve on time, timeouts, PID parameters, function enablement (auto off/locking etc…).
Or even things like setting the vehicle weight in the ABS/stability control. (So the same ecu can be used for a small 2500lb car and a 8,000lb truck)
Even 1st gen electronically controlled automatics had wear compensation, also various forms of wear and condition sensing, so I find it hard to believe they’d forget that.
yeah but you left out why ford would even do this. the CAFE standard is killing automakers. they are being hit with unreasonable safety (the car is now heavier) and mpg standards. why do you think so many cars are going to CVTs? why are so many cars dropping manual transmissions? why are gdi 1.5L turbo charged engines going into every car? causing HONDA to have an engine recall. if you want fuel efficient drop all US safety standards. the cars will be lighter and can be fuel efficient. or drop the fuel standards because cars are too damn heavy.
I like the concept of DCT’s, and had FORD chosen wet clutches I bet this transmission would have been lauded as a step forward. Wet clutches have proven smooth and reliable in standard automatic transmissions for more than 50 years and in use for a least 200K miles if not abused and with fluid maintenance.
As noted though, you’ve got to use more gas to pump the fluid around, waste gas in windage from the geartrain throwing it around, waste gas in warming it to operating temperature. Then your 40mpg car does 35mpg, and you’re wondering what was so bad about the old F-4EAT
True the extra drag would have eaten up part of the savings.
It seems VW group is the only company to figure out this voodoo and have it both efficient and reliable.
I always wonder about the emails that are dug up after the fact and how meaningful they actually are. There’s enough naysayers in the world and particularly in engineering that I’m fairly certain you could go back and dig up an email from somebody complaining about anything that you chose to look for.
I love the manual gearbox on my motorcycle – and if you’re in a rush, you don’t even need to use the clutch if you’re quick with the throttle. That said, bring on my electric truck, and maybe even an electric motorcycle, and forget about transmissions entirely. Too much complexity. My current AWD battlewagon needs its front diff rebuilt, it’s not expensive to DIY, but it is going to be a pain in the rear.
Or a pain in the front, you mean. ;)