Lattice Drops EULA Clause Forbidding FPGA Bitstream Reverse Engineering

Yesterday we reported that Lattice Semiconductor had inserted a clause that restricted the reverse engineering of bitstreams produced by their FPGA toolchains. Although not explicitly stated, it’s assumed that this was directed toward several projects over the past five years that have created fully open source toolchains by reverse engineering the bitstream protocols of the Lattice ICE40 and ECP5 FPGA architectures. Late yesterday Lattice made an announcement reversing course.
To the open source community, thank-you for pointing out a new bitstream usage restriction in the Lattice Propel license. We are excited about the community’s engagement with Lattice devices and our intent is to not hinder the creation of innovative open source FPGA tools.
It’s refreshing then to see this announcement from Lattice Semiconductor. Even more so is the unexpected turn of speed with which they have done so, within a couple of days of it being discovered by the open-source community. We report depressingly often on boneheaded legal moves from corporations intent on curbing open source uses of their products. This announcement from Lattice removes what was an admonition opposing open source toolchains, can we hope that the company will continue yesterday’s gesture and build a more lasting relationship with the open source community?
The underlying point to this story is that in the world of electronics there has long been an understanding that hardware hackers drive product innovation which will later lead to more sales. Texas Instruments would for years supply samples of exotic semiconductors to impecunious students for one example, and maybe you have a base-model Rigol oscilloscope with a tacitly-approved software hack that gives it an extra 50MHz of bandwidth for another.
We can only congratulate Lattice on their recognition that open source use of their products is beneficial for them, and wish that some of the other companies triggering similar stories would see the world in the same way. Try interacting more with your open source fans; they know and love your hardware more than the average user and embracing that could mean a windfall for you down the road.
7 thoughts on “Lattice Drops EULA Clause Forbidding FPGA Bitstream Reverse Engineering”
Great news and great story, Jenny. Thanks for sharing. FPGA’s are a bit over my current technical skill set, but I’ll keep Lattice in mind for the future. I HAVE been the beneficiary of a significantly price reduced TI microcontroller board, however! :-)
Ack, don’t bring up the TI samples cutoff. That’s a dagger in an open sound. They ban samples from *all* edu addresses, even non-students trying to get real samples for research projects. Prototyping takes me days longer because I have to deal with crap purchasing departments now. Sigh.
Good on Lattice for doing this. Now make small parts with LVDS drivers on all pins please.
That’s what happens when people start abusing a service. Something like 20 years ago, Motorola would send you paper copies of any of their documentation, free of charge, anywhere in the world. Once this started becoming more widely known, they shut the service down. I still have the PPC architecture manual I ordered pretty much because I could. It’s an on-demand print on the thinnest paper possible, but it’s still a pretty thick volume.
Good for Lattice for stepping up so quickly. I’ve been looking into the iCE40 UltraLite parts for a project, in part because of the availability of open source bitstream tools based on reverse engineering. Why? The quality of FPGA vendor provided proprietary tools is a constantly shifting world of suck, often costing the developer a bleeding fortune in time and money. I’d love to see Lattice take the next logical step and *PUBLISH* their bitstream format.
And a big hint to the FPGA vendor community: Developer tools should *NOT* be a profit center.
So, prior to the open source toolchain being available for lattice FPGAs they were not a 1st tier FPGA vendor… They were below Xilinx and Altera but above Microchip. While I wouldn’t say they’re a top tier vendor now, their prominence has been on the rise as students and hobbyists get comfortable enough with their chips to suggest using them in projects at the old “day job”.
I suspect that they (like other FPGA vendors) license their tools from 3rd party vendors who (unlike the chipmakers themselves) have every reason to oppose open source toolchains. The argument that FPGA vendors benefit from the closed nature of the toolchain is spurious in my opinion because most major vendors (at least Xilinx and Altera) publish the internals of their cells and of the interconnect matrix in exhaustive detail because, even when customers are writing in HDL using behavioral modeling, understanding the underlying structures the output must ultimately map to has a profound impact on fit and timing closure and thus on how much customers can hope to get out of their given cost, board space, and power budget.
An FPGA vendor whose parts were well enough supported by an open toolchain that they no longer needed to license proprietary synthesis, simulation, or place-and-route tools would have a real leg up over competitors for cost-sensitive applications, and I expect we will see this start to happen (much like gcc has been slowly displacing ARM’s compiler as more and more vendors embrace it).
Did that not used to be the philosophy though? Seemed when a part was new Motorola or Intel would have a bare bones compiler to get things moving, and expect or not mind when the ecosystem supported something better.
Nice. Very impressive. I know where I will start my FPGA journey when that day comes.