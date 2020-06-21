To place a satellite in orbit satisfactorily it is necessary not only to hitch a ride on a rocket, but also to put it in the right orbit for its task, and once it is there, to keep it there. With billions of dollars or roubles of investment over six decades of engineering behind them the national space agencies and commercial satellite builders solved these problems long since, but replicating those successes for open source microsatellites still represents a significant engineering challenge. One person working in this field is [Michael Bretti], who is doing sterling work with a shoestring budget on open source electric thrusters for the smallest of satellites, and he needs your help in crowdfunding a piece of equipment.
As part of his testing he has a vacuum chamber, and when he places a thruster inside it he has to create a space-grade vacuum . This is no easy task, and to achieve it he has two pumps. The first of these, a roughing pump, is a clapped-out example that has clearly reached the end of its days, and it is this that he needs your help to replace. His GoFundMe page has a modest target of only $4,200 which should be well within the capabilities of our community in reaching, and in supporting it you will help the much wider small satellite community produce craft that will keep giving us interesting things from space for years to come.
We’ve mentioned his work before here at Hackaday, and we hope that in time we’ll have a chance to look in more detail at his thrusters. Meanwhile you can follow along on Twitter.
Thanks [Bruce Perens K6BP] for the tip.
4 thoughts on “Help Thrust Open Source Satellites To The Next Level”
We have reached the cost of the pump in our GoFundMe! The community really stepped up, we got three $1000 donations and reached the goal much faster than I expected. If you want to contribute, though, I am sure that Michael can put additional funds to good use.
Roughing pump (forepump) is usually furthest from the vacuum and not called the first pump, is it? Nobody like waiting for chambers to pump down. Turbos are under $500 these days. Or get some more dough for a controller and turbo forepump for this https://www.ebay.com/itm/Oerlikon-Leybold-TW250S-Wide-Range-Turbomolecular-Pump/114059223561?hash=item1a8e75a209:g:Cv8AAOSwjCBeF4ge
Yes, he has a high-vacuum pump that, fortunately, works. I’ve noticed that a few people have picked up that turbomolecular pump at a low price you can’t ignore.
The pump we raised for is the pump that supports the high-vacuum pump and gets the chamber to a medium vacuum.
There are also some really cheap vacuum pumps made for the refrigeration industry, which pump out the cooling loop in an air conditioner before the refrigerant is added. But these do not last when made to support another pump in getting to space-quality vacuum.
Here’s an idea for a very rapid vacuum pump that should be able to pull at least 50% of the air out in a few seconds.
You’ll need a double acting air cylinder with more volume than the vacuum chamber, and a second double acting air cylinder that’s even larger diameter, with the same stroke.
The idea is to have the larger cylinder pull the piston on the smaller cylinder, which is connected to the vacuum chamber. It should pull a large fraction of air from the chamber as fast as the larger piston can move.
Two ways to mount the cylinders. Side by side so that the piston rod ends are connected by a rigid block of metal. Inline so that as the large piston’s rod pulls into its cylinder, it pulls out on the smaller cylinder’s rod.
With double acting cylinders you can put the suction line on the port for in or out stroke. Valve it right and could do a couple of strokes to pull a bit more.
This setup would also need an air compressor with a large air tank, with more volume than the large air cylinder.
Advantages? Sheer speed of doing the initial pump down and a lot less wear using the roughing pump to take considerably longer doing that part of the job.
If the chamber is small enough you could hang an air cylinder from the ceiling and use a bunch of heavy weight to pull the piston, with a hand crank or electric winch to raise it up for the next use.