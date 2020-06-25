Ditching X86, Apple Starts An ARM Race

At its annual World Wide Developer Conference, Apple dropped many jaws when announcing that their Mac line will be switching away from Intel processors before the year is out. Intel’s x86 architecture is the third to grace Apple’s desktop computer products, succeeding PowerPC and the Motorola 68000 family before it.
In its place will be Apple’s own custom silicon, based on 64-bit ARM architecture. Apple are by no means the first to try and bring ARM chips to bear for general purpose computing, but can they succeed where others have failed?
ARM – A Long Road To The Top
The ARM processor was created by Acorn Computers in the distant past of 1983, with the name originally standing for Acorn RISC Machine. Using Reduced Instruction Set Computing (RISC) techniques, the resulting chips used fewer transistors than classical CISC designs, and used less power as a result. Developed for Acorn’s computer line, later chips also found a home in Apple’s Newton PDA, as far back as 1992. However, as Acorn’s computer business faltered, the technology was largely forgotten from the mainstream.
Despite this, the underlying technology was sound. Spending most of the next two decades languishing in obscurity, the ARM architecture hit its stride when smartphones hit the scene. Devices required plenty of processing power while maintaining great battery life; the ARM was just the tool for the job. Fast forward to today, and ARM chips power 95% of the world’s smartphones.
When Apple’s iPhone revolutionized the way we all thought about phones, it was packing a 32-bit ARM processor sourced from Samsung. As Apple’s continued to release new mobile hardware they were acquiring companies and talent to expand the company’s silicon design capabilities. In 2010, Apple took a major step forward with the A4. The first System-on-Chip designed in-house by Apple, it was an ARM Cortex-A8 manufacturded by Samsung to power the iPad and iPhone 4. This was just the beginning, with Apple continuing to build on this success with each following generation of tablets and smartphones.
After years of being beholden to outside companies for its CPUs, Apple was finally in charge of its own destiny – on mobile platforms, at least. Its desktop and laptop computers had benefited from the switch to Intel’s x86 chips in 2006. However, working with outside partners necessarily has drawbacks, and with over a decade of experience at designing its own chips, Apple no longer considered it worthwhile. The announcement makes it clear that the official transition will take place over a two-year period, with Intel-based machines being supported for some time afterwards. But the writing is now on the wall over at Apple — x86 is dead, long live ARM.
The Switch
Changing processor architecture is a major decision that can affect the entire viability of a platform. In bringing ARM to the desktop, Apple will be looking to succeed where others have failed. However, if past performance is any predictor of future results, they’re well placed to pull off the switch.
Historically, ARM has struggled for a foothold in computer computers — laptops, desktops and the like. A simplistic look might suggest this bodes poorly, but digging deeper, it’s clear that’s not the case. Acorn’s failure in the very beginning was more due to a minnow attempting to launch a new platform in the shadow of IBM’s dominance. In modern times it’s the operating systems and software that have impeded ARM’s progress, but that’s beginning to change.
More recently, Microsoft has launched Windows on lightweight notebooks powered by ARM chips. In doing so, they have tried to create a second Windows ecosystem compiled for ARM instead of x86. These versions of Windows can’t run apps compiled for x86, requiring developers to change their software to suit to take ARM architecture into account. Due to a low install base, very few developers have bothered to build apps for the platform. At the same time, due to the lack of apps, it’s very difficult to increase the install base. The chicken and the egg.
Apple shouldn’t face the same problem, for the simple reason that they’re converting over their entire ecosystem over just two short years. Developers won’t be forced to create two versions of every app for the foreseeable future, hoping that the work done to create ARM versions pays off. Instead, they have the choice to switch over to ARM and go forward with a smile on their faces, or be locked out of Apple’s future desktop offerings. Casual users will barely notice, simply downloading the latest version of whatever software they already use, with Apple’s Rosetta 2 emulator filling in legacy gaps here and there.
The hardest hit by this announcement will be developers of Mac software. Existing software for the x86 OS X platform will need to be modified to run on ARM instead, or else make do with Apple’s emulation tools in the meantime. To ease this process, Apple are providing access to development hardware ahead of time for interested parties, similar to the path they took with the previous switch to x86. Long having held an iron grip on their platform, Apple have spent the last two decades investing heavily in development tools and their own programming language. This has allowed them to lay the groundwork to make the switch as painless as possible. While it’s unlikely the transition will be as simple as clicking a checkbox and hitting the compile button, the necessary tools are already ready to go.
Perhaps the most interesting part of the switch is that the Mac line will now run the same architecture as the iPad and iPhone. This means that apps will be able to run across all devices, opening up new possibilities for developers. Formerly mobile-only apps will run natively on Mac, without requiring recompilation. Obviously developers will make tweaks to interfaces and other such changes to suit the desktop environment. However, the broader problem of creating separate applications for the desktop and mobile realms will largely be a thing of the past in Apple’s world.
Conclusion
While such a major change can seem fraught, by all appearances, Apple couldn’t be better placed to make the switch. With a huge installed base already running Apple silicon, and with ARM computers mere months away, we suspect the transition should be fairly straightforward. Power users and those with complex edge cases will feel some friction, but for the vast majority of Mac users, the journey into the land of ARM will likely be smooth sailing.
“Long having held an iron grip on their platform, Apple have spent the last two decades investing heavily in development tools and their own programming language. This has allowed them to lay the groundwork to make the switch as painless as possible. ”
Something to think about the next time someone brings up “walled gardens” as an argument. Just think of how further along general software would be with that kind of flexibility to change.
That argument is orthogonal. The Mac has never been a walled garden, as you can download any software for it that you wish to run and always have been able to do so.
It might be as simple as just hitting compile. Very few apps use assembly or hardware directly and before anyone chirps up to give a counter example notice I said very few and I do work in the embedded world writing device drivers so I am one of the people that do have to worry about hardware and sometimes even assembly. But we are talking about applications. Microsoft’s CLR kind of makes the move to arm real simple. You can also use an translate on install system like IBM did with the Model 38/AS400 and so on where the compile crates a binary using and “ideal” ISA and then when you do an install it translates it to to the native ISA. It would be an install time compiler vs a Just in time compiler like .NET and Java use. Microsoft and Apple could both create FAT Binaries that have both ISAs.
I have long thought that such a system would work well for Linux and I have heard that someone is working on such a system.
But many applications use third-party libraries. Having to find or compile an ARM version of them all can be a major hassle.
It’s the Python 3 problem. Libraries depending on libraries depending on libraries, and your application can’t make the switch until the all changes work their way up.
A big hit may be on open source developers, who often rely on Hackintosh or similar for testing Mac ports of the applications. It seems likely that Hackintosh on x86 hardware will be quite a bit more difficult once Mac OS X transitions to custom system-on-chip ARM system – just emulating the ARM CPU probably won’t be enough. At the same time, old Mac hardware will be useless for testing also.
I think the number of open source developers who actually use a real Mac exceeds those using a hackintosh by a minimum of three orders of magnitude.
If that is true, I wonder why? Using a hackintosh is as easy as downloading a virtualbox image, using a real mac is $500+ for a model recent enough to run current versions of Mac OS X. For me the decision was pretty easy, legal/moral considerations aside.
Not really. Macs are basically a dodo in the open source world.
Agree, and if you’re a real serious developer, just get a Mac.
Because Hackintosh was a total unicorn, once in eternity, black swan…. said nobody who ever used Basilisk, ShapeShifter, SheepShaver, PearPC etc for running 68K and PowerPC Mac versions.
Damn, if only there were some ARM based platforms around, like maybe a notebook type thing, or maybe a little board with all the basics on that could be turned into a computer… nope nothing like that around I guess… unless you’ve heard of ARM Chromebooks and Pis. Even complete emulation on a decent PC isn’t going to be as horrible as emulating x86 on ARM. (Theoretically in the before times, Acorn had intended efficient PC emulation, and their Archimedes ran it’s emulator at somewhere around half clockspeed equivalent, IDK if that capability fell out of ARM, or whether ppl are just doing it stupid now.)
I just don’t think Apple can get their shit together to do this. In recent years they’ve become increasingly chaotic and I just don’t think they have the drive to do this.
They seem to do best when they buy things like their OS or procs from other people. This will definitely make servicing a throttled affair. One of the many reasons I avoid them as much as possible. But they will send their paid ad shills in here to keep us from doubting their abilities as they always do with a number of forums and websites.
glad i just bought a brand new IMac for my wife, it’ll probably be worth something if its the last of their x86 products
Yes in 3 decades if you keep it nice, it might be back up to nearly a quarter it’s sticker price provided you hold on through the 10-25 year “worthless junk you can’t even give away” phase.
Never should have left Motorola :-)
But why the switch?
It seems like not many years ago Apple announced they were giving up RISC, the Motorola RISC, and moving to mainstream Intel. Now they are shifting yet again.
I think there’s a few reasons:
– I suspect it’ll give them a huge advantage in terms of laptop battery life. From my limited perspective, they’ve already got a leg up on any sort of WIndows laptop in terms of battery life, and this will give them an even bigger lead.
– I imagine in the long run, it’ll also save them money, as they won’t be paying Intel.
– And as mentioned, it’ll make it easier to write something cross platform across their own ecosystem, while making it slightly more difficult to port that software to their competitor’s ecosystem.
Main reason: all the software switches to ARM because there won’t be any more x86 machines on the market, so all the people with x86 macs are forced to upgrade or lose support.
With one swoop they kill the entire second hand market for x86 macs as well. Bottom line: buy a new mac.
where this ends is basically up to the software giants. if for instance the adobe lineup was running on linux a lot of [creative] people would ditch the mac…
It would literally be easier for Adobe to create their own operating system than deal with that herd of cats.
You’d need a near-flawless full feature support for accelerated audio/video/graphics, color management, multi-monitor, printing, and universal binary software distribution, before something like Adobe could move to Linux.
Linux is lacking in all of those. The sad thing is that the Linux crowd considers things like, “it prints a page” as “printing support”, when it’s painfully obvious that the hardware is not properly supported and you can’t do shit with it.
A little late to the party, are we not, HaD?
Why is it always the marketing people that decides what hardware we should be able to buy?
Lately it seem most hardware are riddled with bugs, and their attitude is just fix it in software..
Back in the day there was something called hardware documentation, and you could write your own firmware..
Today its all marketing BS, and everything else has a NDA!