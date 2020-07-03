When it comes to radio communications on the VHF bands and above, there’s no substitute for elevation. The higher you get your antenna, the farther your signal will get out. That’s why mountaintops are crowded with everything from public service radios to amateur repeaters, and it’s the reason behind the “big stick” antennas for TV and radio stations.
But getting space on a hilltop site is often difficult, and putting up a tower is always expensive. Those are the problems that the Sky Anchor, an antenna-carrying drone, aims to address. The project by [Josh Starnes] goes beyond what a typical drone can do. Rather than relying on GPS for station keeping, [Josh] plans a down-looking camera so that machine vision can keep the drone locked over its launch site. To achieve unlimited flight time, he’s planning to supply power over a tether. He predicts a 100′ to 200′ (30 m to 60 m) working range with a heavy-lift octocopter. A fiberoptic line will join the bundle and allow a MIMO access point to be taken aloft, to provide wide-area Internet access. Radio payloads could be anything from SDR-based transceivers to amateur repeaters; if the station-keeping is good enough, microwave links could even be feasible.
Sky Anchor sounds like a great idea that could have applications in disaster relief and humanitarian aid situations. We’re looking forward to seeing how [Josh] develops it. In the meantime, what’s your world-changing idea? If you’ve got one, we’d love to see it entered in the 2020 Hackaday Prize.
8 thoughts on “Sky Anchor Puts Radios Up High, No Tower Needed”
“Let me first say I do not like the word “Drone” to describe multi copters as it is negative and improper.” – Description from project.
Very fitting that it is in the “Drone hacks” section, lol.
Ha. I don’t think they’re going to get that to stick. Good try, though.
By the way: hackers wear hoodies and balaclavas and break into computers to do crimes ;) sorry everybody, it ain’t gonna happen
Not to diminish his work but wouldn’t it be a lot easier to use balloons to at least assist with the heavy lifting? I also suggest an emergency cable release in the event that it gets too far out of place, lest you hit a power line.
I was trying to figure this out with small blimps but haven’t yet solved the kiting problem, (changing orientation due to wind, and hence maintaining desired antenna alignment) Which although likely to be lessened in a full controllable craft such as this, may still rear it’s head due to unpredictability of wind strengths and changes.
I was looking at this project yesterday and wondering why the heck it’s burdened with a data link cable. The drone is in clear line of sight overhead, surely 5Ghz networking hardware isn’t as heavy as meters of cable, or laser links would be possible also. Also the ethernet over power line stuff could be adapted to reduce cable load.
Myself, I’d do it with “lamp cord” for power and motors rewound to 110V DC, power sent as AC line voltage with a regulator “upstairs”. Anywhere that has “got power” worth tapping into and not merely charging from has “got power” and a few hundred watt sine wave inverter isn’t expensive these days if you’ve just got a bunch of DC watt hours.
Try it at windspeed 5 or more, the thing starts to oscillate because of the power cord and a crash is guaranteed.
The limitation on this is going to be motor lifetime. Your typical commercial drone motor lifetime is in 10s or 100s of hours. Far, far from continuous use.
The second limitation will be how much wire you can lift. Wire is heavy.
You don’t need computer vision for positioning with GPS already onboard. It’s precise enough. Unless you are designing for armageddon, where GPS gets turned off. Get it flying first :-)
Most people use balloons for this. And have since radio has existed. They worked well with long-wire antennas, as do kites. But there is the risk of hitting a power line and draping a live wire over hundreds of feet.
That’s kinda what I was wondering – why bother with this since balloons exist? I mean it’s neat from a project point of view, but from a practical point of view, seems like the wrong way to solve the problem.
Just have a light tether, a few thin cables for communications and power, and a balloon. You don’t need perfect stationkeeping – the entire point of this is to broadcast a signal over a large area.
Reminds me the “virtual mast” system I saw at Future Forces international exhibition some time ago:
https://www.aliter.com/products/vima-virtual-mast-en/
unfortunately they did not have any dynamic presentation outdoors – just datasheets, videos and hardware…