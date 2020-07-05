A bathymetric map is one concerning the floor or bottom of a body of water. It’s the wet equivalent of a topographical map. Combine this with humanity’s inherent taste in seaside real estate, and they can be quite attractive when done correctly. We’d say this effort from [pubultrastar] hits the mark.
Created as a commission piece, the subject of the map is Tichigan Lake in Wisconsin, USA. Made on a Glowforge laser cutter, the design is built of layers of lasercut wood stacked up to represent the natural contours of the bottom of the lake. There’s also a layer of acrylic included, to which special standoffs are fitted. These standoffs hide blue LEDs inside, which allow the acrylic to be edge lit without the LEDs themselves being visible.
The final effect is impressive, with the blue water contrasting artfully with the laser-engraved wood front panel when the lights are turned on. It’s an excellent conversation piece, particularly for those with a waterfaring bent. It’s not the first bathymetric map we’ve featured, either, with this book serving as a particularly stunning example.
2 thoughts on “Bathymetric Map Uses Edge Lighting To Stunning Effect”
Very impressive! It would be very cool to have something like that for NH’s Lake Winnipesaukee, which is local to me. Not sure I could afford it, though.
One ever so slight suggestion to the maker: It might look just a bit more professional if you had shortened the wiring and made it line up neatly in the compartment. However, that’s only a suggestion. It doesn’t take anything away from the awesomeness of the build!
That really is stunning. Perhaps a slightly darker shade of blue so the contours are more shadowed when illuminated. Or slightly deeper layers.
Of course it might look alot better in person on that score. Either way a lovely piece. Can just imagine a wall of these sort of things – Perhaps all the lakes along one river with some compressing and straightening of the less interesting river bits being an awesome light effect – perhaps down the wall on a Narrowboat?