As we’ve said many times in the past, the creation of custom cases and enclosures is one of the best and most obvious applications for desktop 3D printing. When armed with even an entry-level printer, your projects will never again have to suffer through the indignity of getting hot glued into a nondescript plastic box. But if you’re printing with basic PLA, you need to be careful that nothing gets too hot inside.
Which was a problem when [Oleg Vint] started work on this 3D printed case for the popular TS100 soldering iron. But with the addition of a standard 608 bearing, the case provides a safe spot for the iron to cool off before it gets buttoned back up for storage. Of course, you can also use the flip-out perch to hold the iron while you’re working.
As [Oleg] explains on the Thingiverse page for the case, he actually blended a few existing projects together to arrive at the final design. Specifically, the idea of using the 608 bearing came from a printable TS100 stand originally designed in 2017 by [MightyNozzle]. Released under Creative Commons, [Oleg] was able to mash the bearing stand together with elements from several other printable TS100 cases to come up with his unique combined solution.
In a physical sense, this project is a great example of the sort of bespoke creations that are made possible by desktop 3D printing. But it’s also a testament to the incredible community that’s sprung up around this technology. While the logistics of it still could use some work, seeing hackers and makers swap and combine their designs like this is extremely inspiring.
13 thoughts on “Printed TS100 Case Beats The Heat With A Bearing”
Wonder how long it’ll go before it warps? PETG maybe?
If that’s a problem, give the bearing clamp a bit bigger ID and line it with a strip of silicone cut from a cheap baking sheet
Why a bearing? Seems like there’s an infinite number of better alternatives, especially since 608 bearings in single quantities tend to cost dollars at the local hardware store.
The same point could be accomplished with two large steel washers.
A bearing is kind of a good solution because the inside race and the outside race are only minimally connected at tiny points on the balls. I could imagine the conductivity between inside and outside is therefore not very high?
Steel has pretty bad thermal conductivity, and the iron is only touching it by two small points. The interface between the iron and the steel is already the limiting factor.
Plus, the bearing is packed full of grease, which will start dripping out if the bearing actually gets hot.
It doesn’t have to be a working bearing. It could be bearing that is no good anymore but is fine for this purpose.
True, but most likely you won’t have one at hand and have to buy it.
I’m willing to be that almost anyone has some old soup can or a jam jar lid in the trash they can use to cut a pair of thin steel washers faster than they’d drive to the hardware store.
Yup. But to my experience most people will still drive to a hardware store instead of investing the time and (re)use the stuff they have lying around at home…
I started thinking about the problem, and there was a Pringles can on the table in front of me, so I took the steel bottom of the can and cut it into a 1″ strip, folded it in half for rigidity, then bent a loop at one end. Much more compact than the 608 bearing.
I think the idea is the ball bearings have minimal contact patches and act as a heat break, preventing warping of the print over time. Washers would melt into the print quickly.
I just tried it. I took a strip of steel between my fingers and lit up my butane soldering iron. I heated the iron up to temperature, then turned it off and pressed the tip ½” away from where I was pinching the steel. It never got painful to hold, just barely warm – the soldering iron cooled down before the heat could transfer through the steel. The bearing isn’t holding the iron by the tip anyhow, so this is the worst case scenario.
To compare, I repeated the test with the gas on, and it took about 30 seconds until it started to hurt. In other words, if you keep the iron on and press it directly to the washer, it might start to melt the plastic after about a minute.
Interesting idea, if it doesn’t work well enough, replace the bearing with a ceramic type.