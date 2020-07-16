Tend Your Garden… Again

In the early 1940s, several countries saw an incredible shift in agriculture. What were called “victory gardens” were being planted en masse by people from all walks of life, encouraged by various national governments around the world. Millions of these small home gardens sprang up to help reduce the price of produce during World War 2, allowing anyone with even the tiniest pot of soil to contribute to the war effort.
It’s estimated that in 1943 alone, victory gardens accounted for around one third of all vegetables produced in the United States. Since then, however, the vast majority of these productive gardens have been abandoned in favor of highly manicured, fertilized, irrigated turfgrass (which produces no food yet costs more to maintain), but thanks to the recent global pandemic there has been a resurgence of people who at least are curious about growing their own food again, if not already actively planting gardens. In the modern age, even though a lot of the folk knowledge has been lost since the ’40s, planting a garden of any size is easier than ever especially with the amount of technology available to help.
As someone who not only puts food on the table as a writer for a world-renowned tech website but also literally and figuratively puts food on the table as a small-scale market farmer, there are a few things that I’ve learned that I hope will help if you’re starting your first garden.
You Can Garden Anywhere, But Location Does Matter
For reference, I live in south Florida (zone 10b, which we will talk about later) and I sell various salad greens to farmers markets near me. I also grow lots of other edible, but unprofitable, plants for fun as well. The soil here is mostly worthless sand, but that touches on the two most important things to know before getting started: your own climate and soil type.
Garden Keystone: Climate. The most important of these is climate, since almost every other factor for a healthy garden depends on it, so the first step is to figure out what climate your plants will grow in.
The Köppen climate classification system can help here, as it is much easier to grow plants that are native to the climate they will be growing in. For example, it would be difficult (although not impossible) to grow a mango tree in Michigan, or an apple tree in Texas, or a date palm outside of a desert. Another resource that is helpful for determining if your plants of choice will grow where you live is the USDA plant hardiness zone map. (Other countries have similar resources available.) This is a map of the lowest expected temperature in a typical year for any given location. A plant that is “hardy” to zone 6, for example, will survive temperatures down to -23 C but a plant that is only hardy to zone 10b (as I mentioned before) will likely not survive if the temperature even approaches freezing. It is important to note that this scale doesn’t apply in reverse, i.e. a plant hardy to zone six may or may not survive in a higher numbered zone.
Related to climate, you will also need to make sure your plants are growing in their correct season. For example, tomatoes are a common vegetable to grow in the summer in temperate climates, but if you live in a place that is hotter than average (like I do in south Florida) you may find out that almost all tomatoes (with some exceptions) will die in the extreme heat. To solve that problem, most people near me plant their tomatoes in October and harvest all the way through the following April, but if you happened to be living in Vermont you’d need to make some obvious adjustments to this schedule.
Garden Keystone: Soil Types. The next thing to consider is soil type. Virtually all soils have some sort of plant that loves to grow in them, and it’s usually not too difficult to amend soil for small plots to allow other things to grow in them. For example, sweet potatoes love sandy soil with low nutrient content, but planting a banana tree next to them will not be fruitful. All states in the US have an agricultural university with extension offices that soil samples can be sent to, and these labs can tell you how much of various nutrients are available in the soil and some suggestions on what to plant, or how to add various supplements to the soil. They can also make recommendations for what plants you can grow natively, and are a tremendous resource. Soil is the most important thing to watch when growing any plants, though, and if you take care of your soil properly a lot of other aspects of your garden will fall into place naturally, such as disease resistance, pest resistance, and improved yields.
From Kitchen Window to Tilling the Yard Under
Once climate and soil type have been figured out, though, there is essentially no end to the number of gardening rabbit holes (pun intended) that can be fallen into. Did your worthless Bradford pear tree fall over in a storm? Plant an apple or peach tree! Want a maintenance-free groundcover for a patch of lawn that won’t ever grow because it’s too hot or sunny? Might be time to plant some sweet potatoes. Some of the more extreme of us have plowed up our entire yards to grow food, but it’s best to at least start small.
Even if you have limited space or no access to any land as an apartment dweller, for example, there’s still some ways that you can grow some food for yourself. With a few pots of topsoil from the local gardening center, or by being patient and using kitchen scraps to make your own compost, it’s possible to grow a lot of herbs and spices near open windows, especially green onions, basil, oregano, and many others. With a small grow light, other things like lettuce and peppers are possible as well.
Technology can really step up in this area. If you have a fish tank, for example, it’s possible to filter the water for the fish using plants that will benefit from the waste the fish generate. This symbiotic relationship is known as aquaponics, and setups can be as small as a few plants, a grow light, and an aquarium with only a few fish. Of course, aquaponics projects can be huge as well, but if you have limited space and already have an aquarium then it’s a great starting point. If you don’t have an aquarium, you can build a similar system without the fish known as hydroponics, which we have seen in several projects before.
Apartment Gardening: Fungus
Other things can be grown inside a small space or apartment as well, and some of them aren’t even plants. Various mushrooms can be cultivated fairly easily in buckets of straw or spent coffee grounds. These methods require almost no specialized equipment either. Growing mushrooms also eliminates one of the greatest obstacles to growing plants in an apartment: access to sunlight. Mushrooms don’t require sunlight for the energy needed to grow, so this is a viable alternative to growing plants. While oyster mushrooms are the most popular for starting cultivators, other edible mushrooms can be cultivated indoors as well, such as shiitake, maitake, and lion’s mane mushrooms.
Making Small Plots Yield More Produce
If you do have a good amount of land and are ready to get started using technology to help cultivate as much food as possible for your area, climate, and soil type though, there is perhaps no better resource than Akiba’s various projects. He is a member of Freaklabs and while his projects aren’t all devoted to farming, and from his home base at Hacker Farm outside of Tokyo, a good percentage of his projects are aimed at helping farmers to improve yields or otherwise making their jobs easier. From sensor nets for improving rice farming to entire farms devoted to using and teaching technology, his work offers more than enough inspiration for the budding gardener or farmer to draw from. I have used some of his projects for inspiration on my own small farm, especially when it comes to managing irrigation with a limited/expensive water supply, so there is certainly a wealth of knowledge there to draw upon. Others that have had popular farming-oriented builds here include Brad aka [AtomicZombie] who grows a good chunk of his own food in the Canadian prairies and has built some unique tools to help manage his homestead as well.
Eating Something You Grew is So Much More Satisfying, and Often Objectively Better Tasting
The process of growing at least some of your own food is possible in virtually every circumstance, provided that you understand the basics of climate and soil type and have reasonable expectations. As a beekeeper (a rewarding hobby in itself that can greatly improve your garden’s yield, as well as provide tasty honey, useful wax, and even tasty adult beverages), there’s a common saying that easily translates to growing a garden: “All beekeeping is local”. This means that only you can find out what works best for your specific set of circumstances.
In a sense, all gardening and farming is local too, and a certain amount of trial and error will occur before you really get the hang of your current situation despite all the things you have read online about the “right” ways to grow various plants. But using the technology widely available to most of us as part of the Hackaday community should make the process of starting a modern victory garden much easier. You’ll end up eating more produce as you don’t want your hard work to go to waste. And I’ll put my garden tomatoes up against those in a grocery store any day of the south-Florida winter.
Not to be ‘that person’, but should this be a hackaday article? Recently, hackaday articles have been becoming more and more generic, like things I’d find on any old news outlet/blog. I read hackaday because it’s uniquely about hacking technology. Loose this, and you lose what makes you unique, and you may lose people like me.
I agree. Articles should be limited to fidget spinners and Arduinos.
Hire that douche of Brianchoff back, and make HaD great again !
gardening IS technology. fricken hacking nature to make an agrarian society possible, you must be an ape. or some form of Australopithecus.
There have been some good aquaponics articles previously, plus tons of garden automation. If you don’t consider biotech and chemistry interesting, do what I do when I see another boring windows vulnerability. Keep scrolling.
/r/hydro and hydroponics are a perfect fit for HaD because it involves a lot of DIY and technology. Plus a lot of you are in suburbs or in the city, and good gardening space is at a premium. Putting all those maker skills to good use.
I sympathize but I think this article threaded the needle nicely. With mentions to the Koppen climate classification and the USDA hardiness zones it showed the technology side of gardening. If it was a guide on how to dig dirt and look how cute these tomatoes are then yeah it wouldn’t belong but this fits nicely into the idea of brining technology into things generally thought of as low tech. I would have loved a bit more on what this author does to bring hack into the garden but overall I thought this was excellent in introducing how I can use tech to improve a garden.
Author here! Since you are interested, I try to keep my farm/garden as simple as possible but the area I leverage technology the most is around water management. I live under the auspices of an expensive water utility and since I am not able to get water from a well I collect rain water (strongly encouraged by local government in Florida, illegal in other locales) and irrigate with that until it runs out. Then I regrettably switch to the *insanely expensive* city water. Luckily in my tropical climate I can do pretty well with around eight 55-gallon drums and rarely need to use it, but making sure to stop irrigating if it’s recently rained and making sure to know what amount of water the rain barrels currently have can go a long way.
Sensors are a little difficult to use in something as dynamic as soil but a few moisture sensors integrated with an Arduino do the trick and can stop the irrigation pumps when needed, and I would like to have the system eventually automatically switch over from rain water to city water when the rain barrels are empty too. I have also fiddled with the idea of building the system around a Raspberry Pi with internet access that could use a weather API to make predictions about when to water the garden based on weather forecasts. Right now it can only tell if it has rained but not if it’s going to rain, and in Florida it can look beautiful one moment and the next moment there’ll be a tempest so fierce you can’t see your hand in front of your face. It’s not great to use 1/4 of your free water supply on irrigation and then have a storm like that pop up an hour later.
It’s all also completely off-grid (except using city water when needed) so valves/pumps etc. are all run from solar power. We get all the sun (and rain) we need in Florida.
We also have a complicated set of soil amendments that we add depending on soil chemistry, but mostly farm all that out to an independent lab about once a year with a few exceptions like soil pH and generically just trying to give our salad greens all the nitrogen that they could ever possibly use.
I disagree. Write the same length article around Arduino and I suspect you’d love it.
Gardening is full of hacks!
This was interesting for me. I will start some vegetables next year, if situation keeps deteriorating (1929… style).
And the the HOA and zoning folks come in and have a meltdown.
Must be a regional thing. I’ve read through a lot of HOA agreements when buying houses and I’ve personally never seen anything that would prevent a home owner from maintaining some sort of vegetable garden.
Fun fact! In Florida at least, a state law prohibits HOAs from restricting your use of plants which are native to Florida. You can rip your whole lawn up and plant nothing but saw palmetto and Virginia creeper if you’d like and your HOA can’t do anything about it except complain (but they’ll probably do that anyway since they’re an HOA). There are several native AND edible plants that grow here too so you have legal options for edible gardens even if you made the regrettable mistake of buying deed-restricted property:
https://floridanativeplants.com/edibles.html
If other states have laws like this I’d be curious to hear about them.
My interest in bio-fuels lead me to a love of gardening. I live in a temperate climate but collect odd plants from both colder and warmer climates. I keep them mostly in pots, including things like sugar cane, kava, chocolate, coffee and saffron. I love the idea that these are essentially a carbon negative resource that I can pull raw materials from. Sugar can be made into ethanol for use in fuel cells, combustion, consumption or conversion to graphene for use in supercapacitors and batteries. Starches from potatoes can do the same. Or they can be used to make dextrose for use in binders or rocket fuels. I’m currently extracting salts from worm leechate that may contain nitrates for use in electronics. Boiling it all down in my shed that I keep my tropical plants in helps stabilise the temperatures during winter here in Australia and keeps humidity high. I’m hacking the climate of my shed! I’m experimenting with buffalo grass runners in training them up trellises and growing them hydroponically. I’ve even got a bucket of Kangaroo poo that’s been fermenting in the hopes of finding a flammable gas. They deliver it free to my front lawn. Which reminds me. I have to look at making a better way of collecting their pellets. All in all, gardening provides a great opportunity for a lot of hacking. Farmers are notorious hackers as we have seen here before.
Some small-scale ERW could help.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2448-9
You know what tech I need for successful gardening? Probably some shock collars for my uncoachably “helpful” in-laws or a point defense turret to keep them away from it or something.
I’d love to try a raised bed, square foot approach, that’s a nice hack, it’s like companion planting and self mulching, you match the nitrogen fixers with the nitrogen users, and plan the “canopies” as it were to shelter each other and keep weeds low. Raised beds have the advantages of extending the season, due to soil warming quicker, and less compaction from not walking on it, so root systems develop more easily, plus you don’t have to be bent over to tend to them.
You’d think a solution would be to give them their own bed to screw up, but I know from bitter experience the fallout isn’t confined to one bed, and they don’t learn. Maybe I could implement an automatic watering system to deprive them of excuses to go anywhere near it, but if one sunny day has the soil lightened on top by noon, they’ll be flooding it with the hose by 1pm and be all “Saved your garden!”
in the end, growing and storing your own food is the mother of all hacks. it requires short, middle, longtherm thinking and recurring actions *beyond* “getting things done” – if you succeed, you have a better and healtier life, and you are able to put yourself out more and of the corporate loop. Compare that to accepting any low wage because you have to…
I’m no prepper, but in february I only had to buy tiny amounts, the rest ist in the basement.
It gives peace of mind.
Opportunities for “hacking” are plenty. Be it better software for handling recurring tasks in the future, be it building a solar drying rack which wirks even in moderate climate (i’m still searching a hear exchanger wheel), be it ovens and plates which can control heat or humidity over weeks, be it magnetic stirrers if you make fermented sauces, be iz semiautomatic soil tests, be it building rotating drum composters, which provide hot rotting continous process throughout the year.
If you want to start gardening, start with herbs and spices in buckets. SNR is good there. start collecting bpa free buckets preferably with a tight lid.
Even before growing, you should start buying bulk at the farmer and learn drying, canning, storing.
yes, preppers are sometimes too alert, but they oftentimes have good advice on how to preserve things for a tiny amount of money.