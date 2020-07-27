[splat238] needed a mask for going out in public, but wanted something that fit his personal style a bit better than the cloth masks everyone else was wearing. So, he upcycled his old airsoft mesh mask using an impressive 104 NeoPixels to create his NeoPixel LED Face Mask.
The NeoPixels are based on the popular WS2812b LEDs. These are individually addressable RGB LEDs with a pretty impressive glow. [splat238] purchased a 144 NeoPixel strip to avoid having to solder each of those 104 NeoPixels one-by-one. He cut the 144-LED strip into smaller segments to help fit the LEDs around the mask. He then soldered the power and data lines together so that he could still control the LEDs as if they were one strip and not the several segments he cut them into. He needed a pretty bulky battery pack to power the whole thing. You can imagine how much power 104 RGB LEDs would need to run. We recommend adding a battery protection circuit next time as these LEDs probably draw a hefty amount of current.
He designed his own controller board featuring an ESP8266 microcontroller. Given its sizable internal memory, the ESP8266 makes it easy to store a variety of LED patterns without worrying about running out of programming space. He’s also hoping to add some WiFi features in later revisions of his mask, so the ESP8266 is a no-brainer. Additionally, his controller board features three pushbuttons that allow him to toggle through different LED patterns on the fly.
Cool project [splat238]! Looking forward to the WiFi version.
12 thoughts on “A Face Mask That’s Functional And Hacker-Certified”
Regular mask wearing in 35C summers not adequate to train for jogging through a desert dust storm in 45 degree C heat? No problem, we’ll add 40W of heat dissipation in your mask to compensate !
Do you make the same complaints when you see cosplay like a Daft Punk helmet? Looks like a cool build to me.
It’s probably great in winter. This does not seem to be billed as impractical cosplay for occasionally playing dress-up, but a functional item.
Yeah though I would argue playing and dressing up fun right now is probably a useful function in and of itself in many areas. Looks like it will do the mask bit about as well as most masks, and is technicolour fun.
– So might just lighten the mood a little, and spread just a little joy.
How is a light up mask a practical item? It’s obviously a, for fun, show piece.
IDK, maybe it was by billing it as “A face mask that’s functional…” that gave me that impression, rather than a lower expectation title something like “Bedazzle your mask for special event hacker cred”
All it needs is a strobe function.
I was thinking a forced airflow mask could be nice. My mask is harder to breath through when it gets humid.
I like this too.
Incorporate UV LEDs to sanitize while it is being used!
B^)
the UV type required would give you almost immediately chapped lips the shape of homer simpson’s unshorn muzzle!
I’d love to have that with a microphone build in and some audio driven animations and effects. A knight rider type of effect comes to mind..
