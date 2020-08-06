Proteus, The Shape-Shifting And Possibly Non-Cuttable Material

How cool would it be if there was a material that couldn’t be cut or drilled into? You could make the baddest bike lock, the toughest-toed work boots, or the most secure door. Really, the list of possibilities just goes on and on.
Researchers from the UK and Germany claim that they’ve created such a magical material. It can destroy angle grinder discs, resist drill bits, and widen the streams of water jet cutters.
The material is made of aluminium foam that’s embedded with a bunch of small ceramic spheres. It works by inducing retaliatory vibrations into the cutting tools, which turns the tools’ force back on themselves and quickly dulls their edges.
The creators have named the material Proteus after the elusive and shape-shifting prophet of Greek mythology who would only share his visions of the future with those who could get their arms around him and keep him still. It sounds like this material could give Proteus a run for his money.
The ceramic spheres themselves aren’t indestructible, but they’re not supposed to be. Abrading the spheres only makes Proteus stronger. As the cutting tool contacts them, they’re crushed into dust that fills the voids in the aluminium foam, strengthening the material’s destructive vibratory effect. The physical inspiration for Proteus comes from protective hierarchical structures in nature, like the impact-resistant rind of grapefruit and the tendency of abalone shells to resist fracture under the impact of shark teeth.
How It’s Made
At this point, Proteus is a proof of concept. Adjustments would likely have to be made before it can be produced at any type of scale. Even so, the recipe seems pretty straightforward. First, an aluminium alloy powder is mixed with a foaming agent. Then the mixture is cold compacted in a compressor and extruded in dense rods. The rods are cut down to size and then arranged along with the ceramic spheres in a layered grid, like a metallurgical lasagna.
The grid is spot-welded into a steel box and then put into a furnace for 15-20 minutes. Inside the furnace, the foaming agent releases hydrogen gas, which introduces voids into the aluminium foam and gives it a cellular structure.
According to their paper, the researchers tried to penetrate the material with an angle grinder, a water jet cutter, and a drill. Of these, the drill has the best chance of getting through because the small point of contact can find gaps more easily, so it’s less likely to hit a ceramic sphere. The researchers also made cylindrical samples without steel cladding which they used to test the compressive strength and prove Proteus’ utility as a structural material for beams and columns. It didn’t fare well initially, but became less compressible as the foam matrix collapsed.
The creation process lends some leeway for customization, because the porosity of the aluminium foam can be varied by changing the bake time. As for the drill bit problem, tightening up security is as easy as adjusting the size and/or density of the ceramic spheres.
In the video after the break, you can watch a chunk of Proteus eat up an angle grinder disc in under a minute. Some may argue about the tool wielder’s technique, but we think there’s something to be said for any material that can destroy a cutting disc that fast. They don’t claim that Proteus is completely impenetrable, but it does look impressive. We wish they would have tried more cutting tools like a gas torch, or experimented with other destructive techniques, like plastic explosives, but we suppose that research budgets only go so far.
Images via Nature
The trick may be to cut it using an ultrasonic blade with resonant feedback, that way you might be able to shatter the beads. Although it might be more efficient to use some sort of high temperature cutting tool, be it perhaps a laser or plasma arc, to melt your way through it instead.
A masonry bit on the end of an impact drill would probably have little trouble going through this stuff, I think.
I wonder if this stuff would have much tensile strength. I can’t imagine a bike lock made from aluminum foam would be all that effective under strain applied by crowbar (which doesn’t need to maintain a cutting edge to work, obviously).
That’s just what I was thinking. The sustained contact of a rotary tool might have feedback weaknesses that aren’t present in an impact tool (hammer family) or sustained pressure tool (prybar family) or heat.
I don’t know how the technology works but there are bicycle U-locks which effectively resist saws but can easily be popped by a car lift jack. I expect there to be a similar weakness here.
I was actually thinking going the other way with a temperature attack, freeze the lock with a can of “canned air” duster, then give it a blow with a hammer.
I would apply Gallium. Or hand saw.
alum or an electrical arc could make light work of it. it’s only metal after all. I first heard about it from a dominatrix on twitter who wanted to make chastity cages from it.
I wonder how it would fair against a sledge hammer or other generally brute force attacks.
The real is what happens if you hit it with a bullet? Considering it hasn’t been touted as a new body armor material that it probably doesn’t stand up to a single high impact like that.
At a guess, I’d say spalling, dissipating energy laterally.
Given the difficulty of cutting or reshaping it, you’d have to make it to order in the exact size and shape needed. That could get expensive.
Exactly. Makes machining the material tough. Drop-forge would perhaps be effective for shaping it, while at the same time turning the ceramic spheres into powder, and so strengthening it.
Given it isn’t mentioned, who else thinks this is probably shatter-prone?
I don’t think so, possibly under the same conditions you can get aluminum to shatter, i.e. douse it with LN2 then whack it. It’s kinda like glass filled resin. It’s tougher than the resin, and not brittle like the glass.
“The physical inspiration for Proteus comes from protective hierarchical structures in nature, like the impact-resistant rind of grapefruit and the tendency of abalone shells to resist fracture under the impact of shark teeth.”
I came across the abalone shell example in a piece about metamaterials a while back. Basically it’s like bricks are laid, offset layers, stopping fractures from running so easily. Anyway, got me thinking then about maybe leveraging it for 3D printing, making sure layers are offset to improve strength. Was something I was going to test when I got a round tuit and a 3D printer of my own.
By the way, does it remind anyone else of the “Foam Metals Corporation” in Frontier Elite and Frontier First Encounters? Said to manufacture the foam metals used in starship hull construction and rumoured to contain buckyballs.
Very cool materials research. But the way to get through this would be a hammer and chisel.