Every time we publish a Linux hack that uses a shell script, someone will chime in about how awful it is to program shell scripts. While we like the ubiquity and efficiency, we can’t disagree that the shell is a bit of a hack itself. [Axel Lijencrantz] wants to change your shell to be a full-blow programming language called Crush.
On the face of it, it looks like a shell. Want to see the contents of the current directory? Simple:
ls.
The difference is underneath. In Crush, ls is a built-in and it returns data in rows like a database. You can manipulate that database with SQL-like commands:
ls | where {type=="directory"}.
You can still treat I/O as binary streams. But Crush also knows about CSV files, JSON, line-oriented files, and several other formats. So if you were trying to feed the output of
ls to a program and need it in JSON form, that’s simple:
ls | json:to ./listing.json.
Crush can also do math without resorting to trickery like older shells or strange syntax like bash. The shell supports closures that you can assign to a variable to make what amounts to a function. Another welcome feature is that Crush understands the idea of namespaces.
There are a few oddities like using
% as a wildcard instead of
* because the
* is for multiplication. However, we like a lot of the features, including simplified remote execution and the ability to create custom types.
Crush is similar to Nu, but has some different goals with respect to programming languages. If you are still writing programs in traditional shells like bash, be sure to run a linter.
5 thoughts on “A Shell? A Programming Language? Relax! It’s Both!”
“Every time we publish a Linux hack that uses a shell script, someone will chime in about how awful it is to program shell scripts.”
Consider it an incentive not to do long scripts where a program would do.
Yes exactly who needs a simple shell script when instead you can supply an entire eclipse project and all its dependencies, why not throw in the binaries for the compiler and the linker for all the different platforms just to be sure.
Whatever, ordinary shells also have directory listing built in, with results available for pipelining. For example: echo *
And it’s odd indeed that bash syntax is considered strange but using curly braces and == to represent a SQL condition is not???
Wow! Closures! As if you couldn’t t control shell commands with backquotes! As if there were no variable substitutios. As if the find and xargs commands didn’t exist! And all this just to replace one odd syntax with another odd syntax, no actual features added.
“Full-blown” means basically “it will blow in your face”…
Well-established scripting languages, like Python, can do system calls, read and write files or directories, and do all the things shell can do. Without workarounds like “% as a wildcard”. And they don’t use “SQL-like commands” because usually they speak SQL too. And JSON. And CSV. And any other format (including some, Ilve never heard before, probably)…
Also ‘member when shell scripts used to rely on bugs in the commands making these bugs immortal? ‘Member when sysadmins spent more time fighting with these bugs in their scripts than actually being productive? Bash was great name for a shell back in the day, because after some work with it one wanted to bash his/hers head against a desk or a wall…
Oh yes computers were perfect back then, bash was the only buggy program. Compilers generated perfect code and the hardware never failed. It would have been nirvana without that stupid bash program.