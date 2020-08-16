[Nixie Guy] has hit all of important design elements in a single motorcycle helmet-cam project which packs in so much that the build log spans three posts. These cameras need to stand up to the elements and also to being pelted by insects at 80 MPH. They need to attach securely to the helmet without interfering with vision or movement of the head. And you should be able to adjust where they are pointing. The balance of features and cost available in consumer cameras make this list hard to satisfy — but with skills like these the bootstrapped camera came out great!
Where can you get a small, high quality camera? The drone industry has been iterating on this problem for a decade now and that’s where the guts of this creation come from. That produced an interesting issue, the board of the CADDX Turtle V2 camera gets really hot when in use and needs to have air flowing over it. So he threw a custom-milled heat sink into the side of the SLA resin printed housing to keep things somewhat cool.
Since the mill was already warmed up, why not do some mold making? Having already been working on a project to use a casting process for soft PCB membranes, this was the perfect technique to keep the buttons and the SD card slots weather tight on the helmet cam. A little pouch battery inside provides power, and the charging port on the back is a nice little magnet job.
Everything came together incredibly well. [Nixie Guy] does lament the color of the resin case, but that could be easily fixed by reprinting with colored resin.
While you’re bolting stuff onto your helmet, maybe some excessive bling is in order?
One thought on “Building A Gimballed Motorcycle Helmet Camera From Scratch”
A good looking, rather polished end result.
That said I always am a little nervous about buggering around with safety equipment – come down on a helmet mount at just the wrong angle and watch it punch right through the shell for much worse injuries.
That said I do think this is a good design, positioned where the worst the mod is likely to do is cause extra stress on the neck and more busted teeth/jaw which on the whole really doesn’t matter that much if you do have that unfortunate accident impact vector, while still able to do the designed job well.