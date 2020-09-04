6 thoughts on “The Screwdriver You Don’t Need, But Probably Want

  1. As a mechanics, I don’t see that much use in that, push-to-turn design would have been more practical, maybe still with the kinetic cylinder, if it wouldn’t have mean too much stress/pressure on the screw.
    And no, you don’t need one for each direction, shock screwdrivers are reversible, for example.
    Opened ball bearing is a very good candidate to dust collecting and subsequent cranking.

    The launch video is genius, I love the point of view they chose to expose.

    Other than that, the guy has the tools and the know-how and this is appreciable.
    While I have never seen machine knurling this way before, the issues he’s facing doesn’t elude me, it’s quite expectable.
    I’m afraid he’s lathing quite deep for a carbide bit tool in steel in the CNC too. I personally wouldn’t have dared this much.

    And never use hands or hand tools on a running lathe! Never ever!

  2. I don’t really see much use for this tbh, if a screw is almost unscrewed, I don’t care to save the extra 2 seconds by using a dedicated tool.

    This however made me wonder, why don’t we have screwdrivers which have a gearbox? For those extra tight screws?

    1. >why don’t we have screwdrivers which have a gearbox? For those extra tight screws?
      It’s been tried with nutcrackers for wheel lugs. there’s two ways of going at it, one needs a support leg to prop the force and the other reverses the direction of travel, neither of which are suitable, when an impact driver works better on screws.

    2. They do, look up torque multipliers. Though they are mostly for bolts since you use them with sockets. You also need either two arms or something for the torque arm to rest against.

      If you have screws that dont come loose look at an impact driver. Like these: https://www.amazon.com/CRAFTSMAN-Impact-Driver-8-Inch-CMMT14104/

      You put it on the offending screw and give it a whack with a large hammer, it has a cam mechanism inside that coverts that into rotation and knocks screws loose pretty well. A must when working with old cars, the impact also prevents you from stripping or caming out of the threads.

