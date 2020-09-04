Screwdrivers are simple devices with a simple purpose, and there is generally little fanfare involved with buying yourself a new set. We’ve never seen one marketed as an object of desire, but we have to admit that [Gaico] managed to do precisely that. He created the Kinetic Driver, a
fidget spinner precision screwdriver designed to use its rotational momentum to loosen and tighten screws.
The main difference between the Kinetic Driver and other screwdrivers is a big brass mass at the front end for high rotational inertia and a high-quality ceramic bearing at the back end for minimal drag. It uses 4 mm precision bits, so its utility will be limited to small screws, which makes it perfect for working on small electronics.
[Gaico] says the idea came after running a successful Kickstarter campaign for a utility knife, where he found that his favorite screwdriver for the many small screws was one with a fat metal body which allowed it to spin easily. In the video after the break, he gives an excellent insight into the development process. He started by creating a series of 3D printed prototypes to figure out the basic shape, before making the first metal prototype. [Gaico] also shows the importance of figuring out the order of operation for machining, which is often glossed over in other machining videos. Be sure to check out the beautiful launch video at 17:52.
It’s difficult to pass judgment on how well the Kinetic Driver would work from [Gaico]’s videos alone, but it looks like it has potential. The friction experienced by any specific screw will be a factor. From the current status of the Kickstarter campaign at 70x the funding goal, we hope [Gaico] has the production and supply chain figured out, because he’ll be making a LOT of Kinetic Drivers.
For many applications, especially production, electric screwdrivers might be superior, if you remember to keep them charged of course. We’ve a few electric screwdrivers you can build yourself.
6 thoughts on “The Screwdriver You Don’t Need, But Probably Want”
As a mechanics, I don’t see that much use in that, push-to-turn design would have been more practical, maybe still with the kinetic cylinder, if it wouldn’t have mean too much stress/pressure on the screw.
And no, you don’t need one for each direction, shock screwdrivers are reversible, for example.
Opened ball bearing is a very good candidate to dust collecting and subsequent cranking.
The launch video is genius, I love the point of view they chose to expose.
Other than that, the guy has the tools and the know-how and this is appreciable.
While I have never seen machine knurling this way before, the issues he’s facing doesn’t elude me, it’s quite expectable.
I’m afraid he’s lathing quite deep for a carbide bit tool in steel in the CNC too. I personally wouldn’t have dared this much.
And never use hands or hand tools on a running lathe! Never ever!
I don’t really see much use for this tbh, if a screw is almost unscrewed, I don’t care to save the extra 2 seconds by using a dedicated tool.
This however made me wonder, why don’t we have screwdrivers which have a gearbox? For those extra tight screws?
>why don’t we have screwdrivers which have a gearbox? For those extra tight screws?
It’s been tried with nutcrackers for wheel lugs. there’s two ways of going at it, one needs a support leg to prop the force and the other reverses the direction of travel, neither of which are suitable, when an impact driver works better on screws.
They do, look up torque multipliers. Though they are mostly for bolts since you use them with sockets. You also need either two arms or something for the torque arm to rest against.
If you have screws that dont come loose look at an impact driver. Like these: https://www.amazon.com/CRAFTSMAN-Impact-Driver-8-Inch-CMMT14104/
You put it on the offending screw and give it a whack with a large hammer, it has a cam mechanism inside that coverts that into rotation and knocks screws loose pretty well. A must when working with old cars, the impact also prevents you from stripping or caming out of the threads.
OOps, bad link. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07R96M9VW/ref=cm_sw_em_r_mt_dp_JoGuFbQBCW0DP
