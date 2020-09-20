The uses of artificial intelligence and machine learning continue to expand, with one of the more recent implementations being video processing. A new method can “fill in” frames to smooth out the appearance of the video, which [LegoEddy] was able to use this in one of his animated LEGO movies with some astonishing results.
His original animation of LEGO figures and sets was created at 15 frames per second. As an animator, he notes that it’s orders of magnitude more difficult to get more frames than this with traditional methods, at least in his studio. This is where the artificial intelligence comes in. The program is able to interpolate between frames and create more frames to fill the spaces between the original. This allowed [LegoEddy] to increase his frame rate from 15 fps to 60 fps without having to actually create the additional frames.
While we’ve seen AI create art before, the improvement on traditionally produced video is a dramatic advancement. Especially since the AI is aware of depth and preserves information about the distance of objects from the camera. The software is also free, runs on any computer with an appropriate graphics card, and is available on GitHub.
Thanks to [BaldPower] for the tip!
17 thoughts on “Boost Your Animation To 60 FPS Using AI”
It does make me wonder how far this can be pushed. Like, could we take a 4 fps video and get 60 fps? That would be a real game changer for stop motion in general.
Or even just 4 to a film-like 24 fps.
Hollywood becomes obsolete by AI and a small pile of photographs…
The further you try to push it the more wrong its likely to look. Not to mention vastly increased computing time to fill in so many extra frames. So making something that looked alright butter smooth is much easier than taking 1fps or less up to the minimum watchable frame rates 15fps to 60fps is only 4 times more frames.. so effectively creating only two new frames between known points. To take 1fps up to 10 is 9 new frames invented in the gaps…
I would say with something like a LEGO stop motion as all the parts are rigid it becomes easier to create good fill frames – especially should the process know about the geometry options in LEGO. Something more like an aardman animation where everything is flexible you could not back fill as easily as there are no simple rules on what shapes can exist in-between frames.
wonders of being half asleep it is of course three new frames when the rate is 4 times…
Though I only noticed when I returned to point out another way of looking at it – the time you are making stuff up to fill – starting at 4 fps you have a massive gap to fill compared to 15fps – so any errors are around long enough to be much more noticeable. Makes it much harder to fool the eye as mistakes can easily last 1/10th of second – more than long enough to really be seen – where starting at 15fps you can almost put anything in the gaps the errors are already certain to be up less than 1/15th of a second probably more like 1/30th, and the eye and brain will filter out the odd mistake much easier.. Still very noticeable if you are really paying attention and the error is large, but small errors and short duration much harder to spot.
Welp this will be my thesis (kind of) finding the limits of this approach…
Personally, I barely notice the difference between the 15 and 60 fps versions
watch the hands, in some sections there was not enough image data to properly recreate the inside of the hand so you see a bit of clipping or something. At least that’s what I saw in the short example used in this post.
Seems like Disney has done something similar to this for their animated movies (even the old ones) while streaming
It really is quite good, but not perfect. At time=1:39, one of the spacemen’s helmets teleports forward.
That’s the biggest problem with AI image processing: when it guesses something wrong, it guesses VERY wrong.
It probably also guesses less wrong, but you don’t notice!
and look at the hands during that period too.
I wonder if they use this stuff in anime.
Probably not. Anime is generally done using line art, which is represented as curves defined by lists of points in animation software. Inbetweening is done at the curve level, interpolating the points between key frames for each curve. What this is useful for is stop-motion animation, such as clay, paper cutout, and Lego animation styles, which are done photographically.
Oh, if Ray Harryhausen could see his work now…
Is that banner picture supposed to be comparing something? Both sides are exactly the same frame. See, here’s the thing: if you do frame interpolation, you don’t do any processing of the frames that are already there; you just compute new frames to place between the original ones. So yeah, looking at one of the non-interpolated frames is doing exactly an A-A comparison.