The market is absolutely inundated with smart gadgets, with everything from coffee makers to TVs advertising that they support the latest and greatest in home automation platforms. Don’t worry about how many of those platforms and services will still up up and running in the next few years, the thing will probably stop working before then anyway. No sense worrying about the details in a disposable world.
Of course, not all of us are so quick to dump working hardware in the name of the latest consumer trend. Which is why [Viktor] has developed an open source infrared gateway that can connect your “dumb” devices to the latest flash in the pan backend service with nothing more than a software update. Though even modern smart TVs still include IR remotes, so there’s nothing stopping you from using it with newer gear if you don’t
trust like the built-in implementation.
The hardware here is really quite simple, essentially boiling down to a few IR LEDs and an IR receiver hanging off the GPIO ports of an ESP8266. While the receiver isn’t strictly necessary, it does allow [Viktor] to rapidly implement new IR codes. He just points the existing remote at the board, hits a button, and the decoded command gets sent out over MQTT where he can easily snap it up.
[Viktor] has done the hard work of creating the PCB design and testing out different IR LEDs to find the ones with the best performance. But if you wanted to just throw something together in a weekend, you should be able to get his firmware running with little more than a bare ESP and a random IR LED salvaged from an old remote. But don’t be surprised if you get hooked on the concept and end up rolling your own home automation system.
4 thoughts on “An Open Source IR Gateway Based On The ESP8266”
Geez just what I need my coffee maker talking to my toaster about me behind my back…
A lot of these “smart devices” really only moves their switches from the wall or thedevice itself to your phone. No functionality is really added. This is beyond stupid in my way of looking at it.
Oh, and can I please buy a really dumb TV next time. I want the best possible lcd/oled panel, no smarts, no tv tuner, no speakers (just going to be crap anyway), and a single hdmi input. Basically a 65″ pc monitor with great image quality. I’ll just connect it to an olf pc anyway to watch movies/tv series and do some streaming. No need for slow ad-infested “smarts”.
ah, but the panel is the expensive bit. All the other rubbish is to differentiate the product in a crowded market place. How about a “drop over” replacement screen for your current TV (I say drop over, as you obviously cannot drop in the larger screen). But that requires hacker skills to remove the old screen, potentially solder on ribbon cable to reach the new panel’s pins)
Note that ESPHome has also IR support for home automation, with IR climate control integration.