The times they are a-changin’. It used to be that no household was complete without a drawer filled with an assortment of different sizes and types of batteries, but today more and more of our gadgets are using integrated rechargeable cells. Whether or not that’s necessarily an improvement is probably up for debate, but the fact of the matter is that some of these old batteries are becoming harder to find as time goes on.
Which is why [Stephen Arsenault] wants to preserve as many of them as possible. Not in some kind of physical battery museum (though that does sound like the sort of place we’d like to visit), but digitally in the form of 3D models and spec sheets. The idea being that if you find yourself in need of an oddball, say the PRAM battery for a Macintosh SE/30, you could devise your own stand-in with a printed shell.
The rather brilliantly named Battery Backups project currently takes the form of a Thingiverse Group, which allows other alkaline aficionados to submit their own digitized cells. The cells that [Stephen] has modeled so far include not only the STL files for 3D printing, but the CAD source files in several different flavors so you can import them into your tool of choice.
Like the efforts to digitally preserve vintage input devices, it’s not immediately clear how many others out there are willing to spend their afternoons modeling up antiquated batteries. But then again, we’ve long since learned not to underestimate the obscure interests of the hacker community.
4 thoughts on “Digital Preservation For Old Batteries”
Good idea, this could be useful for people into old radios as well, like where the hell do I get a B battery? (I know there out there but what about in 20 years?(
Yea, I have been trying to find a reasonable source of Number 6 dry cells for a while. Energizer says they have them but when you contact the New Zealand agents they have no idea what you are talking about even though you give them the code.
They were commonly used as ignition battries in old cars as well as battries in really old telephone systems.
I ended up 3D printing a casing then using a couple of D cells inside but it would have been awesome to find a source that was not going to charge $60 odd dollard per cell.
45 volt B Batteries, can be approximated by connecting five 9 volt batteries (or E cells as they are called) in series. But there is definitely something nice about having the right physical form factor.
It’s unbelievable that modern devices have done away with replacable batteries.
Why is there no equivalent of the committees that do USB, to give us a safe, swappable, and standardized line of batteries, with modern lithium chemistries like LTO, short circuit resistant connectors, and maybe optional data lines?
All we have is 18650, which companies don’t seem to trust consumers with, and a whole bunch of stuff that shares a form factor with Alkaline.
Power tools have converged to a few lines of stuff using one battery, everything else…. you throw away when the battery dies??