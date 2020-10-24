Get Over Your Fears

Some projects are just too complex, that’s for sure. But I’d be willing to bet that some things you think are too difficult actually aren’t, and it may be that all you need to get over your personal hurdle is a good demonstration. Here come three cases in point.
I was looking at the new Raspberry Pi Compute Module last weekend. They have a whole bunch of high-speed traces: things like Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, and those crazy-fast SDI serial camera interfaces. I have no experience in high-speed design and layout at all, and frankly it gives me the willies. But the Raspberries also shipped me an IO demo board, and concomitant KiCAD design files, with the review board. Looking at it, they were just wires — maybe pairwise length-matched and impedance controlled — but also just wires. Opening up the KiCAD board file and clicking on the traces just like I do with my own designs, I’m a lot less scared. That was a revelation for me.
In a great writeup of his experience building ten different Linux single-board-computers from scratch, Jay Carlson had a similar effect on me. I would never have considered breaking out the hotplate for some CPU-and-DRAM action, and I’ve never had to lay out a PCB with a high density BGA chip before either. I’m not quite into Dunning-Kruger territory yet; I still have a healthy respect for the layout intricacies in fanning out a tight BGA CPU into a DRAM. But Jay’s frank assessments of what is easy and what is hard make it all seem within the realm of the doable.
As Mike and I were talking on the podcast about Jay’s work, Mike came clean about his fear of BGAs. I’ve done enough reflow-plate soldering, with parts that have a lead pitch that’s a factor of two finer than the 0.8 mm pitch BGAs in question, so it doesn’t seem implausible to me. And I’m 100% sure Mike could pull it off too, but he is in need of a BGA guru. Any good hobbyist videos out there?
Being a nerdy type, I’m much more focused on the knowledge and the inspiration, but maybe the courage is equally important — at least I think I undervalue it. I don’t need to lay out HDMI lines, or build a from-scratch Linux box, but I am no longer afraid that I couldn’t, and that’s because I’ve seen detailed examples of fellow hackers who’ve done the same. I might not get it right on the first shot, but I’m not afraid to try, and I wouldn’t have said the same before looking over other folks’ shoulders. Forza e corragio!
8 thoughts on “Get Over Your Fears”
Shameless plug here: I’m just now finishing a project (freely available) that allows the end user of a RasPi project to easily configure the system.
If you have a product that includes a Raspberry Pi, you can use this software and include a pushbutton on the device for configuration.
When pressed, the system will stop it’s application and put up an access point with the same name as the system name. When the user connects to the AP they’re presented with a configuration panel that lets them enter the wifi and password to use, and a handful of other configuration options. Disconnect and the system goes back to running your application.
The project is currently working, should be complete in less than a week. (I only need to slog through some HTML to get things to look nice.) Also, it’s well laid out and labelled so it should be easy to modify for your individual needs.
So if you have a *product* that includes a raspberry pi and needs the end-user to select the wifi or choose other config options, this should be a drop-in solution for you.
Check my .io page for the “AppDaemon” project. It’s already up on github, but under construction for the next couple of days.
Exactly, don’t let fear keep you from jumping into a project. What’s the worst that can happen, it doesn’t work when you power it on? You can learn from that, too.
Unless it’s high voltage, caustic chemicals, or radiation. Then a healthy dose of fear is a good thing. :P
When fear does strike, it is not so much fear of physical harm, but fear of investing days (weeks …) of work and then having a dud. Been there and done that. Yes it can be a learning experience and a stepping stone. Sometimes you can sense that the risk is high and you aren’t sure if you want to go down that road again.
I think with our modern endeavours we’ve all forgotten a bit the purpose of fear… Fear is not there to tell you to not do something; it is there to remind you to be careful/cautious as you move forward!
Anybody else recalling a scene from the movie “The Replacements” ?
The main problem, often, is not fear but time.
I think it is an astute observation that dealing with fear is a significant issue. Being able to deal with that is a bit part of what makes a hacker a hacker. Keep pushing the limits further out, that is the thing.
Also time is a finite resource (and energy). Nobody has the time and energy to tackle every thing that is interesting, so choices need to be made and things need to be prioritized. I never plan to lay out an ARM board that could run linux. I can buy those — but that is my choice of where I want to direct my resources. There is nothing wrong with those who decide to do such a thing. One of these days though, I do plan to learn enough KiCAD to lay out some simple boards.
Look up Luis Rossman on YT ;)