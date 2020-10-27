AMD Acquires Xilinx For $35 Billion

News this morning that AMD has reached an agreement to acquire Xilinx for $35 Billion in stock. The move to gobble up the leading company in the FPGA industry should come as no surprise for many reasons. First, the silicon business is thick in the age of mergers and acquisitions, but more importantly because AMD’s main competitor, Intel, purchased the other FPGA giant Altera back in 2015.
Primarily a maker of computer processors, AMD expands into the reconfigurable computing market as Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA) can be adapted to different tasks based on what bitstream (programming information written to the chips) has been sent to them. This allows the gates inside the chip to be reorganized to perform different functions at the hardware level even after being put into products already in the hands of customers.
Xilinx invented the FPGA back in the mid-1980s, and since then the falling costs of silicon fabrication and the acceleration of technological advancement have made them evermore highly desirable solutions. Depending on volume, they can be a more economical alternative to ASICs. They also help with future-proofing as technology not in existence at time of manufacture — such as compression algorithms and communications protocols — may be added to hardware in the field by reflashing the bitstream. Xilinx also makes the Zynq line of hybrid chips that contain both ARM and FPGA cores in the same device.
The deal awaits approval from both shareholders and regulators but is expected to be complete by the end of 2021.
In my ideal world, every desktop CPU would have a small FPGA section and drivers that allow applications to configure the logic cells. I’d hoped Intel would go that route with Altera, but they only added FPGAs to some of their server CPUs.
Hopefully a little competition will get the ball rolling and bring FPGAs to consumer hardware.
Intel had the idea that using an on chip FPGA would be great for application specific hardware acceleration.
But in reality, FPGAs are not all that fast, they also use tons of resources for the job they do, and ends up having laughable power efficiency.
In the end Intel stopped producing Xeons with FPGAs in them a couple of years back. Since it is simply better to spend those resources that the FPGA would have used on things like cache, cores and more IO. It tended to even outperform the “FPGA acceleration” itself….
The idea of “FPGA sections in CPUs” were frankly dead before it even left development. (Intel mainly pushed through with it for 2-3 years to make investors feel happy about the perches of Altera. Even if those CPUs really didn’t sell well….)
FPGA add in cards are on the other hand still a thing, and have a decent market, mainly due to having their own out of system IO. Making them suitable for all sorts of high bandwidth application specific uses.
I think that’s a little unfair on them, its a perfect fit for many use cases, and in theory they can develop into using the FPGA for the Management engine bollocks so patches that work on any security failings can be implemented.
I don’t think its a great fit for the core of their market, but the reconfigurable hardware level does have some serious potential bolted into the normal cores for unbeatable IO speeds between them. PCI expansion cards are all well and good but are ‘only’ PCI speeds.
Its just too new a reinvention to get great traction yet, most folks working on PC’s now have probably never dealt with co-processors of any sort but GPU, and developing and deploying for those usecases takes time.
After working with FPGAs professionally for the last few years I have to wonder. What would you want the FPGA to do for the home computer?
ASICs will fit the bill a lot better for hardware interfaces. You can’t change the connectors on the backplane no matter how many gates you change so why waste the money on an FPGA.
ASICs again fit the bill for crypto engines a lot better. FPGAs are extremely weak to side channel attacks because of how the gate logic screams out basically.
GPUs fit the bill lovely for anything graphics. Sure FPGAs can do it to but they are not designed for this role, they are meant for many parallel but different tasks at the same time. If you want many of the same tasks use a GPU it’s what they are for.
CPUs still rain supreme when it comes to versatility and adaptability. Sure FPGAs are well field programmable but it’s not the simple button press that CPUs are.
I really would like to know where someone would want an FPGA to go. I would love to bring FPGAs to the home market but I just can’t find a place for them. They are great at high speed multi channel processing. So I guess a home movie system? Which CPUs can already handle just fine?
I were surprised back when Intel bought Altera, were really thinking that the deal would be forbidden by market regulators.
Considering the size of Intel and Altera.
Now seeing AMD go for Xilinx is honestly surprising.
Though, AMD is all but a fraction of Intel, though still, this means that the two largest FPGA vendors now happens to also be the two largest CPU vendors, is this good for the market, or is it just a duopoly in the making?