A good smartphone now will have about 500 pixels per inch (PPI) on its screen. Even the best phones we could find clock in at just over 800 PPI. But Stanford researchers have a way to make displays with more than 10,000 pixels per inch using technology borrowed from solar panel research.
Of course, that might be overkill on a six-inch phone screen, but for larger displays and close up displays like those used for virtual reality, it could be a game-changer. Your brain is good at editing it out, but in a typical VR headset, you can easily see the pixels from the display even at the highest PPI resolutions available. Worse, you can see the gaps between pixels which give a screen door-like effect. But with a density of 10,000 PPI it would be very difficult to see individual pixels, assuming you can drive that many dots.
Working with Samsung, the team added an extra layer to the bottom of a conventional OLED screen. The new layer — an optical metasurface — has very tiny corrugated mirrors that reflect white light into red, green, and blue components allowing the high density of pixels. A normal OLED panel uses white OLEDs also, but uses a filter to create the different pixel colors.
If you read the Standford paper, you’ll learn about Fabry-Pérot cavities and the Purcell effect. We are sure if you spend all day thinking about OLED displays, this is stuff that makes sense to you, but we had to look up quite a few things on Wikipedia.
While this is not in production, the team did create a proof-of-concept device not only had dense pixel packing, but also high color purity and twice the efficiency of a conventional display. Samsung is investigating scaling the technique to production.
We know you can make OLEDs at home, but probably not at that density. Of course, for serious organic lighting, why not consider a pickle?
9 thoughts on “The 10,000 Pixel Per Inch Display Is Now Possible”
The Sony A7S3 camera have an EVF of 9,437,184 dots for a size of 0.6″ So it’s already there, or I’m missing something?
(3,145,728 pixels OLED to be precise)
Sensing light vs creating light at high intensity. I don’t think the challenge is just the size and packing of the elements but the power delivery and thermal management too.
That is the entire field (array) of pixels, not a linear measurement like PPI is. 10,000 PPI is a field of 100,000,000 pixels.
And while can “clock in” a speed, one cannot “clock in” a density
That 3Mpix OLED display will have a linear density of about 2300 ppi, assuming a 1.6 aspect ratio. Pretty darned good, but still a long way from 10000 ppi: Your pixels are 18 times bigger (in acreage).
“A normal OLED panel uses white OLEDs also, but uses a filter to create the different pixel colors.”
I think you’re confused. OLEDs have picture elements that are self-illuminating, and use PHOSPHORS that generate the different colors. They do not use white OLEDs with filters. You may be thinking of what are sometimes called “LED” displays, which are actually LCD panels with backlights that use white LEDs. Whole different technology.
And now I see that there ARE SOME displays that use white OLEDs with color filters. However, this is not what is used in the “normal” OLED displays you mention.
“for larger displays and close up displays like those used for virtual reality, it could be a game-changer.” For larger displays? Are you sure that’s what you meant to say? Larger displays have the LEAST need for higher pixel densities.
It would be amusing to lay a microscope slide on a 10000 DPI display and point a camera at it and have a computer sweep a peculiar pattern on the display, then have the camera take many pics, then have a computer do CAT scan mathematics to generate a 3-d scan of the sample on the microscope slide, then look at the 3-d scan.
Yeah the sample is mostly 2-d by nature of being thin, but the CAT scan VR model would be in perfect focus thru the entire sample not just only in focus in a vary narrow focal plane at any distance.
Essentially given enough computer power you’d have a microscope that doesn’t require focusing and can make full 3-d models of whatever little bug or cell is on the slide.