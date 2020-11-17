The Special Fridges Behind The COVID-19 Vaccine, Why It’s Surprisingly Difficult To Be That Cool

One of the big stories last week was the announcement of results from clinical trials that suggest a new COVID-19 vaccine from the German companies Pfizer and BioNTech is strongly effective in providing immunity from the virus. In the midst of what is for many countries the second spike of the global pandemic this news has been received with elation as well as becoming the subject of much political manoeuvring.
While we currently have two vaccine candidates with very positive testing results, one of the most interesting things for us is the need to keep doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine extremely cold until they are administered. Let’s dig into details of the refrigeration problem at hand.
Special Fridges for -80 °C (-112 °F)
This particular vaccine must be refrigerated at -80 Celsius until it is ready for use. This presents a significant problem for any mass vaccination programme, because while -80 degree freezers are a done deal in terms of manufacture they are not commonly to be found in community healthcare. Labs and major hospitals may have them, but we’re told that even in a developed country the general practitioners who will be tasked with administering the vaccine have until now had little need for one. If this presents a problem in a place with significant resources then it is magnified significantly in less wealthy regions of the world, because to effectively fight a global pandemic it is imperative that the whole planet be vaccinated to avoid a remaining reservoir of infection.
I’m not biologist, but every school biology class teaches the for-the-children basics of vaccination. In the late 18th century Dr. Edward Jenner successfully inoculated a boy with the cowpox virus to bestow immunity to smallpox, and from that developed the science of immunology. It’s likely we will all have received similar vaccines which our high-school biology simplifies for us as weakened or less-potent relations of the target, and the fact that past killers are now receding into folk memory is testament to their success.
These are the jabs my doctors and their team in Oxfordshire administer by the thousand, and they can protect generations of British kids with them using only a relatively conventional refrigerator. What’s so special then about the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine? The answer lies in its method of operation, instead of exposing us to a pathogen it’s a so-called RNA vaccine. It contains a fragment of the virus’ genetic material, which once administered enters our cells and triggers their immune responses to the coronavirus. The problem we are told lies in the fragility of the RNA, and to prevent it degrading an extra-cold fridge is needed.
The Logistics Of Last-Mile Cryogenic Transport
As engineers our obvious next question then is what makes a -80 °C freezer so special? We’re on firmer ground when it comes to the operation of a fridge: it’s a heat pump with a radiator, expansion valve, and condenser, through which a propellant is pumped by a compressor. The condensing propellant causes the cooling of the inside of the refrigerator, and the resulting captured energy is radiated as heat to the room by the radiator. There’s a limit to the level of temperature differential that can be created by such a heat pump, so the -80 degree freezers have two of them in series. They’re less efficient and more expensive to produce than your domestic fridge, but their manufacture is well established. We’re told it’s simply that there aren’t enough of them where they would be needed, and thus it’s interesting to think for a minute about the implications of that.
One might think that equipping all doctors with suitable -80 degree freezers would be the obvious course, after all while they aren’t cheap in domestic terms (a quick Google search suggests $10,000 and upwards), to governments throwing billions at the pandemic their cost would be easily manageable. But the problem there lies in the supply chain, the global market for them in non-pandemic times is not enough for there to be manufacturing capacity to meet unexpected huge demand. It’s unlikely that domestic refrigerator plants could be tooled up to make them in bulk within a reasonable timescale, so the prospect of a brand new -80 degree freezer landing in my doctor’s surgery seems slim. One might expect that such devices could be requisitioned for the effort from their existing owners, from universities and research labs, but therein lies another problem. These vaccines are for injection into patients, and therefore they must be protected from contamination at all costs. The idea of a fridge fresh from a university chemistry lab where Ph.D students have been using it to store highly toxic organometalic compounds is simply not tenable if serious risk to patients is to be avoided.
Another option might be to eschew refrigeration, and instead opt for different cooling methods such as passive cooling with liquid nitrogen. The manufacturing capacity exists to make this substance in industrial quantities, and it is already something that sees extensive use in medical environments. The snag is that it is used at the consumer end of medicine for cryongenic treatments such as wart removal rather than for cryogenically cooled transport or storage, so there would be a need for an entirely new infrastructure to put in place. Cryogenic sample transport boxes are a done deal, but aside from any supply issues with a sudden demand for tens of thousands of them they can only guarantee the low temperature while their payload of liquid nitrogen has not evaporated. They alone are not a replacement for an infrastructure of -80 degree freezers, though they might provide a substitute for active refrigeration in lengthening the last stage of delivery.
A bright spot in this story is that a second vaccine developed by Moderna doesn’t require the extreme refrigeration, and can be stored at 2-8°C (35-46 °F) for up to a month. This would make reaching parts of the world without infrastructure for extreme cooling possible. But in the near-term we will certainly need both of these vaccines and as many doses of them as can be produced and delivered as possible, since two doses are needed for each person in world population that numbers almost 8 billion.
As we will no doubt see from the various solutions our governments will pursue over the coming months, there is no magic bullet for the unexpected mass deployment of a cryogenic vaccine. For the UK I’d expect to see distribution centres at major hospitals which have the required freezers, with the day’s doses being delivered each morning to vaccination sites. We are however a relatively small and densely packed country for whom the challenges are different to one spread over a huge area, and a world away from those in some developing countries. With this operation assuming a global significance it’s unexpected to think that the key to the end of the pandemic does not only lie in the hands of the scientists creating the vaccines, but also with the refrigeration engineers responsible for its safe arrival at the point of use.
nice article
“One might think that equipping all doctors with suitable -80 degree freezers would be the obvious course, after all while they aren’t cheap in domestic terms (a quick Google search suggests $10,000 and upwards),”
Am I missing something? A quick Google search for me (literally, -86 C freezer) shows plenty of single-compressor compact -86 C freezers well under $10K, more in the $5-6K range. The big ones are obviously way more than that.
My guess what is missing from their statement is the caveats of “freezers that have redundant protection, and are certified to operate in a medical facility to much higher standards than commercial devices”. There’s a reason that medical and military equipment cost much more than seemingly equivalent commercial offerings. Commercial standards are much more lax, usually barely above basic safety.
I wouldn’t trust thousands or possibly hundreds of thousands of dollars of vaccines to a cheaper single compressor fridge with a few percent tolerance temp accuracy and no fault detection/alarm system. Sure those features can possibly be bodged onto a commercial fridge but then hospitals would have to qualify the system meets minimum reliability requirements themselves.
Yeah, you’re right. Crazy for me to believe that a device whose list of primary uses includes “hospital rooms” and “medical clinics” would somehow be appropriate for medical clinics.
It’s easy to get fooled, y’know? I mean, especially when the manufacturer specifically lists it as being under heavy demand due to the desire for cold storing COVID-19 vaccines, and when they list them as CDC and VFC compliant. Those tricky guys.
“cheaper single compressor fridge”
I’m not sure why you’d expect a single-compressor system that can reach these temperatures to be *cheaper*. They’re more reliable than a cascade design since there’s only 1 compressor that can fail.
Oh crazy me for assuming I know anything about the medical device industry despite working as an engineer in the medical device industry as we speak. But of course you know so much since you did a quick google search.
Also you never specified which fridges you were looking at so how is it my fault for not knowing the ones you were referring to were validated for medical use? You cant blame me for your ambiguity, if you want to talk about specific devices, then how about specifying which ones?
Also having a single failure point is indeed NOT more reliable than a redundant design (keep in mind you brought up cascade and I never mentioned cascade). In the off chance that you are not aware, redundancy and cascade are two different things.
Nice article. But what about dry ice? its -78 C wouldn’t that be suitable?
For short term or transportation that’d probably be fine, but impractical for more than a day storage when the vaccines get to the hospital.
I still want to know the Applied Science guy’s top-secret source for R1150. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mzeRvdnIP-I
Why not one little fridge inside another bigger to have a 2 stage?.
I was told those scars on myself and siblings were from polio shots…
It is indeed smallpox. When we adopted my sister from Asia she was required to get vaccinated for a whole host of things one of which was small pox and so she has the dimple just like my parents but I do not.
It’s interesting engineering challenge – create small, cheap and effective cryogenic device. Simpliest thing that comes to mind is Peltier cryocoolers. Yes, they are not very efficient, but cheap, simple and reliable. In any case, any cryosystem needs power, so, why not Peltier?
But one thing still make me fascinated – why nobody questioned the reasons why this vaccine needs -80? Usually cryogenic temperatures used in biology to keep something _alive_. No known vaccines need that conditions for storage. Viruses and their parts used in vaccines are not alive, they are just complex chemical substances, not something alive. So, why they really need -80?
I’m not a biologist/virolgist/anything like that but if I had to guess I’d say something in the vaccine denatures/breaks down enough to affect effectiveness at temps above -80. No idea specifically what, but it’d be interesting to take a look at the research publications that are undoubtedly being written about it.
> I’d say something in the vaccine denatures/breaks down enough to affect effectiveness at temps above -80
So, how it supposed to work in humans under +36.6? If it denaturates above -80, under +36.6 it will denaturate immidiately just in process of injection.
Meanwhile, another option to get -80 for cheap is liquid nitrogen. It is dirt cheap and produced in enormous quantities as a byproduct of air separation. It’s really a waste on the air separation plant, because main products are CO2, oxygen and argon. All you need to make a -80 storage is a Dewar with the price much less than $10k or even just a plastic foam box.
The process of degradation could take time so it may be fine once brought up to room temp, injected within a relatively short period and a person’s immune system starts reacting to it, but storage for more than a few hours at higher temps may not be acceptable.
In a lot of cases, vaccines use DEAD viruses so that the body can encounter them without risking an actual infection. And if that is the case here then the cryogenics are probably to keep the viruses from breaking down before the recipients immune system has a chance to identify them.
Viruses can’t be DEAD. They are not alive. They could be working or not. Usually something that just looks like working virus is enough for immune system to learn how to fight working one. But to learn, there must be something to interact for some period of time. If it breaks down at above -80, how it supposed to work in human body with +36.6? There will be nothing to study for immune system in seconds.
It’s not a dead virus. It’s just mRNA which codes for the spike protein on the virus. You screw around with the nucleoside so that the immune system doesn’t recognize it, but the cells can translate it perfectly fine. Then you wrap it in a little lipid ball. This is why mRNA vaccines have the potential to be so ludicrously useful – you’re essentially just writing code to use a human body as a chemical factory. Multiple vaccines can be exactly the same except for the mRNA coding. You’re telling the cells “dude, make this protein so your immune system freaks out and makes the antibodies to attack it.” There’s super-low risk because the only part of the virus you’re making is just the spike protein.
“If it breaks down at above -80, how it supposed to work in human body with +36.6?”
Because it only needs to survive in the body for a short time, whereas it’ll take a much longer time in storage. mRNA is stupidly fragile, so you just slow the chemical clock to a stop to ensure that enough of it will survive. I mean, Moderna and Pfizer both use mRNA, but they’ve got stupidly different temp requirements. So does it have some sort of phase transition at -80? No, of course not.
So why does Pfizer’s need such a lower temperature? Well, I mean… look at Moderna’s *name*.
If so, do we really need to solve complex problem with cryogenic and spend a lot of money (tax or insurance – in any case, it will eventually end on ordinary people), just to allow one private company to make some profit from their unfinished result? Shouldn’t Pfizer provide that refrigerators for free, along with their very sensitive product?
I have nothing against interesting engineering challenges, but in that case this looks at least strange.
These are RNA, very unstable in room temperatures. The extremely low temps are required to prevent them from immediately degrading.
So, it will immidiately degrade just in process of injection. What’s the point?
Well, i was a bit extreme. Whatever I was reading this AM was saying that if poured out on to a surface, it would be not effective in a short time. The need for the deep freeze is for transport and storage til use. Once at the point of use, it would be thawed and kept in some less cold storage for a few days. The problem is that RNA is a very fragile structure and susceptible to degredation by enzymes and such. The extreme cold slows that process down during transport and storage til within a few days of use.
For cascade refrigeration a “mixed refrigerant system” would probably work out cheaper to make (You can use a single compressor to simultaneously compress both work fluids) and therefore it would be faster to manufacture. And with less moving parts there is less to go wrong.
The main disadvantage with using mixed refrigerants is that its lower limit is the freezing point of the mixture, but at -80 °C (-112 °F) that would not be a problem.
The ModeRNA vaccine is also an RNA vaccine– hence the name. I wonder if they have some special sauce that slows down RNA degradation. Perhaps they can license the technology to Pfizer/Biontech. While commercially adventageous, it would be bordering on sociopathic to withhold such information during a fricken pandemic.
Given Moderna’s history, I’d say they just did their homework as to knowing the time/temperature curve on the formulation they have *first* – they’ve been doing it longer. Whereas Pfizer probably said “screw it let’s get efficacy,” and tell the supply chain to handle it. They’ll probably relax the storage requirements later. It takes time to figure out what combinations of temperature/time still retain efficacy.
“it would be bordering on sociopathic to withhold such information during a fricken pandemic.”
Assuming that both Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccines are both safe and effective, it makes way more sense to just have Moderna/Pfizer both focus on mass production, direct the Pfizer vaccines through the chains that can handle it and the Moderna ones through the ones that can’t. Retooling Pfizer’s vaccine would require it to go through clinical trials again.
My Contigo keeps my ice water cold for days. Just buy a couple of them and store the vaccine in there!
minor technical nit: “The condensing propellant causes the cooling of the inside of the refrigerator”; actually, it is the /evaporating/ refrigerant that causes cooling — the condensing refrigerant causes the heat to be dumped out. It seems counter-intuitive until you realize that it is the process of mechanically forcing evaporation/condensation that makes it a heat pump working against the expected flow of thermal energy across the gradient.