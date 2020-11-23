Mouse batteries always seem to die at the worst possible moment, like when you’re in the middle of pwning noobs or giving a presentation at work. [AyhamAS] was tired of having to look around for a replacement battery and decided to build a nice little charging dock for their mouse.
At the heart of this build is a TC4056A charging board inside the dock. Since this board is designed to charge 3.7 V batteries, [AyhamAS] removed the charge current-limiting resistor and replaced it with a pair of through-hole resistors. A switch on the back of the dock lets [AyhamAS] choose between the two values for fast or slow charging.
On the mouse side, [AyhamAS] cleverly used the receiver storage cubbyhole to house the contacts. Magnets in in the mouse and the dock and spring-loaded contacts add even more tactile feedback to the whole experience. The dock itself looks great, too — it’s made from acrylic that’s been sanded down to a matte finish. Check out the build video after the break.
If your mouse has a battery pack, you could always upgrade to a bigger one as long as there’s room.
4 thoughts on “Wireless Mouse Gets A Charging House”
I watched the video and looked at his Instructable, but he doesn’t say where those contacts came from that I could find. They look very nice… does anyone know where to get them?
Try Googling “Pogo Pins”, and then choose your preferred supplier (RS, Farnell, Rapid, Mouse, Digiketyetc)
Woaaa…. probably not the best idea to use a Li charging circuit for NiMH battery. If he is using it just as a current limiting device, a single resistor would be enough.
What could work here as an off the shelf solution would be one of those batteries that has a USB charger built in.
but man, in general .. don’t i really hate devices that have a low battery alarm when the battery almost at the end of it’s life, not when it is like at 80% or 90% finished so you still get enough usage out of it before you are forced to swap/charge.
If you want a real idea. Make the mouse inductive charging from the mouse pad. Its not rocket science.