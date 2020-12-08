One of the major advantages of 3D printing is the ability to quickly test and then iterate on mechanical designs. [gzumwalt] does a lot of this, and has recently been working on various versions of a rigid chain mechanism. (Video, embedded below.)
A rigid-chain mechanism is one way of fitting a long beam into a small box. It works similar to a zipper, meshing two separate “chains” with specially teeth designed to form a rigid beam. Due to clearances between the teeth, the beam tends to be a bit floppy. [gzumwalt] made various sizes of the mechanism, and also reduced the clearances on later versions to reduce the flop. He also integrated it into a cool “snake in a basket” automaton (second video below) by adding a reversible gearbox and a binary snap-action switch.
One possible use for this type of mechanism is for autonomously assembling long structures in space, as one of the 2017 Hackaday Prize finalist projects, ZBeam, proposed.
[gzumwalt] has not made the files available for download yet, but you can keep and eye on his Instructables pages for updates. He got a number of fascinating 3D printed devices already available, like a domino laying machine or a WiFi controlled rover.
4 thoughts on “3D Printed Rigid Chain Mechanism”
Rigid chains are used in theaters and performance halls :
It’s rare for me to come across an entirely new type of mechanical construct as a type of device, I really thought I’d seen everything till I saw this. I’ve never seen anything like this before. This gives me some rather interesting new ideas.
Granted, I’ve seen a zipper before, but never seen a rigid chain by design like this.
Both the OP and your link are really cool
Funny, I saw the same video, and it reminded me of this technique, and I decided to put it on my next robot.
That’s interesting! I’m actually reminded of Konrad Zuse’s Helix tower: