TV Detector Vans Once Prowled The Streets Of England

The United Kingdom is somewhat unique in the world for requiring those households which view broadcast television to purchase a licence for the privilege. Initially coming into being with the Wireless Telegraphy Act in 1923, the licence was required for anyone receiving broadcast radio, before being expanded to cover television in 1946. The funds generated from this endeavour are used as the primary funding for the British Broadcasting Corporation.
Of course, it’s all well and good to require a licence, but without some manner of enforcement, the measure doesn’t have any teeth. Among other measures, the BBC have gone as far as employing special vans to hunt down illegally operating televisions and protect its precious income.
The Van Is Coming For You
To ensure a regular income, the BBC runs enforcement operations under the TV Licencing trade name, the entity which is responsible for administering the system. Records are kept of licences and their expiry dates, and investigations are made into households suspected of owning a television who have not paid the requisite fees. To encourage compliance, TV Licencing regularly sends sternly worded letters to those who have let their licence lapse or have not purchased one. In the event this fails, they may arrange a visit from enforcement officers. These officers aren’t empowered to forcibly enter homes, so in the event a homeowner declines to cooperate with an investigation, TV Licencing will apply for a search warrant. This may be on the basis of evidence such as a satellite dish or antenna spotted on the roof of a dwelling, or a remote spied on a couch cushion through a window.
Alternatively, a search warrant may be granted on the basis of evidence gleaned from a TV detector van. Outfitted with equipment to detect a TV set in use, the vans roam the streets of the United Kingdom, often dispatched to addresses with lapsed or absent TV licences. If the van detects that a set may be operating and receiving broadcast signals, TV Licencing can apply to the court for the requisite warrant to take the investigation further. The vans are almost solely used to support warrant applications; the detection van evidence is rarely if ever used in court to prosecute a licence evader. With a warrant in hand, officers will use direct evidence such as a television found plugged into an aerial to bring an evader to justice through the courts.
Detecting Television Usage
The vans were first deployed in 1952, with equipment designed to pick up the magnetic field from the horizontal deflection scanning of the picture tube, at 10.125 KHz. Loop antennas were used to detect the second harmonic of this signal at 20.25 KHz, which was mixed with a local beat frequency oscillator at 19.25 KHz to create a 1 KHz tone to indicate to the operator when a signal was picked up. Three antennas were used, one on the front of the van and two on the rear on the left and right sides. When the van was next to an operating television in a house, the signal between the front and side antenna would be roughly the same. Signal from the right and left antennas could then be compared to determine which side of the street the television was on.
Once ITV started broadcasting in 1963, this method of detection became impractical. The two television stations did not synchronise their line-scan signals, so neighbouring houses watching different channels would create confusing interference for the detector. To get around this, the vans switched to detecting the local oscillator of the TV set’s superheterodyne VHF receiver instead. With stations broadcasting on bands spanning 47 to 240 MHz, it was impractical at the time to build a tuner and antenna to cover this entire range. Instead, the equipment was designed to work from 110-250MHz tuning in the fundamental frequencies of the higher bands, or the harmonics of the lower frequency oscillators. A highly directional antenna was used to hone in on a set, and a periscope was installed to allow the operator to view the house the antenna was pointing at. If operating in the dark, the periscope could instead be used to shine a small dot of light in the direction of the antenna’s facing, to identify the relevant target. Results were cross-referenced with a list of houses with lapsed or absent licences to help hunt down evaders.
The introduction of UHF transmissions led to further redesigns. Engineers again leaned on harmonics to allow a single system to cover the full range from low VHF to higher UHF frequencies. A pair of 6′ long log-periodic spiral antennas were used, mounted on top of the van, which could be varied in spacing to effectively tune different frequencies. In practice, the antennas would be pointed towards a row of houses, while the van was slowly driven along the street. The beam pattern of the antenna pair would show seven distinct lobes on a CRT inside the van when a TV was detected. An operator would press a button to mark house boundaries on the CRT as the van moved, and when the lobe pattern centered on a particular house, the TVs location was clear. The hardware was further refined over the years, with various antenna rigs and detection equipment used as technology marched on.
Seeking Television in Modern Times
Modern efforts to detect licence evasion are shrouded in mystery. Modern flatscreen displays receiving digital television signals do not emit as much radio frequency interference as older designs, and any such signals detected are less easily correlated with broadcast television. An LCD television in the home can just as easily be displaying output from a video game console or an online streaming service, with both being usage cases that do not require the owner to pay a licence fee. Based on an alleged BBC submission for a search warrant in recent years, there may be optical methods used in which reflected light from a television in a viewer’s home is compared to a live broadcast signal. The BBC declined to answer the Freedom of Information request with any details of their methods, other than to say they have employed vehicles and handheld devices in enforcement efforts. However, given the multitude of broadcast, cable and satellite channels now available, the comparison effort would necessarily be much harder, leading some to suspect the days of the detector van are largely over.
While the TV licence may have its days numbered with the increased dominance of streaming content, it remains a quirky piece of legislation that spawned the development of a technical curiosity. If you fancy yourself a television sleuth, sound off in the comments with your chosen approach to hunting for televisions watching broadcast content illegally in this modern era. And be sure to look over your shoulder – you never know when TV Licencing might be knocking on your door!
“somewhat unique in the world ”
Not really. We had the same system here in the Netherlands until the year 2000 and they still have similar schemes in France, Germany and Belgium. And yes, we also had vans driving around looking for “blackwatchers”
And in Italy, though lately this has been incorporated into the electricity bill. It’s used as a means of financing state television so that it won’t be too dependant on advertisers, and to maintain the State owned FM radio network since it has strategic value (for example to coordinate people during natural disasters, to inform motorists about traffic conditions on motorways etc).
Belgium is (as usual) a strange case. Technically the system still exists, although the different parts of the country have reduced this tax to 0€ between 2002 and 2018. They are not allowed to abolish the tax itself (which is a federal responsibility).
So this means that technically the tax still exists, while at the same time nobody has to pay it.
In France, don’t think so. Never heard of it and we are really paranoïd for this sort of things…
In Portugal the charge the monthly license with included in the power company’s invoice. Every power meter is charged with this audio/visual tax even if it’s the traffic lights meter or outdoor sign lighting.
It’s nice that the traffic lights can watch television when they get bored late at night.
They shouldn’t get bored.
https://www.quora.com/Why-are-cameras-on-top-of-traffic-lights
I had a visit from a TV license enforcement officer many years ago when I was at University. From memory there was a clause that allowed TV ‘s to be used outside the home as long as the power source was wholly contained inside the TV casing. I think this was for the case of portable TV’s but the officer insisted I had a TV and no license. My response was that of an engineering student and added that it’s battery powered which he did not believe but it was and I showed him a TV with sealed lead acid batteries inside. I quizzed him on the legality of a solar powered TV but he told me to go away in unpleasant terms.
I think now they assume everyone has a TV and they cross reference addresses to the database of license holders. If they are not on the database they assume they are dodging the license fee.
sweet sweet sweet :-)
I don’t have a TV license and I keep getting strongly worded letters from TV Licensing. Before the COVID times they included dates that terrifying inspectors would apparently be turning up to look around my home. I don’t know if they ever turned up though, I have a job.
We never renew the license, but take out a new one each year using a different family member’s name, which confuses the hell out of them. Recently they cancelled the license half way through and I had to take out a new one, after getting a refund. So I got six months for free!
“The United Kingdom is somewhat unique in the world for requiring those households which view broadcast television to purchase a licence for the privilege” In germany its called GEZ and every houshold is required to pay it, no matter if you own a recieving device or not. Its almost 20€ and most of it goes to pensioners.
are the program announcers that old already?
But seriously, all the money goes on a big pile and gets redistributed, so it also could end up making an extra autobahn lane somewhere.
In Belgium there was a tax on Color TV’s and Car radio’s.
I guess the U.K. wasn’t that “unique”: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Television_licence shows more info. For the Flanders region this ended 2001, for Wallonia this was only abandoned in 2018 (typically Belgium ;-). We did “fear” the “taxman” who would be looking through the window and “see” if there was a color TV or not. Those were the days. LOL
Here in the UK the licence fee was dropped for radio, and black and white TVs. Now you need a licence if you want to watch anything on BBC IPlayer, or live TV by any means (including streaming).
For what I know it has been transferred to annual taxes in some obscure part of the sheet… this is again a smart move to get more money for the state and suck out everything they can… Belgium is one of the countries where taxation is the highest and still the available money for infrastructure, justice and others is always insufficient… seek the problem…
In my experience when these guys knock on your door they ask:
“do you have a TV licence?” i say “nope”,
“do you watch live broadcast TV from this premises?” i say “nope”,
“do you mind if we come in and take a look?” i say “yes i do”.
Then i close the door. Generally that’s the end if it until your address pops back up on their automated system again a year later.
You can play “detector van” with a pair of (superhet) AM radios, you turn one on and put volume on lowest or plug a jack in the headphone socket, (Just so there’s no cheating via audio) set to the AM band of course if it’s a multiband unit… have someone hide it… then get the other one, and hunt up and down the band until you hear the beat frequency of the IF transformer (local oscillator) which will be for AM around 455khz might be 450-470, above or below the frequency the target is tuned to…. then by turning the detector radio around you can sweep for the direction of the other… the nulls are usually sharper than signal peaks off the internal loopstick ferrite antenna, more directional.
Holy snap. Good to see how these worked and that at least a few were real. All I had heard before was that they were essentially a scare tactic.
I vaguely recall a series of scare-ads for what would happen to you if you were caught. Never knowingly saw one though, so I came to the same conclusion.
I don’t know the exact particulars, but like wartime computing capabilities, the local oscillator detection method was kept quiet into the 1970s. This was because it was used in WWII (I think originated then, as a practical method, even if it was known experimentally before) to detect spies or enemy sympathisers who were merely listening to broadcasts, and not transmitting in response. Of course if they managed this on a crystal set, then they were not detected, but the Abwehr supplied their agents with the latest in radio technology, i.e. superhet radios, for best reception.
That is the lunacy of the UK, a quasi socialist state where a three wheeled car is counted as a motorcycle, so getting a license for such is easy. The birth of those crappy Reliant Robins
Hang on… you’re claiming that paying for a service is socialist? Interesting take.
Not sure why you’ve drawn Reliant Robins into this discussion.
Maybe because they are quasi reliant, as is your deduction.
The engine of the three wheeled Reliant were much sought after for formula four racing cars when I was a lad.
And on the subject of the detector van, it is hard to imagine a modern day TV set getting type approval if it emits RF that can be picked up outside on the street, it might have been possible last century, but I firmly believe the Van is now a myth, perpetuated to keep the great unwashed crossing the BBC’s palm with silver.
Many jurisdictions consider 3-wheeled cars to be motorcycles. It’s true here in the US as well, though getting a motorcycle license also requires one to have a regular drivers license (at least here in my state).
Here in MA I had my motorcycle license before my regular diver’s license
Watching TV in 2020s is like belonging to a caste of subhumans. There are Twitch or YT streams, imageboards, online games – plenty of better things to do.
It is way before my time, but this reminds me of a great April Fools joke that the (public funded) Dutch Television Foundation (nowadays NOS) played on the Dutch people in 1967. In the news broadcast the day before they announced a countrywide campaign to track so called ‘zwartkijkers’ (dark watchers) by having inspectors drive through the streets with a scanner to catch people watching TV without paying the required license fees. The only mitigation to avoid detection would be to wrap the TV set in aluminium foil. A day after almost all stores were sold out on aluminium foil…
link (warning: Dutch): https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kijk-_en_luistergeld#Zwartkijken
“Of course, it’s all well and good to require a license”
Nope
Agreed. As an American the thought of requiring a license to RECEIVE radio signals is entirely foreign to me (though I think it’s been tried here also). That would be like requiring people to pay a fee to open their eyes.
Hence encryption so it’s clear what one is “required” to do.
The TV Licence in the UK doesn’t only pay for the ad free content on the BBC, some of it goes to original content creation on the commercial channels.
Additionally: one of the good things about UK TV is that we have stricter laws regarding the amount and frequency of advertisements, as well as product placements in the programmes themselves. There are also laws about what types of advertisements are allowed to be shown and when certain types of advertisements are allowed to be shown, for instance there’s now a ban on advertising fast food during children’s programmes, and there’s a complete ban on advertising tobacco products.
Same in Norway until recently. A comedy skit on the topic shows the license police in action (Norwegian language, but it’ll get the point across: https://youtu.be/iaVMO4t_D8c
Nowadays they can just ask your Alexa if you’re watching TV :)
Dang, this seems a bit draconian. Then again, I do hate watching TV commercials.
At the very least I now understand how the BBC can operate without commercial breaks.
As a ham radio operator, I can’t help but wonder how easy it would have been to “accidentally” blind one of those vans with a completely legal transmission, such as on the 2 meter band (146 MHz or thereabouts). I wonder what the power limits are for English hams on VHF. Certainly high enough to overload the receivers of one of those vans, I would think. (I’m kidding, I don’t operate in such a way that I cause intentional interference. Still, it’s fun to think about!)
Depends on your licence, but could be 400W:
https://rsgb.org/main/operating/band-plans/vhf-uhf/144mhz-band/
Now I know the real meaning of acronym WTF: Watching Television Fee!
All citizens and residents of Japan is still required to pay annual TV tax even if you don’t have a TV, everyone gets a bill via post mail.
I seem to recall former BBC “license enforcement officers” admitting the vans were mostly a scare tactic. They were usually just watching for the light of a TV being on in a house with no license.
