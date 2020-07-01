Ever since people figured out that the Raspberry Pi 4 has a PCIe bus, the race was on to be the first to connect a regular PCIe expansion card to a Raspberry Pi 4 SBC. Now [Zak Kemble] has created a new approach, using a bridge PCB that replaces the VL805 USB 3 controller IC. This was also how the original modification by [Tomasz Mloduchowski] worked, only now it comes in a handy (OSHPark) PCB format.
After removing the VL805 QFN package and soldering in the bridge PCB, [Zak] confirmed that everything was hooked up properly and attempted to use the Raspberry Pi 4 with a PCIe extender. This showed that the Raspberry Pi would happily talk with a VL805-based USB 3.0 PCIe expansion card, as well as a Realtek RTL8111-based Ethernet card, but not a number of other PCIe cards. Exactly why this is is still unclear at this point.
As a bonus, [Zak] also found that despite the removal of the VL805 IC from the Raspberry Pi rendering its USB 3 ports useless, one can still use the USB-C ‘power input’ on the SBC as a host controller. This way one can have both PCIe x1 and USB on a Raspberry Pi 4.
(Thanks to Itay for the tip)
18 thoughts on “Adding PCIe To Your Raspberry Pi 4, The Easier Way”
Molten plastic everywhere. Seems like that pi4 have seen some terrible things…
Should have used a few layers of kapton tapes as heat shield for those plastic parts. Also cover the tiny passives around the parts you are trying to remove as they might get displaced/blown off by the hot air tool by accident.
I know it probably shouldn’t, but those rigid micro HDMI to HDMI converters make me uncomfortable
As for why some cards won’t talk while others will, I’m not sure. I dived in to PCIe after I inherited a PCIe FPGA board at work and concluded PCIe was evil, did not like me and i gave up
But Altera CvP is nifty
I’m sure it has nothing to do with running PCIe (version 2 I believe) over the bridge PCB, out through a USB port, over a (short) USB cable to the PCIe breakout board, which itself has its own slot – three pluggable interfaces. That’s surely going to degrade the signal somewhat, and maybe those devices need a better signal quality then the working ones? Maybe there’s a redriver on the PCIe breakout board.
Agreed! Given the choice to buy one with a full size HDMI port, even if it means the board has to be slightly larger I would do so every time I intend to actually use the video output.
Then again, I would also love to be able to buy one with the connectors not already soldered on for slim builds.
And I’d like to be able to buy a cellphone with full-sized connectors too, even if it does mean it has to be more than twice the thickness.
But.. these things will never exist because nobody else wants them… or so the marketers would have us believe.
The undetected cards could be solved by modifying the dtb:
http://labs.domipheus.com/blog/raspberry-pi-4-pci-express-it-actually-works-usb-sata-gpu/
I wonder if it’s possible to stick that ASM1184e PCIe switch (QFN64) into the RPi USB controller socket via an adapter PCB of some sort, and drive the four USB sockets on the Pi4 as the four PCIe I/Os directly.
You can buy a PCIe expander (with a switch) and use that as the card connected to RPi. From there, branch off additional PCIe risers. https://www.aliexpress.com/item/32860687153.html
Why not something more convenient?
https://fr.aliexpress.com/item/32827554033.html
It’s more tidy this way, no?
Not sure if that will solve the issue, but it certainly could (actually seems more likely than my initial reaction below)- Want to know more about what devices are and are not working (and how they are failing) to get a better idea of why.
I’d have expected the issue to be the less than ideal signal paths not being good enough myself (having used bad PCI extension cables before), though I’d have expected to still have the kernel show its existence in logs if not lspci – I don’t know if lspci would show a garbled device, but it should still have some evidence of something on the bus in the logs.
Really want to try this sort of thing, but I’m holding out for a hopeful release of the compute module based on a Pi 4..
I really want some of the extras only compute modules have for a project I have in mind. A project that would love a working PCIe expansion option too – though I’d need more than one PCIe slot I think, which will add an extra step or two.
This is crazy! I want to know a bit more about the PCIE socket board he has there. I’m amazed that such a thing exists with a USB input?!
It’s not USB input; it’s just an extension board that uses a USB3 cable as a convenient source of a few impedance-controlled differential pairs. There’s a corresponding board that’s supposed to go in the PCIe slot on a motherboard that’s being imitated by the bridge board and Pi’s USB socket.
The USB controller has been replaced with a trace bridge, so the “USB cable” is just an extension cable for the PCIe traces.
The PCIe daughter board is from a PCIe extension set, which happens to use a USB 3.0 like cable with type A on both sides, probably to save on manufacturing costs.
It will not work with a real USB 3.0 port.
The only functional USB on the pi is the usb-c port.
They appeared around 2015 in response to demand from cryptocurrency GPU miners, who wanted to use all available PCIe interfaces on a motherboard, but couldn’t physically fit the large GPUs side by side as they would be 2 slots wide, and then really need more space for ventilation. Other extenders used ribbon cable and were shorter. The USB cable was just picked as a convenient high speed serial cable.
Nice hack. Maybe it could be even easier if he can drill plated vias at the border of the PCB, that will leave a vertical trace when the board is cut. But I do not know how well this technique will work for those thin traces (I have only used this technique with bigger drills).
Vias are too big for that. Look at the picture
Not with the OSH Park design rules. I have done 1.27mm pitch and may be able to squeeze down to 1mm pitch. The via holes + annular ring for the via + copper to copper clearance will be too big to go to 0.5mm pitch that’s typical for QFN parts.
The vias helps, but aren’t really necessary.
Has anyone checked to see if that USB3 chip implements ‘Alternate’ mode? Maybe you can simply ask it to pass the PCIE signals out onto the connector.