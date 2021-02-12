PCB Mods Silence Voltage Warnings On The Pi 4

If you’ve ever pushed the needle a bit on your Raspberry Pi, there’s a good chance you’ve been visited by the dreaded lightning bolt icon. When it pops up on the corner of the screen, it’s a warning that the input voltage is dipping into the danger zone. If you see this symbol often, the usual recommendation is to get a higher capacity power supply. But experienced Pi wranglers will know that the board can still be skittish.
Sick of seeing this icon during his MAME sessions, [Majenko] decided to attack the problem directly by taking a close look at the power supply circuitry of the Pi 4. While the official schematics for everyone’s favorite single-board computer are unfortunately incomplete, he was still able to identify a few components that struck him as a bit odd. While we wouldn’t necessarily recommend you rush out and make these same modifications to your own board, the early results are certainly promising.
The first potential culprit [Majenko] found was a 10 ohm resistor on the 5 V line. He figured this part alone would have a greater impact on the system voltage than a dodgy USB cable would. The components aren’t labeled on the Pi’s PCB, but with a little poking of the multimeter he was able to track down the 0402 component and replace it with a tiny piece of wire. He powered up the Pi and ran a few games to test the fix, and while he definitely got fewer low-voltage warnings, there was still the occasional brownout.
Going back to the schematic, he noticed there was a 10 uF capacitor on the same line as the resistor. What if he bumped that up a bit? The USB specifications say that’s the maximum capacitive load for a downstream device, but he reasoned that’s really only a problem for people trying to power the Pi from their computer’s USB port.
Tacking a 470 uF electrolytic capacitor to the existing SMD part might look a little funny, but after the installation, [Majenko] reports there hasn’t been a single low-voltage warning. He wonders if the addition of the larger capacitor might make removing the resistor unnecessary, but since he doesn’t want to mess with a good thing, that determination will be left as an exercise for the reader.
It’s no secret that the Raspberry Pi 4 has been plagued with power issues since release, but a newer board revision released last year helped smooth things out a bit. While most people wouldn’t go this far just to address the occasional edge case, it’s good to know folks are out there experimenting with potential fixes and improvements.
13 thoughts on “PCB Mods Silence Voltage Warnings On The Pi 4”
What about the same problem with the other generations of boards ?
What about them? This post and hack is about the power issues on the Pi4.
I think what YDGES tried to ask was: “Would this, or something similar, apply to other generations of the Raspberry Pi boarsd?”
I’m surprised you were not able to understand that.
A fix for these might be similar – esp. for 3B+, I think it uses the same PMIC as 4B? Also, I think previous boards have info in their schematics about how the undervoltage detection is implemented, IIRC it’s an analog circuit from passives switching a transistor that signals a GPIO processed by the VPU? Should be easy-ish to circumvent, just need to track it down.
Ah yes, like the “take the battery out of the smoke alarm” method of preventing house fires.
Yes, that’s exactly it!
I still have a pi – 1 with a 1000uF capacitor soldered across the 5V. :-)
It’s actually from the first 10k units ever: It has the jtag connector installed.
Yoooo I’ve been having the same issues with a Raspberry pi 3 B+ when trying to use USB sound cards. It wasn’t a faulty power supply/USB cable. Maybe I should give this a try.
I would guess this was to limit the in-rush current, probably they should have used a ferrite bead followed by a larger capacitor and checked in simulation that the in-rush current didn’t exceed the USB spec (XmA+10uF). If it did then an RC circuit and a FET for soft start would just completely solve it and stay within spec.
I don’t think that 10 ohm resistor is affecting anything relevant: it’s only on the pin for the PMIC’s own power supply, which is quite low power and noise sensitive: the resistor is probably just to help with filtering out some noise (it’s a mxl7704 if anyone wants to check the datasheet). It’s definitely not in the path of any of the current flowing towards the SoC. (There’s a similar arrangement for the input of the LDO which is used for the audio supply).
If the only thing that bothers you are the low voltage warnings (e.g. the Pi is not powering down), you can just disable them in the boot options, no need to grab the soldering iron here!
Ah, a BFC470uF fixes the problem.
lol, i always wondered what that flashing lighning bolt icon was on my Pi 3B. since i use an external 2.5″ hdd drive on it with Kodi software on the Pi, i assumed it was some kind of notification from Kodi. A signal for accessing the external drive or something like that. The Pi never shuts down though. So i think im fine.
