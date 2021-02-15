The VHS VCR has now passed from widespread use, and can thus be found as a ready supply of interesting parts for the curious hardware hacker. [Clewsy] has a novel use for a VCR head scanning drum, the part that is supposed to be tasked with reading information off of magnetic tape. Instead, it’s reading information from fingers as the knob for a USB volume control. Underneath the drum is an optical encoder disk which is read by an ATmega32U4 for USB interfacing with a host computer.
The helical-scan video recorder was a mechanically complex solution to the problem of recording a high-bandwidth video signal onto a tape that could be made slow-moving enough to be practical. By recording the video in diagonal stripes across the tape from a fast-moving spinning head they avoided the need for huge reels of tape, enabling hours of video to be fitted into a roughly book-size cassette.
While over time the mechanics of a VCR mechanism were simplified and cheapened to a great extent, the heads and drum were the one area that could not be compromised. Thus the VCR head was for a time the most high-precision mechanical device owned by most consumers, and the drums usually have exceptionally nice bearings. All of this makes one a particularly good choice for a volume knob or indeed any other large rotational control, so much so that we’re surprised it hasn’t become a more frequent occurrence. So scour the electronic junk, and you might just find the ultimate in free high quality control hardware.
Of course, this isn’t the only thing a VCR head drum can do. How about a centrifuge?
6 thoughts on “A Volume Control From A VCR Drum”
I’ve thought for a long time that it would be great to make a rotary encoder for tuning an SDR with an analog feel out of one of these. But I never got around to it.
I feel like this would make a great paddle input for an arcade machine. I’m sure it’s durable enough.
TEMPEST!
Good instinct – it’s been done and years ago! :) Arcade spinner from VCR parts: http://forum.arcadecontrols.com/index.php?topic=69812.0
What a symbol of a whole era of consumer entertainment electronics.
The VCR was like marketing giving engineers an impossible challenge as a joke and then the engineers solving the seemingly impossible.
Some things that may not be obvious:
The pick up heads are directly wired to an air gaped transformer. There is no amplification here it’s a completely passive coupling. This part of the split transformer is in the spinning part of the head and the other half is fixed (not spinning). The signal level here is in the scale you would expect for a passive microphone and the split transformer is operating in a VCR with lots of motors and other forms of electromagnetism. The bandwidth here is better than 5MHz.
The tape path has to be so accurate that it cannot be adjusted by sight.
The tape path (mode) mechanics have to adjust the tape path for several different modes: empty, cassette load, forward wind, reverse wind, forward play, fast forward play, pause, eject.
To record from a TV broadcast signal the spinning head has to be precisely synchronized to line rate of the transmission.
Anyway, I hung up my cotton gloves in the mid 90’s.
Well they were trying to invent home video recording since the 60s, until they finally came up with models that consumers would accept, though early 70s there was a couple of versions you could have found in a high paid techies living room.
What’s also fun to note is that to get the resolution required, you needed a very high tape to head speed. So early attempts tried spooling the tape by quite fast, and you ended up with problems of the tape heating and stretching, and getting eaten by the mechanism easily, and short run times, like half an hour on a tape. So eventually someone got the idea to spin the whole freaking head around (Maybe they watched the exorcist) and stripe frames diagonally on a fatter tape, so as to maintain the head to tape speed, but actually run the tape through at a speed it could survive repeatedly.
