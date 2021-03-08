When we first heard of [Ildar Rakhmatulin’s] plan to use OpenCV on a Raspberry Pi to detect mosquitos and then zap them with a 1 watt laser, we thought it was sort of humorous. However, the paper points out that 700,000 people die each year from mosquito bites — we didn’t verify that, but according to the article that’s twice the number of people murdered each year. So the little pests are pretty effective assassins.
It looks as though the machine has been built, at least in a test configuration. A galvanometer aims the death ray using mirrors, and with the low power and lossy mirrors the mosquitos can only be a small distance from the machine — about a foot.
Even so, the paper claims they could neutralize two mosquitos per second. We wonder how many of them survived but were blinded. There were several different detection algorithms in Python but even the best algorithms didn’t track 100% and the actual kill rate of mosquitos was quite low, topping out at 15%.
Clearly, this has some work to do, but if you decide to tackle it, the research will be invaluable. There was talk of using a different camera lens to get a larger volume of detection and, of course, a more powerful laser. If the tracking algorithm could be pushed to a smaller controller, the system could be light enough and power efficient enough to fly on a drone. However, we were unclear how you’d protect non-mosquitos from being hit with the laser of death. While a 1-watt laser might not kill you, even a 1 mW laser can produce effects on your eye greater than staring into the bright sun.
This could be more human than the last method we saw for exterminating the pests. Of course, as any time traveler will tell you, the best time to stop an assassin is before they are born.
14 thoughts on “Laser Zap That Mosquito”
The problem with this isn’t the laser. The issue is seeing the mosquitos against any background that isn’t white, and at a distance of more than a few feet. I built a turret that could easily point at a mosquito https://hackaday.io/project/165350-anti-drone-gun-turret, the problem is finding them in a real world environment. I think about it a lot but I still haven’t found a good solution. I think some narrow angle lidar might be the best bet.
Only if there was a way to see things without shooting photons at it…
The “ultrasound radar” type detectors usually tend to have range only up to 10ft and poor angular resolution.
Tried multiple colors of illumination? They might practically glow in one or another, they always look very white on security cams with active IR illumination.
Enclose the system in an 18″ cube with baffled openings and white internal walls.
Place something in the cube that would attract mosquitos.
The system would thus be eye-safe, would ensure that the mosquitos are within killing range, and the space could be tuned for optimal CV performance.
There is already a device that zaps mosquitos. It’s called a candle.
Malaria isn’t the only disease that mosquitoes transmit, but it’s the most lethal. Many vaccines have been created in the past, but the parasites always adapt.
One good that’s coming out of the pandemic is more brilliant people figuring out new ways to make vaccines.
Someone has used mRNA to generate a vaccine for malaria that doesn’t try to present the whole signature of the protein, including the part that constantly mutates. They designed a much simpler version that only mimics the protein fragment that doesn’t mutate.
Vaccines are a whole lot cheaper and easier to deploy than skeeter-lasers. Just not nearly as satisfying.
Most people think of Africa as being the only place to worry about mosquitos, but the little bastards are spreading West Nile Virus, Zika, and St Louis Encephalitis in North America.
Also a worry is if ticks can spread Lyme disease, couldn’t mosquitos biting same hosts do that also? Then one also could be concerned that prion diseases of deer could get transferred and turn into human CJD or similar.
I’ll just leave this here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mosquito_laser
I see that it detects female wing beat frequency of around 456Hz… now that would be good for leveraging passive detection… though I do also wonder what would happen if you blasted them with high intensity 456Hz, whether you could cause resonance to damage their wing muscles or something.
Probably the biggest problem would be patent troll Nathan Myhrvold.
Mosquitos use CO2 (+ body heat) to track hosts; could use a small CO2 cylinder to attract the critters into a dedicated (and safe for humans) kill zone
Bit of general purpose yeast and some brown sugar in water is a good co2 source in a pinch. Stick it in one of those ‘chopped the top of a soda bottle and flipped it upside down’ bug traps and watch the chaos. Satisfyingly effective. Also like the desiccated mozzies on a fan idea. Apparently works well and doubles as a gecko buffet apparently.
I want an anti-skeeter LASER hat, and for it to also blast chiggers, gnats, “noseeums”, and every other insect that wants to buzz around my head and dive bomb my ears. Some places a pesty insect LASER system would look like the “death blossom” attack in “The Last Starfighter”.
