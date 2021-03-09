If you’ve used a diode laser engraver or cutter, you know that focus is critical. You’d think it would be relatively simple to get a sharp focus, but it isn’t that simple. [Makers Mashup] shows in a video how to use an adjustable IR filter to cut out all the light bleed to get a sharp image to make focusing simpler.
The filter he shows adjusts from 530nm to 750nm and is made to screw into a 72mm lens, but it works fine with your eyeballs, too. [Makers Mashup] says he’ll eventually make a stand for it so he can look through it with both hands free.
The laser isn’t a point source and the focus isn’t a sharp dot. Even so, observing the laser at low power shows a bright spot encircled by slightly less bright spots. It can be difficult to figure out the exact smallest point.
We’ve noticed before that using a black target helps and one pair of laser goggles we have cuts out the fringe better than the other pair, so it isn’t surprising that a properly tuned filter would make things easier.
A laser that isn’t focused well won’t engrave with maximum resolution and will lose power when cutting. This topic comes up every once in a while. We’ve even seen the focus done, not optically, but with springs.
2 thoughts on “Laser Focus Made Easier With IR Filter”
I wouldn’t have thought you wanted the focal point at the surface on thicker materials, but a little below it. I’d have been likely to use the schoolboy with sun plus magnifying glass method though, correct focus is where it burns gooderer.
For sure, but it’s rather hard to directly set the focal point inside the material. Focussing on the top surface (or the platen) followed with a known offset tends to be a reliable method.
