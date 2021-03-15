Photorender Your 3D Models

Of course, you’ll want to take your latest 3D design and print it so you’ll have a physical object. But in some cases, you’d like to have a rendering of it. If you use OpenSCAD, FreeCAD, or most other CAD programs you can get a simple rendering of your object, but what if you want something that looks real? [Teaching Tech] shows how you can use a website, Vectary, to get realistic photo renderings of your 3D models. The free plan has a few limits, but nothing that should bother most people. You can see the tutorial in the video, below.

Vectary is sort of like a super version of TinkerCad with a lot of options for realistic modeling and augmented reality. Some of the more advanced features are behind a subscription plan, but for what [Teaching Tech] is showing, you can use the free plan.

Not being especially artistic, we plugged in a table leg extender and got fair results. However, if you have a knack for lighting and textures, you can make it look good like the ones you see in the video. So the tools are there, but a paintbrush doesn’t make an artist. To get some of the best results, [Teaching Tech] did have to resort to some of the advanced settings.

We couldn’t help but think this might be nice for PCB renders, too, some of which are pretty convincing. You might think that a plain render is good enough, but it does make a difference, as you can see below. As the video points out, you can also add other assets to put things in context like the room at the end of the video.