Bone Vibration Brings Typing Into VR

Virtual reality is becoming more of a thing, now that we have high quality headsets and the computing power to generate attractive environments. Many VR systems use controllers held in mid air, or camera-based systems that track limbs and hands for interaction. However, productivity scenarios often require prolonged interactions over a long period of time, which typically necessitates working at surfaces that allow the body to rest intermittently. To help facilitate this, a group of researchers at ETH Zurich developed TapID, including a preprint paper (PDF) that will be presented at IEEE VR 2021 later this month.
TapID consists of a wristband that carries two motion sensors, with one worn on each wrist. This allows TapID to detect taps from each of the user’s fingers individually, thanks to a machine learning algorithm that analyses the unique vibrations through your skeletal system. This is demonstrated as being useful for VR environments, where the user can type into a virtual keyboard, or interact with virtual objects on a surface, using their fingers as they would in the real world. This is a sensor fusion with the features of modern VR headsets that include hand tracking. The TapID wristbands deliver granularity and detection of small motions that is not nearly as accurate through headset-mounted senors and camera-based detection.
We’re not entirely convinced of the utility of sitting down in a virtual environment to type at a fake keyboard when monitors and real keyboards are more tactile and cheaper. However, having a device that can accurately determine individual finger interactions is sure to have applications in VR. And whether or not the demonstrated use cases are viable, the technology does indeed work.
It’s exciting to see the wrist-band form factor. It brings to mind the possibility of improving tap interactions in smart watches for non-VR uses. We envision chorded keyboard type gestures that detect which fingers are tapping but don’t need positional accuracy.
Those experimenting in VR interfaces may find it useful to reverse engineer what’s already out on the market, as we’ve featured before. Or, you can simply build your own! Video after the break.
5 thoughts on “Bone Vibration Brings Typing Into VR”
I have spent quite a few hours working in ImmersedVR for the Oculus Quest 2. It takes a bit of getting used but working with your desktop and virtual screens is pretty cool. You can sync up the position of your physical keyboard with a projected keyboard which is nice.
The biggest advantage for me comes from the total lack of distractions when you are working while floating in the middle of a nebula.
I am surprised that we haven’t seen at least some attempt by the Autodesk or Dassault at a VR plugin which I think could really boost productivity.
Please can you tell us more, it sounds fantastic! What is the minimum equipment required to work like this? Can it be done facebook-free? Can it adapt for prescription lenses and things like astigmatisms?
Neat idea though. Really need to see the data and it be close to 100% all of the time or it really isn’t going to work in a way that it is being portrayed. Change much of anything and it feels like the data is going to be thrown off enough to just not work at all or even if it drops to 98%, it is still going to be almost unusable. Curious to hear more about practical, real world use though.
Word of caution: make sure the surface you are using for your virtual keyboard is capable of absorbing the impact of the fingers. I worked on a ‘laser-projected’ keyboard project some years back, and our test users reported joint and bone problems at a higher rate than the group using a regular keyboard.
Repeatedly impacting a rigid surface is not good for you, the force has to go somewhere and if the keyboard isn’t absorbing it, it gets reflected into your hands. Some of the people in our beta program showed evidence of micro-fractures in their metacarpals after extended use.
That is a really interesting idea. Can you rest your wrist on the surface? It seems as though that would mess up the detection. If you can’t I would find it uncomfortable.
