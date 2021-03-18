For many in the RC community, blowing up an ESC means one thing: throwing it away and buying another one. However, if you’re regularly pushing the limits or simply hate waste, fixing failed units is an option. To assist in this task, [LouD] built an ingeniously simple ESC tester.
The board is designed to be wired in parallel with a brushless DC motor when hooked up to an ESC. The board packs two LEDs per phase, wired in opposite directions. Thus, current flow in both directions can be visualised on a phase-by-phase basis. If everything is operational, the red and green LEDs on each phase should glow evenly as the throttle is ramped up. However, if there are problems, it will be readily apparent as the blinking becomes erratic or one or more LEDs fails to light at all.
It’s a nifty little device that would prove useful when testing a pile of possibly-defective units. It’s also a quick way to verify a fix. The project is up on OSHPark should you wish to order your own.
5 thoughts on “Visualise ESC Problems With LEDs”
It might have been a nice idea to explain what an ESC was, at least once…
I thought it was that key on a keyboard.
Well it’s kinda indirectly implied: “The board is designed to be wired in parallel with a brushless DC motor when hooked up to an ESC.”
An ESC is the the power electronics circuit which lets you use brushless motors properly (in broad terms, I don’t knw exactly either).
Btw. what’s the difference between a brushless DC and AC motor? The article specifically uses “brushless DC motor” but from my limited understanding that’s kinda an oxymoron because one wouldn’t need and ESC if it were a DC motor, wouldn’t one?
I think the distinction has been made because historically many AC motors (such as induction motors) were already brushless at the point in time when electronically commutated DC motors started to become more common. Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor is the more accurate term.
Sometimes it is also claimed that BLDC is for motors wound with trapezoidal back-EMF, while PMSM is wound with sinusoidal back-EMF. But then what should I call my eBay specials with “I don’t know what that is supposed to look like” shaped back-EMF?
Extra Sarcastic Comment
