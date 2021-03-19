Hackaday Podcast 110: One Unicode To Rule Them, Hacking Focus Stacking, Virtual Typing, And Zombie Weather Channel

Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys cover a great week of hardware hacking. We saw a fault-injection attack that used an electric flyswatter and hand-wound coil to twiddle bits inside of an AVR micro. Focus-stacking is what you want when using a microscope to image circuit boards and there’s a hack for the Eakins cameras that makes it automatic. In our “can’t miss articles” we riff on how to cool off cities in a warming climate, and then gaze with quiet admiration at what the Unicode standard has accomplished. But when it comes to head-spinning hacks, you can’t beat the reverse-engineering efforts being shown off with the rack-mount box that made the Weather Channel awesome back in the 80’s and 90’s.
- Rare Diode Threatens Coast Guard’s Arctic Ambitions
- Cricut Decides To Charge Rent For People To Fully Use The Cutting Machines They Already Own
- Hacking A Digital Microscope Camera For Fun And Automated PCB Inspection
- Reverse Engineering The Weather Channel’s Magic
- A Discrete Logic Word Clock
- DIY Telescope Courtesy Of IKEA
- Injecting Bugs With An Electric Flyswatter
- Bone Vibration Brings Typing Into VR
