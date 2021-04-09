Linux Fu: Shell Script File Embedding

You need to package up a bunch of files, send them somewhere, and do something with them at the destination. It isn’t an uncommon scenario. The obvious answer is to create an archive — a zip or tar file, maybe — and include a shell script that you have to tell the user to run after unpacking.
That may be obvious, but it assumes a lot on the part of the remote user. They need to know how to unpack the file and they also need to know to run your magic script of commands after the unpack. However, you can easily create a shell script that contains a file — even an archive of many files — and then retrieve the file and act on it at run time. This is much simpler from the remote user’s point of view. You get one file, you execute it, and you are done.
In theory, this isn’t that hard to do, but there are a lot of details. Shell scripts are not compiled — at least, not typically — so the shell only reads what it needs to do the work. That means if your script is careful to exit, you can add as much “garbage” to the end of it as you like. The shell will never look at it, so it’s possible to store the payload there.
So Then What?
The only trick, then, is to find the end of the script and, thus, the start of the payload. Consider this file,
deliver.sh:
#!/bin/bash WORKDIR=$( mktemp -d ) #find last line +1 SCRIPT_END=$( awk ' BEGIN { err=1; } /^\w*___END_OF_SHELL_SCRIPT___\w*$/ { print NR+1; err=0; exit 0; } END { if (err==1) print "?"; } ' "$0" ) # check for error if [ "$SCRIPT_END" == '?' ] then echo Can\'t find embedded file exit 1 fi # Extract file tail -n +$SCRIPT_END $0 >"$WORKDIR/testfile" # Do something with the file echo Here\'s your file: cat "$WORKDIR/testfile" echo Deleting... rm -r "$WORKDIR" exit 0 # Here's the end of the script followed by the embedded file ___END_OF_SHELL_SCRIPT___ A man, a plan, a canal, Hackaday! Not exactly a palindrome, but there's no pleh for it.
Multiple Files
If you don’t mind transmitting script files full of binary garbage at the end, the recovered file might just as well be a compressed tar file or a zip file. The trick is to create your base script and append the file to it. So I might have
deliver.sh0 as the entire file up to and including the
___END_OF_SHELL_SCRIPT___ identifier. Then to create the final script you can say:
cat deliver.sh0 bundle.zip >deliver.sh
Encode, Reuse, Recycle
Sometimes you don’t want binary characters cluttering up your shell script. Maybe you want to e-mail the script and you are afraid of what the various mail systems in the path might do to your data. It is easy enough to encode your binary data as text strings (with the associated size penalty, of course). For example, you could just as easily say:
cp deliver.sh0 deliver.sh base64 bundle.zip >>deliver.sh
To recover the file, you’d need some additional work in the main body of the script, specifically after the
tail command.
tail -n +$SCRIPT_END $0 | base64 -d >"$WORKDIR/bundle.zip"
Of course, you don’t have to store the file. You could just feed it to another program. A tar archive, for example, might have the line:
tail -n +$SCRIPT_END $0 | base64 -d | tar xf
Naturally, your script can do whatever you need to do to get ready and then maybe process the files after you unpack. You might, say, install a library or a font or merge a patch to the system’s existing files.
You could even embed an executable file in a script — even another script — and then execute that script which might unpack another script. It boggles the mind. Just remember that not every system will allow executables to reside on /tmp or on some mounted file systems, so plan accordingly.
Script Doctor
While bash scripting is often maligned and not without reason, it is very flexible and powerful, as this example shows. It is dead easy to embed files in a script and that opens up a lot of flexible options for distributing complex file setups and applications.
If you are writing serious bash scripts, we suggest you write them carefully. You can even find a “lint” program that can test for errors for you.
9 thoughts on “Linux Fu: Shell Script File Embedding”
Anybody else here that ran Minix back in the day, and applied megabytes of shar patches from Usenet when Tanenbaum released an update ?
Thanks for telling that it was `shar`.
It does bring back memory of my early UNIX days. HP/UX days to be more precise. HP support used simular like above shell script transport for binaries. I did surprise me.
While the trick “cat deliver.sh0 bundle.zip >deliver.sh” does leave binary garbage at the end of the script. It also means the script is a valid ZIP file.
This works great, if you assume your user can receive binary files, has a compatible shell installed (and uudecode and sed for shar…).
I recently had to stuff a few hundred megabytes of data over a serial connection, with no common set of transfer protocols available both systems. In the end I had to stuff a copy of z-modem on a floppy disk, after
1: transferring 200MB of TAR archives over floppy failed (even gzipped and split to 48 disks, I could only get to disk 12 before the target machine would stop recognizing any more of the disks, even when using a GoTek running FlashFloppy.)
2: building a shar archive, only to find out that I was missing uudecode on the target system.
3: seeing that the manual page for the included communications software makes mention of supporting zmodem via sz/rz, but doesn’t actually include sz/rz.
4: trying kermit, only to have it segfault on both host and client (presumably due to different versions?)
That’s rough. In the old days I’d put LapLink on a floppy and plug in either the parallel cable or a null modem cable to transfer the rest.
In the embedded world, I’d often get stuck on a system that had only a simple boot monitor in FlashROM and I’d have to either pop the chip off and reflash it (on of those coffin style sockets for surface mount parts). Once I hacked in y-modem to our boot monitor over the weekend things went a lot smoother and there were far fewer software developers hanging out in the hardware lab.
Years later, I realize I could have done a simple serial upload in Intel HEX (or SREC) format of of file transfer protocol (x/y/z modem) and skipped the flashing nonsense. Using a short checksum utility to ensure the program was transmitted successfully. But once you get used to a particular workflow, even if it is a bad one, it’s hard to break away from that same thinking.
Sad to hear of your Kermit problems – it’s always been one of the most reliable in my experience, as well as one of the fastest (despite its reputation) as long as you use modern versions that can negotiate all the options. And negotiation is it’s super power, unlike all the zmodem variants that can’t talk to each other.
As mentioned above, the “shar” utility (in the sharutils package, most likely) can create portable self-extracting archives, with uuencoding for binary files, handling of multiple files, file verification, etc.
https://www.gnu.org/software/sharutils/
Using AWK is just sloppy because A) you’re just writing a program inside a script and B) AWK isn’t properly implemented on most systems. Using sed would be a much better choice.
