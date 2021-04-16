The False Alarm That Nearly Sparked Nuclear War

The date was September 26, 1983. A lieutenant colonel in the Soviet Air Defence Forces sat at his command station in Serpukhov-15 as sirens blared, indicating nuclear missiles had been launched from the United States. As you may have surmised by the fact you’re reading this in 2020, no missiles were fired by either side in the Cold War that day. Credit for this goes to Stanislav Petrov, who made the judgement call that the reports were a false alarm, preventing an all-out nuclear war between the two world powers. Today, we’ll look at what caused the false alarm, and why Petrov was able to correctly surmise that what he was seeing was an illusion.
Detecting Missiles By Infrared
Petrov was in charge of monitoring the Oko early warning satellite network, which consisted of a series of satellites in highly elliptical Molniya orbits. This orbit was cleverly chosen by Soviet scientists to allow the Oko satellites to have a grazing view of the continental United States, which presented the biggest threat of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) attack at the time. By glancing across the Earth’s edge with their infrared sensors, rather than gazing down upon it, the infrared energy from hot missile exhaust could easily be spotted against the cold background of space, rather than the Earth’s surface. The aim was to cut down on false positives from phenomena such as wildfires and oil rig burnoffs, while also providing good coverage without requiring a large number of satellites.
On that fateful night in September, however, the unique orbit of the Soviet satellite was to cause a major problem. The Oko system raised an alarm shortly after midnight, indicating that a single missile had been launched from the United States. As the sirens were going off around him, Petrov almost froze. The political climate at the time was fraught, with all-out nuclear war a constant threat.
The siren howled, but I just sat there for a few seconds, staring at the big, back-lit, red screen with the word ‘launch’ on it.
The initial alarm was followed by further alerts, showing five missiles in total. Despite the indications that all hell was about to break loose, Petrov didn’t immediately pass the alert up the chain of command.
Is This Thing Broken?
With only minutes to react to a strike, time was of the essence, but things didn’t add up. Starting a nuclear war with just five missiles didn’t strike Petrov as a believable strategy, and satellite radar operators were unable to report detecting any launches. The Oko satellites were also new and relatively untested thus far. Thus, rather than report that a nuclear strike on the USSR was underway, Petrov elected to go with his hunch and report that the system was malfunctioning.
Twenty-three minutes later I realised that nothing had happened. If there had been a real strike, then I would already know about it. It was such a relief.
Petrov’s gut feeling turned out to be on the money, and the dogs of war were kept on a leash that evening. It was indeed a false alarm, rather than American missiles, that had caused the warning. The date of the incident happened to be right around the autumn equinox. Due to the position of the sun and some high-altitude clouds, sunlight was reflected onto the satellite’s infrared sensors, triggering the satellite to report multiple missile launches. The incident led to the Soviet Union creating a complementary geostationary satellite system in order to corroborate any indications of missile launches from the USA.
Stanislav Petrov was never rewarded, or particularly admonished for his decision. Eventually, he was demoted on a technicality for not filling out his diary while tangling with the agonising decision as to whether the Earth should burn in nuclear fire on that cold September night. He lived out the rest of his life in Russia, passing away at the age of 77 in 2017.
Disaster was thus averted by Petrov’s actions; in the hair-trigger military environment of the time, it’s likely that USSR officials warned of incoming US missiles likely would have given the order to launch, causing untold devastation. Instead, we’re left with a great story and an even more poignant lesson. Redundancy is always key in systems that deal with matters of life or death, and it’s even more polite to ensure that when said lives (or deaths) can be measured in the millions or billions. That, and that sometimes you’ve got to err on the side of caution, particularly when nuclear war is involved.
12 thoughts on “The False Alarm That Nearly Sparked Nuclear War”
“we’re left with a great story”
Decades later it still gives me watery bowels thinking about it. I am very much against going back to the good old days of mutually assured destruction, but it looks like we’re heading that way with either Russia or China or both at the same time.
>you’re reading this in 2020
Huh?
Didn’t you get the memo?
Last year was so bad, we were given a do-over.
B^)
I guess, the only winning move is, not to play.
B^)
Highly elliptical Molniya orbits
So that is how Thor got his hammer to return after throwing it!
September 1983 seemed like a familiar date. On 1 September 1983 the Soviets shot down Korean Air Lines 007, killing all 269 people aboard. To say tensions were high at this time would be putting it mildly.
July 7, 1983 Samantha Smith of Maine flew to Moscow to talk about peace.
When we walked Montreal to NYC started on April 3rd 1982, there was a teenager who walked some of the way.
When I read the beginning of the article and read they used a highly elliptical orbit to get that side on view my immediate thought was why not put it in geostationary orbit at the right position to always have the best side view. Good thing I finished reading, though the fact that it seems to have only occured to them after the incident doesn’t say much for soviet forward thinking.
1983. Designed maybe in the mid to late 70s. Vidicon tubes. Maybe megapixel imagers. Maybe mirror scanners. 1200 baud modems. Image resolution from 22,000 miles is not nearly as good as from a couple hundred miles. I don’t know what they had for relay satellites in that era but geosync over North America is on the other side of the world. No direct view for communication. Would need to be a ground station somewhere with a view and/or a relay. Complicated logistics. They had pretty sound reasons for doing it this way. Not what you’d do today but you need to consider the whole system. I don’t agree with politics but their engineering generally isn’t bad when you consider everything.
There they go, one-upping us yet again. In 1960, the U.S. had a similar false alarm that identified the moon as a large number of submarine-launched ballistic missiles.
I’ve always loved this story (and I probably tell it too often). This man is one of few who really ever got a chance to ‘save the world’.
