Inductors are not the most common component these days and variable ones seem even less common. However, with a ferrite rod and some 3D printing, [drjaynes] shows how to make your own variable inductor. You can see him show the device off in the video below.
The coil itself is just some wire, but the trick is moving the ferrite core in and out of the core. The first version used some very thick wire and produced an inductor that varied from 6 to 22 microhenrys. Switching to 22 gauge wire allowed more wire on the form. That pushed the value range to 2 to 12 millihenrys.
What can you do with an inductor? For this type of inductor, you are usually interested in resonating a capacitor either for an oscillator or a filter of some kind. You see big roller variable inductors in antenna matching circuits, but it is doubtful that these inductors would be suitable for transmitting unless it was with very low power.
There are many ways to measure inductance, especially so today. The video shows an LCR meter and network analyzer. But it is easy enough to use a simple LC oscillator and measure the output with a scope or use a grid dip oscillator if you happen to have one. In the vein of making things easier, though, we really wanted to see [drjaynes] build a coil winder if he plans to make many of these.
3 thoughts on “Make Your Own Variable Inductor”
Variable inductors are easy. Wind the coil on a coil form, and then a core of something moves up and down. So the coil form might be threaded, and a powdered iron core (threaded on the outside) goes up and down. That’s a typical IF transformer. At UHF, the core might be brass.
None of that is hard (though maybe finding cores these days is harder). The real trick is if you want this controlled by a knob on the front panel. Turn the knob, and it will move in and out from the panel. Messy.
So it takes much more mechanical work for the knob to stay flush with the panel as the core goes in and out of the coil form.
Car radios used to be inductively tuned, so I once built on oscillator around a coio from a car radio, leaving the mechanism but rewinding the coil for my needs.
People did make them, and wrote about them, and the obvious place to find them is old magazines.
Can also insert a copper rod into the coil to reduce the inductance. A little lossy perhaps, but maybe handy? Cryogenically chilled silver would work even better but perhaps not handy.
And more fun, “accidentally” test it with a higher current and launch the ferrite rod across the workshop. Or much higher currents and fling the frozen silver rod.
IIRC (it’s been along time), ferrites come in different “alloys” suitable for different frequency ranges — there’s not one “universal” mixture that will always work.
