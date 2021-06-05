Wreck Your Mail Before You Check Your Mail

Every five years or so, I think it’s time to review my e-mail flow. (Oh no!) I run my own mail server, and you should too, but this means that I get to figure out managing and searching and archiving and indexing it all by myself. (Yippee!)
And I’ll be honest — sometimes I’m a bit of a luddite. I actually, literally have been using Mutt, or its derivative NeoMutt for maybe fifteen years, after a decade or so of mouse-intensive graphical mail readers. If e-mail is about typing words, and maybe attaching the occasional image, nothing beats a straight-up text interface. But what a lot of these simple mail clients lack is good search. So I decided to take that seriously.
Notmuch is essentially an e-mail database. It’s an e-mail searcher, tagger, and indexer, but it’s not much else. The nice thing is that it’s brutally fast. Searches and extraction of tagged subsets are faster than sending the same data back and forth to the Big G, and I have a ton more flexibility. It’s awesome. Of course good ol’ Mutt can work with Notmuch. Everything can. It’s Linux/UNIX.
But I wanted an e-mail client that would take the tags-instead-of-folders flow seriously, and make searching a first-class navigation strategy. Mutt is from the 1990s, when e-mail was in its teenage years. I ended up with Astroid, and am currently in the honeymoon phase, still configuring things so that they work just right, but all in all enjoying the change. Of course some of the keymapping is different, so if you get an e-mail from me that’s clearly intended for someone else, well, you know what happened.
So here I am, with auto-tagging scripts that fire off MQTT messages to my home automation system when certain mail comes in, and with a tag system that distinguishes between importance and urgency as well as along defined topics. It doesn’t spy me out, track links I click on, or record every online purchase I make without asking my permission either. It basically fits me like a glove, and I’m pretty happy now.
And all it took? A whole freaking afternoon of tedious work, trying out different software packages, and tweaking configuration scripts. All in all, it’s a mind-numbing effort that I’ll be happy to not repeat until we’re all composing e-mails directly with our neural implants. But how many of you out there are actually happy with your e-mail setup?
Wonderful article Elliot, especially the encouragement of others to run their own mailserver. I’ve been doing the same for the last 20 years and controlling your own E-Mail destiny is panacea. I’m a fan of pine/alpine/mutt and the other wonderful ncurses style MUAs. As of late I’ve settled on FreeBSD, MATE, and CLAWs for the MUA. For automation and/or mail steering I’m using Procmail.
The beauty of FOSS is the ability to find a solution that works for you, and if none are there, create your own. Barring that the freedom to be able to modify something that is close to what you want to a full solution is empowering.
thanks, you investigated so we don’t have to.
Noob question: when running a mail server and not wanting to run a PC/Laptop because of its continuous current usage, would this for instance run on RPI?
And be easy enough to set it all up for a tech savvy person, but a person who’s never used and RPI before?
Running a mail server has become a hassle in a time of DKIM, DMARC, large anti spam lists and blacklists. Even if you do everything correct chances are you’ll be considered untrustworthy enough to be blocked or filtered, as the system isn’t well set up to accommodate the little guys.
Old mutter here. User of elm since before the beginning of time. Switched to mutt many years ago. Also, vi to vim to emacs.
Currently 403 email “folders” in ~/Mail. Nearly 7 GB of email on hand back to 2000 or earlier. Will check out Astroid. Thank you.
