My son is growing up with computers. He’s in first grade, and had to list all of the things that he knows how to do with them. The list included things like mousing around, drawing ghosts with the paint program, and — sign of the times — muting and unmuting the microphone when he’s in teleconferences. Oh yeah, and type emojis. He loves emojis.
When I was just about his age, I was also getting into computers. But home computers back then were in their early years as well. And if I look back, I’ve been getting more sophisticated about computers at just about the same pace that they’ve been getting more sophisticated themselves. I was grade school during the prime of the BASIC computers — the age of the Apple II and the C64. I was in high school for the dawn of the first Macs and the Amiga. By college, the Pentiums’ insane computational abilities just started to match my needs for them to solve numerical differential equations. And in grad school, the rise of the overclockable multi-cores and GPUs powered me right on through a simulation-heavy dissertation.
When I was a kid, they were playthings, and as a grownup, they’re powerful tools. Because of this, computers have never been intimidating. I grew up with computers.
But back to my son. I don’t know if it’s desirable, or even possible, to pretend that computers aren’t immensely complex for the sake of a first grader — he’d see right through the lie anyway. But when is the right age to teach kids about voice recognition and artificial neural networks? It’s a given that we’ll have to teach him some kind of “social media competence” but that’s not really about computers any more than learning how to use Word was about computers back in my day. Consuming versus creating, tweeting versus hacking. Y’know?
Of course every generation has its own path. Hackers older than me were already in high-school or college when it became possible to build your own computer, and they did. Younger hackers grew up with the Internet, which obviously has its advantages. Those older than me made the computers, and those younger have always lived in a world where the computer is mature and taken for granted. But folks about my age, we grew up with computers.
12 thoughts on “Growing Up With Computers”
Z80 Assembly language is a tasteful snack for the eager mind of a teenager. Those were good times!
Z80 machine code convinced teenage me that I had no future programming computers. It took me 30 years to get over that and realise I did have what it takes.
We didn’t grow up with computers, we had to invent, then build them.
1975 to 1995 is the statutory Golden Age of personal micro computing – it was personal computing’s equivalent of the Cambrian Explosion. Thereafter computers settled down and really, became sort of boring (even though vastly more powerful)
If you lived during the years when BASIC was in the ROM in most personal computers and was there at your fingertips when the computer was turned on, you lived during a rather special era – consider yourself lucky to have witnessed it first hand
And not just BASIC, a few had Forth, at-least had a version of APL, and then there was the SuperPet with BASIC, APL, FORTRAN, COBOL, and Assembler at a flick of a switch.
Always there, always available as soon as you turn on your machine.
I miss that, the languages were slow compared to what you run today, but you could have ideas and changes in seconds,
yeah i really wonder how (and what) younger generations learn. the computer was so finite then, a small reference library could really cover everything you needed to know. now, you have to tune out the overwhelming complexity and focus on one element of it. it’s a *lot* easier to get things done, but you get a totally different view of the computer and you get used to the majority of the layers being completely opaque to you.
but man, i did just do malloc(0x100000000ULL) the other day. the future truly is amazing
This, too! I remember running into Bill Gates’ (apparently apocryphal: https://www.computerworld.com/article/2534312/the–640k–quote-won-t-go-away—-but-did-gates-really-say-it-.html) 640K after I read an article about Markov Chains in Scientific American. Now, with smart programming, one could have worked around the sparse matrices, but I was like 15, damnit.
Nothing says YOLO like calling out a “ULL” in a malloc call. That’s just badass!
Why would Bill Gates have said that? He didn’t design the IBM PC, he just sold IBM BASIC and the operating system.
People did make weird pronouncements, so I can’t even remember if I heard Bill’s back then. But every time it’s come up in recent years, it just hits me that he wasn’t thedesigner, so why would he say it?
It’s on the same level as people thinking Steve Jobs was a technical type. Or tye Apple II was the first “personal computer”.
I have no idea when I first noticed TV, it was there, and not a novelty to.me.
But about 1969, there was a story in the paper about two kids around my age who built their own computer. That’s when I wanted my own. (In retrospect, they must have built one of those demonstrators out of straws or cardboard, but I didn’t know that at the time.)
I couodn’t afford a computer in 1975, but it was part of my life, I was fifteen. I have always had a comouter since May 1979.
I think there’s a difference between wanting something, seeing it develop, and something that’s everywhere.
Lots of talk about “digital natives”, but they had nothing to do with it. It’s an appliance, their skill is mostly social. They didn’t create this world, it was created for them, and created as a thing where they could easily participate.
Much of the population waited for til it was a Disneyfied space, easy to use, and controlled. E en groups that had webpages in 1996 weren’t really using the medium effectively, they were just markers. They waited until facebook and twitter was already being used by the masses to jump in.
I feel immensely fortunate to have grown up with early computers. By necessity we had to learn about how the computer works. Of course the immense power that people have at their fingertips today means that a people can get amazing things done on a computer without any real knowledge of how things work inside the computer. The problem is without that basic understanding the ability to troubleshoot is lost when something doesn’t work as expected.
Computers are just mind amplifiers, work on maximising the developmental potential of the child’s mind, then when they are ready they will be in the best position to decide what details about what technologies best serve their needs. It also pays to have a lot of interesting stuff accessible and have a family culture involving open dialogue about a wide range of topics so that when a topic comes up and the child show some interest you are there for them with some stuff from your hord to show them how it works and why they may find it useful. They may find something interesting and explore it further, sometimes deeply, or just for a while before moving on, at times they surprise you by not being interested at all. You have to let the child guide you when it comes to exploring knowledge because it is their curiosity that motivates them and later in life it contributes to a habit of lifelong learning. The key is to build an environment of opportunity and variety for their minds to expand into.
I struggle with this question with my own kids as well. I too grew up in parallel with home computers. My first computer was 8-bit and I learned to program it in BASIC and assembly language in elementary school. In middle school I upgraded to 16-bit, and in high school to 32-bit.
This made each step accessible and comprehensible and intuitive. My children, however, do not seem to take to programming or creating much beyond what can be done in video game level editors and I find myself wondering how much of that is just a difference in personality and temperament vs. how much comes from being overwhelmed by the depth and complexity of the systems involved. The limitations that made gome computers so accessible during my childhood provided both a challenge and a goal that felt within reach: the gap between professionally produced games and software vs. hobbyist games and software did not seem nearly as insurmountable as it does today when commercial offerings are built by enormous teams of developers and specialists rather than by individuals or small teams.
I worry that today’s children will not have the empowering experience of realizing “hey, I could do that!”.
