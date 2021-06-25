There’s an understandably high level of interest in RISC-V processors among our community, but while we’ve devoured the various microcontroller offerings containing the open-source core it’s fair to say we’re still waiting on the promise of more capable hardware for anything like an affordable price. This could however change, as the last week or so has seen a flurry of interest surrounding SiFive, the fabless semiconductor company that has pioneered RISC-V technology. Amid speculation of a $2 billion buyout offer from the chip giant Intel it has been revealed that the company best known for the x86 line of processors has licensed the SiFive portfolio for its 7nm process. This includes their latest and fastest P550 64-bit core, bringing forward the prospect of readily available high-power RISC-V computing. Your GNU/Linux box could soon have a processor implementing an open-source ISA, without compromising too much on speed and, we hope, price.
All this sounds pretty rosy, but there is of course a downer for open-source hardware enthusiasts. These chips may rely on some open-source technologies, but sadly they will not themselves be open-source chips as there will be plenty of proprietary IP contained within them. We can thus only hope that Intel see fit to provide the same level of Linux support for them as they do for their x86 ranges, and we’re not left in the same situation with respect to ongoing support as we are with so many other chips. Meanwhile it’s worth remembering that SiFive are not the only player in the world of RISC-V cores, so it’s likely that competitors to the P550 and its stablemates will not be far behind.
If you’d like a more in-depth explanation of the true open-source nature of a RISC-V chip, we’ve featured something on that theme before.
Header image: Gareth Halfacree, CC BY-SA 2.0.
12 thoughts on “Will We Soon Be Running Linux On SiFive Cores Made By Intel?”
yeah i don’t really see the advantage for users from ‘open source’ instruction sets or chip designs. i understand it’s a big deal to the manufacturers and vendors but from the software developer perspective, you won’t hardly be able to tell the difference between developing for ARM vs RISC-V vs OpenRISC. you can get a good description of the instruction set from each of them, hopefully you can find a compiler with good support, and so on. and you will still be banging your head against the wall all day long to interface with all the proprietary I/O modules and accelerators and so on.
the kind of openness we need out of a chip is documented peripherals. and the kind of openness we need out of a completed product is an unlocked bootloader (and/or an unlocked stock OS). i don’t know what kind of openness we actually need from an ISA, even though i think these open ISAs really do have the potential for shaking up the chip industry itself.
The kind of openness the market needs is standards.
And that people, companies and projects follow those standards.
https://xkcd.com/927/
Though.
Developers can only really follow standards that they can access, and understand.
A lot of documentation is locked behind tons of paperwork, licenses, and membership fees, not to mention NDAs.
But a lot of documentation is also wonderfully poorly written and uninformative to the point that it isn’t of any real help. Mainly by being exceptionally strict in staying on topic, and not mentioning related functions or features that one do need to keep in mind, or might have better use of.
Open source projects are partly solving the “lack of documentation” by simply giving the source code itself. But considering how oddly cryptic code can be at times, even with proper comments, then this isn’t really any major help.
Closed sourced projects only give what they give on the other hand. But at least they don’t have the excuse, “Just look into the source code.” or “fix the problem yourself!” when one stumbles into some problem, or is interfacing with the program or hardware.
There is a huge advantage! If you implement the ISA you have an entire slew of pre-written compilers! You couldn’t implement the modern ARM ISA and be able to share it which means you needed to write your own compiler too! This cuts the effort of making a new chip in half!
Considering how some people write a C compiler as a “challenge” for themselves. (ie, a bit of a sport.)
And usually targeting some random architecture they selected on a whim, or at times at random.
Then I don’t suspect that someone that is more familiar with the ISA in question would have much problem with making the complier. Especially considering how one would need to amend the ISA a few times to optimize it during its development, and therefor need to remake the complier.
Having designed computer architectures the last decade an a half as a hobby myself. I don’t actually see the point about “but one needs to make a compiler for it!” as much of an issue.
Though, sometimes one makes stuff in the ISA to improve performance, but the thing to a degree isn’t even supported by most common programming languages. So there is also that… And sometimes when one finds these “fun” solutions, then it a lot of times redefines the whole ISA itself, so one is back on square one. (feature creep at its finest!)
Personally I have found little interest of my own in RISC-V, as in interest to use it as a go to computing platform. And it is the open source nature surrounding RISC-V that gives me that opinion.
A lot of people look at open source and say that it is inherently good.
I for one don’t care if a chip is open source.
It if supports publicly documented standards, then that is a positive thing. But it is also here that most open source projects falls flat by implementing their own or diverting from those standards. Linux as an example has more incompatible distros than I care to poke a stick at, not to mention software targeting said distros.
One can look over at ARM as an example for what RISC-V is heading towards, if one complies code to run on one ARM platform, then it isn’t all that likely that it will run on another ARM platform. Even if the two platforms uses the same ARM core.
Meanwhile, for X86. You can install almost any X86 software on almost any X86 platform. UEFI did rock the boat a bit, but other than that there isn’t much to watch out for.
It is actually impressive how a PC104 system can run the same exact software as a laptop, or a blade server as well as almost any desktop. One can’t say the same for ARM systems, due to it being too fragmented in comparison.
But unlike the closed source ARM. RISC-V is open source and encourages companies to do their own stuff, it will fragment like a fine vase falling off the 5th floor balcony. I will be surprised if it doesn’t.
One can though ask. “But is fragmentation a bad thing?”
In the embedded world, No, it isn’t. It is actually a bit of a benefit here since in the embedded world RISC-V has some strong advantages over existing solutions. Thanks to standardizing the ISA, while not restricting the possibilities for fancy IO solutions commonly seen among microcontrollers.
In the world of general computers, it partly is a problem on the other hand. Though depends how techy the end user is. I for one don’t want to amend software just to get it to run on the system I choose to run. Nor do I want to run 3+ different computing platforms to make life “easier”. (Even if I might be running multiple systems already, partly for that reason. But I am a nerd, not Joe average… (Though, personally I would likely set up a RISC-V system or two since it would still be interesting to poke at. But that doesn’t change my opinion when viewing the topic from the market perspective.)
Even in the world of servers, a lot of places generally just want to stick to as few solutions as possible, that they can then dice up as needed with virtualization. Application specific servers is getting more rare, there used to be far more servers with fancy application specific accelerators, but the cost of running a few more CPUs/GPUs is simpler and cheaper from a maintenance and upkeep perspective. And among servers, and companies in general, if a product provides advantages, then most companies don’t mind paying for it. (So the typical stance that “open source is cheaper” doesn’t fly, especially if it requires more effort due to a lack of compatibility. Tech staff is far more expensive than licenses for a lot of companies.)
I don’t think that RISC-V is going to venture much outside of the embedded world. And to a degree, I don’t even suspect that it will majorly compete with ARM in the mobile world. I could though be wrong.
But I wouldn’t be surprised in the slightest if Intel started using RISC-V in their chipsets, or as their management engine, or as a network controller or so forth. Neither would I be surprised if other companies does the same. (And I wouldn’t be surprised if Western Digital have RISC-V on their HDD’s already.)
meh, the interoperability you cite is only present on x86 because people have bothered to work on projects like WINE, WSL, dosbox, VMware, etc…a rich variety of virtualization and emulation layers. there’s no reason that couldn’t happen on ARM and to a large extent it already has where it has been desired. those are software questions. the fragmentation of ARM environments isn’t forced by the instruction set, it’s just a result of the vastly different problems being solved by people who build ARM OSes.
even as a developer, the only time i really care about the fragmentation of the ARM instruction set is when i’m building embedded software..and then i’m glad of it! otherwise it’s just like PC, for the most part you are either targetting 32-bit or 64-bit and you don’t care about the details. if you’re making a videogame, you might need to learn all the different options for floating point / vector / graphics acceleration, but that’s true on any platform if you’re trying to get the best performance.
The interoperability of X86 largely comes from the fact that the larger system is heavily standardized, on top of the X86 ISA being almost fully forward compatible. To an almost insane degree.
ARM on the other hand just gives you a core. So stuff like interconnects, networking, IO, etc, is all for the chip maker and system developer to do as they please with. Not to mention that different ARM cores are also a bit different on the ISA level too and aren’t always forward compatible either.
RISC-V is even more loose in regards to altering stuff surrounding the ISA as well as the ISA itself, so I would be surprised if interoperability is going to be a common thing. Unless a standard is formulized in a marketsegment.
I should also probably quickly clarify that when I talked about Linux distros, that were only an introduction to a subject. A look at how it is in software.
When I went on to talk about “ARM Platforms”, I do mean in Hard-ware.
Ie, two “ARM Platforms” don’t have to be compatible even if you try to run the same OS on them. Since the OS might not run on one of the platforms. Usually due to IO issues, but sometimes due to ISA related reasons even if the base ARM core is the same. (ARM after all do allow chip makers to add some custom instructions for application specific needs or for IO. (last I checked at least. My sources can be wrong.))
Fragmentation will ABSOLUTELY make all the different proprietary RISC-V chips harder to support. Yuck.
If Intel add a ME to the RISC-V, and they will, the answer at least from me will be a hard NO.
…and that’s the Truth!
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: people’s hopes are WAY to high for “Libre” RISC-V chips.
The ISA is open but the chips will not be. The ONLY reason companies like WD are interested is to get free core designs from the research community that they can use (instead of ARM cores they have to licence). That’s it.
Not only that, but while the ISA is “open” (anyone can implement it and it’s free of patents) the various standards bodies around it are not.
As Libre-SoC (Formerly Libre-RSICV) found out, all standards discussion happens behind closed doors on secret mailing lists. NDAs are required to learn what the procedure to propose an extension even involves.
It seems the companies gathered around RISC-V are really not that welcoming to community involvement. This has been a sharp contrast from, say, OpenPOWER, who are readily aiding the development of Libre-SoC’s (GPU focused) vector extensions (for example, by allocating them their own operating mode).
If you want a “Libre” RISC-V chip, you’re just as on your own for getting it made yourself as always. You won’t see any appearing in products.
