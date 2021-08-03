While ARM continues to make inroads into the personal computing market against traditional chip makers like Intel and AMD, it’s not a perfect architecture and does have some disadvantages. While it’s a great step on the road to software and hardware freedom, it’s not completely free as it requires a license to build. There is one completely open-source and free architecture though, known as RISC-V, and its design and philosophy allow anyone to build and experiment with it, like this build which implements a RISC-V processor in VHDL.
Since the processor is built in VHDL, a language which allows the design and simulation of integrated circuits, it is possible to download the code for the processor and then program it into virtually any FPGA. The processor itself, called NEORV32, is designed as a system-on-chip complete with GPIO capabilities and of course the full RISC-V processor implementation. The project’s creator, [Stephan], also struggled when first learning about RISC-V so he went to great lengths to make sure that this project is fully documented, easy to set up, and that it would work out-of-the-box.
Of course, since it’s completely open-source and requires no pesky licensing agreements like an ARM platform might, it is capable of being easily modified or augmented in any way that one might need. All of the code and documentation is available on the project’s GitHub page. This is the real benefit of fully open-source hardware (or software) which we can all get behind, even if there are still limited options available for RISC-V personal computers for the time being.
How does this compare to VexRISC or PicoSOC? We don’t know yet, but we’re always psyched to have choices.
5 thoughts on “Custom RISC-V Processor Built In VHDL”
What are those disadvantages in ARM’s architecture?
Unlike x86, ARM is a highly orthogonal architecture which makes it difficult to write compilers for, it’s also more vulnerable to various security issues once you go beyond single core without prefetch. Instruction wise, x86 also has some legacy from Z80 and it makes it better suited for tasks done on typical home computer.
I honestly don’t know. But checking the web, I see these huge disadvantages:
* Software Incompatibility: Compatibility issues remain a hurdle toward the full adoption of ARM-based processors for use in personal computers. Programs or apps written on x86 architecture will not run natively on ARM-powered devices.
* Capability of Programmers: The performance of ARM processors is dependent on the quality of software or apps written by developers. RISC-based CPUs tend to perform poorly when fed with codes from poorly written programs.
* Drawbacks of RISC Architecture: Developing programs for RISC needs more effort when compared to developing for CISC-based architecture such as x86 architecture. The simplicity of RISC puts a lot of stress on the app.
* Concerns Over Choice: ARM architecture provides certain companies with an opportunity for vertical integration. There are some concerns over companies limiting developers and consumers due to their full control over their hardware and software.
Everybody can see that developing for ARM processors is a huge effort, suffering from poor programmers writing poorly written programs, while the simplicity of RISC puts a huge stress in the app. RISC will run the app hot, and that in turn will make the CPU hot, of course.
ARM probably needs huge efforts to cool the CPU because those developers and consumers don’t want to have their full control taken away and probably will not put any effort in developing the software. Every software update, you run the risk of burning your CPU because RISC is so simple.
Vertical integration is the solution, it’s an opportunity. I guess because vertical integration increases the airflow?
Clearly the ARM architecture is just crap, nobody should every use it.
Seldom laughed so hard. :D
I found this list of disadvantages in multiple places on the web. But copied it from here: https://www.konsyse.com/articles/pros-and-cons-of-arm-simplified/
Seriously, this is maybe the most contrived list of disadvantages that I ever saw in my life. I feel embarrassed reading it. Clearly the writer was tasked with writing a list of advantages and disadvantages, couldn’t find any disadvantages and made a few up, apparently from 1980’s textbooks teaching students about CISC and RISC. :D
Just that a SoC with 2 RISC-V cores, 8MB ram, an AI engine, on-board WiFi, and other bits of useful stuf for 10 dollar. Don’t know if you can get an FPGA with enough luts to implement all that, but I bet you can’t.
You can apparently cram one RISC-V core on this board, though: https://www.seeedstudio.com/Sipeed-TANG-PriMER-FPGA-Development-Board-p-2881.html. For 6 dollar.
The bigger MAX10 parts could probably fit most of this, but you’re looking at around $90 for a single FPGA!
Then again, FPGAs of this size are not meant to fit into [low end] products, if you want cheap, you want ASIC, and you want volume, nothing changes these rules.
